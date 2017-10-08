Hot Topics

    Ben Roethlisberger’s Career-Worst Showing An Ill Omen For The Road Ahead

    By Matthew Marczi October 8, 2017 at 03:18 pm


    The Pittsburgh Steelers just lost one of their uglier games at home in years, and this time, you can really pin quite a bit of the blame squarely on the shoulders of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who threw five interceptions, the most that he has ever had in a single game over the course of his lengthy career.

    What’s worse—far worse—is that two of those five interceptions were picked off and returned for touchdowns, first by linebacker Telvin Smith, whom Roethlisberger never saw (admittedly off of a pass that was deflected), and then by Barry Church, who had the ball batted to him by Jalen Ramsey on an overthrown deep ball.

    The entire game was pockmarked by bad play, but it became spectacularly bad in the second half, with four of the interceptions featured after halftime. Although they took out Le’Veon Bell at the end, they did leave Roethlisberger to hand it off to James Conner a few times just to put the team out of its misery by running out the clock.

    It’s beginning to feel as though the Steelers will not turn the proverbial corner on offense and become that potent unit that their individual talent suggests is possible, and much of that has to do with the performance from the quarterback position. With the current level of play, I don’t think there is even a corner to turn.

    Roethlisberger attempted 55 passes against the top-ranked pass defense, who were also allowing the second-fewest yards per pass attempt. He did complete 33 of them, but an exceeding number of them were short passes for little gain.


    Those 55 pass attempts yielded just 312 yards, which was still the most yards that he has thrown for in 11 games. In spite of the volume of attempts, the efficiency of his passes were low, as he averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt, which was exactly what the Jaguars were allowing coming in.

    As implied above, this was the first 300-yard passing game for Roethlisberger during the regular season in the past 11 games. He has three 300-yard passing games, including the playoffs, over the past 15, however, and all three of those games have resulted in losses.

    In only one of those three games did Roethlisberger ever put his team in a chance to win, that being the Dallas loss from a year ago, when he connected with Antonio Brown late for a go-ahead score. But in all three cases, his yardage total was padded by necessity, and prevent defensive coverage.

    It is beginning become rather difficult to believe that the two-time Super Bowl champion has not significantly diminished, particularly over the course of the past season and a half. While there have been a few highlights, such as the Christmas Day comeback over the Ravens, his play on a down-to-down basis is now a concern.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • L Garou

      Ravens up 14 – 0 in Oakland in less than five minutes.
      Joe looks inspired..

    • Nolrog

      Are we seeing Ben in the midst of his career decline?

    • Rotten Sircus

      After watching this game it appears to me that Ben doesn’t really want to be here. Let him go home to his wife & kids & let’s wait for Phillip Rivers to become a free agent next season !!! That’s the pessimistic side of me talking !!!

    • Brad Russell

      The Steelers have shown up for 2 of 20 quarters this year. They are either overrated or under coached and prepared. I think a little bit of both. Ben has not looked this bad since early in his career. He doesn’t look comfortable or confident. It’s not going to be the year we all hoped for. Time to search for a new starting QB

    • Hec

      Ben is done!

    • ryan72384

      It’s over guys. Great run but Ben is done. He was done after the AFCC loss. He knew he was done it’s why he started to talk about retirement. Mentally checked out. The physical skills are obviously in an absolutely free fall as I believe we are witnessing it. Like I said a few days ago the last time he was elite and still had it physically was 2015 late in the year against Denver. Age happens and it’s caught him I think. He looks so bad and it’s really sad. Its a shame Bens last prime years were wasted by Mike Tomlin, Todd Haley and a front office hamstrung by bad contracts.

    • ryan72384

      The goose is cooked. He’s done

    • Ichabod

      I flew into this season, confident we would be a force that couldn’t be dealt with. Then I hit the wall. as I have slightly regained a sense of mind. I realize this team lacks one or more of the following…scheme, coaching, heart, attitude, or focus. Maybe other issues are possible also.
      What an utter disappointment this season has been.

    • I4giveSteelers

      character is on the line…screw skill. Id rather be remembered for the latter.

    • falconsaftey43

      He certainly hasn’t been much of a positive factor. Either just ok or bad so far. Sad part is, this defense is looking good if it could just get a little support from the offense, they aren’t good enough to carry the team. Need to start leaning heavy on the run.

    • RangerBrigade

      I will always view Ben as guy who never really transitioned from a freestyle athletic gunslinger QB to a cerebral – disect the defense QB. He has improved, but I still think Ben has never really been comfortable being a prototypical drop back passer. He has never used the middle of the field well and has never been able to really hit his guys in stride. I also think the woeful slowness of the offense is largely on him as well. It is really a shame because all the pieces are there – I would really love to see what a guy like Cousins could do with this offense.

    • Dan

      I hope not, but he’s certainly had consistency problems the last couple of years. The bizarre thought even popped in my head today, maybe we shouldn’t have ever pulled Maddox.

    • RangerBrigade

      Good point….sad to say, but I think they need to seriously think about taking the ball out of Ben’s hands and manage the game better.

    • Romel Roze

      If you needed this game to finally understand that Ben is a mess, well that is because you were wearing Ben apologist glasses.

      He was bad dating back to last year. Ben is done. I hope he could muster up one last run, but he never had the mental make up to overcome adversity.

      If he sucks next week, I wiuld bench him. But they will let him suck the entire season. They never hold Ben accountable.

    • Richard

      Time waits for no man and it has caught up with Ben. Not mobile enough or accurate enough to be elite anymore. Time to say thanks at the end of the season and for him to get on with his life’s work.

    • melblount

      Can we take the Offensive Team Captain designation back? I’d feel better if we could, and did.

    • Romel Roze

      You forgot stellar QB play. This is a passing league right? You don’t want to pay for RBs?

      If you are going to pay all this money to a QB because it is a passing league well the QB better be good.

      Ben is far from good and anyone that are true to themselves saw this last year when the Steelers over used Bell to make the playoffs.

      But at least they are better than the Giants!!! 😂😂😂😂

    • Romel Roze

      What’s sad about this season is the fact that our main nemesis is very vulnerable this year but our offense is too inept to take advantage of the Patriots uncharacteristcally bad defense.

      Maybe if we out Landry Jones in we will have a chance.

    • melblount

      I feel bad for the fans who paid good money to sit through that one.

    • RASTA

      Maybe, just maybe, Big Ben just does better when Deebo is actually out on the field stuffing runs….couldn’t hurt to try could it?

    • melblount

      Midst? No, we are seeing him at the end of it.

    • John Pennington

      Ben is toast and he knows it time to bench him and see can come back if not retire him in the middle of the season.Time to get Dobbs all the snaps he can handle.We are looking at a beaten qb who has no answers.When it’s over it’s over he can now go home to his family that’s what he always wanted to do so no big deal Ben it’s over it’s family time for you and enjoy it.You just don’t have it anymore it’s not your fault injuries bad knees hard hits time to play your best game with the kids enjoy it don’t look back.Good Run thanks.

    • DangZone

      I turned off the game after the second Pick 6, terrible terrible terrible.

    • Jakobson

      I tip my hat to the Jags. I have always appreciated the fact that they spend their early picks on their defense while everyone else around them drafts garbage at the quarterback position.

    • Dan

      The Steelers will let Ben Roethlisberger go out on his own terms, because he deserves to do so.