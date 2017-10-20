Bengals 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: CB Adam Jones Doubtful For Steelers Game

The Cincinnati Bengals final injury report of Week 7 has now been released and it shows that two players have been ruled out for the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and another one is listed as doubtful to play.

Not practicing again on Friday and officially ruled out for Sunday’s game are wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee) and h-back Ryan Hewitt (knee). Also not practicing on Friday and listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game is Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (back).

Assuming Jones misses Sunday’s game against the Steelers either Darqueze Dennard or William Jackson III will start in his place. Regardless, both cornerbacks figure to see playing time against the Steelers if Jones sits the contest out injured.

After practicing fully on Friday, Bengals wide receiver John Ross (knee) and safety Derron Smith (ankle) both end the week listed as questionable on the Bengals injury report. Both players were limited during the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices so both might still sit Sunday against the Steelers.

Ending the week without game status designations after practicing fully again on Friday are quarterback Andy Dalton (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) and safety Clayton Fejedelem (hamstring).



