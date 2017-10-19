Bengals 2017 Week 7 Injury Report: CB Adam Jones Sits Out Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it looks a little different from the one they released Wednesday.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Bengals were guard Clint Boling (not injury related), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (knee), h-back Ryan Hewitt (knee), and cornerback Adam Jones (back).

As we posted earlier in the day, Jones not being able to practice Thursday might ultimately lead to him not playing Sunday against the Steelers as the back injury he suffered in Week 5 sounds like it’s still causing him some issues.

Boiling was added to the Bengals injury report on Thursday and being as his absence is probably related to his wife possibly giving birth, we can probably expect him to play Sunday. As for Boyd and Hewitt, both aren’t expected to play against the Steelers.

Limited for a second consecutive day on Thursday were wide receiver John Ross (knee) and safety Derron Smith (ankle). Ross isn’t expected to play against the Steelers and it’s not looking like Smith will be ready to return by Sunday, either.





Practicing fully for the Bengals on Thursday were quarterback Andy Dalton (ankle), safety Clayton Fejedelem (hamstring) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder). Fejedelem was listed as limited by the Bengals on Wednesday so it appears he’s trending in the right direction.