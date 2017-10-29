Bengals Burfict Defends Mixon: ‘Le’Veon Is Not As Good As Le’Veon Thinks He Is’

During the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday game against the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took at shot at rookie running back Joe Mixon as he accused him of mimicking him. After the game was over, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict defended Mixon.

“Le’Veon is not as good as Le’Veon thinks he is,” Burfict said, according to Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “So for him to go rattin’ on Twitter to talk about my teammate, it’s a little bit beyond me. Joe is way better than him. I mean, I play Joe every day in practice and he just has better qualities.

“Joe is better than him. Put it like that.”

As for Mixon, he said after the game that he had no idea why Bell would tweet what he did on Sunday.

“You know, honestly, I don’t know,” Mixon said. “I mean, it’s unfortunate you feel that way, but like I said, I’m not worried about what he’s talking about. I just gotta keep my head down, keep grinding and, you know, it’s gonna happen.”





In the Bengals 24-23 win over the Colts Mixon had 18 on 11 carries in addition to 91 yards on three receptions. Bell ‘s Sunday Twitter shots at Mixon were a result of the rookie running back saying after last week’s loss to the Steelers that he “can do way more than” what Bell did in that contest.

“Like I said, I only had seven carries. I can’t showcase nothing if I don’t get the ball. There’s nothing else I can say,” Mixon said last Sunday.

Bell took two shots at Mixon while the Bengals played the Colts.

“For someone who feels they can do “way more” than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration,” Bell posted on Twitter while obviously watching the Bengals Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Bell immediately took another shot at Mixon as well.

“Now u wear an arm sleeve on your left arm AND went to the mismatch gloves too?! lol just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it,” the Steelers running back posted.

Burfict, by the way, had no comment after Sunday’s game about the large fine he received this past week for kicking Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in the head during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game.