Hot Topics

    Bengals Prepping For Steelers By Playing ‘Renegade’ During Practice

    By Dave Bryan October 19, 2017 at 12:40 pm


    The Cincinnati Bengals are currently turning over all stones to make sure their ready to play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday at Heinz Field. In fact, one of those stones includes the playing of a certain song from a certain band that is often associated with the Steelers during their practice.

    According to Katherine Terrell‏ of ESPN.com, the Bengals were playing the song ‘Renegade’ by Styx at practice on Thursday. In case you are a new fan of the Steelers, that song is often played at Heinz Field during big moments of games and it’s usually used to get the crowd fired up for the defense.


    As the story goes, the birth of ‘Renegade’ being played at Steelers games started during a playoff game against the Cleveland Browns on January 5, 2002. The Steelers were behind 24-7 on the scoreboard well into the third quarter and during a commercial break, a crew member at Heinz Field decided to play the famous Styx song in an effort to get the fans pumped up. It worked and the Steelers went on to win that game 36-33. The song is now usually played late during Steelers games and when a big defensive stand is needed. It is now accompanied by a video compilation of big defensive plays.

    The Steelers have won three of their last four games against the Bengals that were played at Heinz Field with their only loss coming in Week 8 of the 2015 regular season. That game included running back Le’Veon Bell suffering a knee injury that would ultimately put him out for the remainder of the year.

    I their last 10 games played at Heinz Field, the Bengals have only score more than 18 points in a single contest just once and they still wound up losing that 2013 meeting 30-20.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Jones

      Maybe they should play Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” to feel at home, since that’s where most of their team belongs anyway.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      That’s a new one. I wonder if the Steelers are in their heads? 🙂

    • LMAO

    • Tedium cha

      You guys should follow the Facebook page Players Tribune. They had a transcribed conversation between Hines Ward and Ed Reed recalling their playing days. Reed said the Ravens used to do the same thing so when the song came on during the game they felt like it was for the Ravens, not the steelers. Some one else in Cincinnati must have read that too.

    • Stairway7

      And Burfict probably has a tackling dummy with #26 on it and he practices aiming for the knees.

    • HopeHarveys

      Hilarious

    • Orlysteel

      Maybe they should play Hair Of The Dog by Nazareth for the Bengals this Sunday.

    • It won’t make a bit of difference.

    • Sherm

      Maybe Becks’ “Loser”

    • nitch19

      Sounds like a good and beneficial use of practice time.