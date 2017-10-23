Hot Topics

    Bouchette: Martavis Bryant Missed Team Meetings, ‘Called In Sick’

    By Alex Kozora October 23, 2017 at 12:34 pm


    More fun from the Martavis Bryant daily drama. A day after an Instagram feud where he threw JuJu Smith-Schuster under the bus, Bryant reportedly did not show up for mandated team meetings today. This report comes from Ed Bouchette who, according to one teammate, said Bryant “called in sick.”

    Bryant continues to express frustration with his role in the offense. He caught just one pass yesterday and targeted twice, the other a deep ball that he was unable to locate.


    Per Joe Rutter, Smith-Schuster said he talked to Bryant about the Instagram comments and took the high road, saying there was no hard feelings.

    We’re at the point where a 20 year old rookie is showing more maturity than an NFL veteran who is five years his elder. Which tells you all you need to know about the situation.

    It’s unclear if the Steelers will accept Bryant’s skip or if they will issue some sort of punishment. Questions about Bryant’s immediate future will continue to swirl. Art Rooney II said last week the team would not trade Bryant but with each negative action he takes, the harder it will be to stand by that statement. Getting proper value out of him, however, will be nearly impossible.

    UPDATE: Bryant’s agent says Bryant went to the doctor today.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • 695hoops

      He’s on that weed again.

    • Steve Johnson

      Ok, it’s time to suspend him, dress Justin Hunter. Better yet, it’s time for the Head Coach to have a long talk with the O/C, dial up some good plays in the Red Zone and when in short yardage.

    • PaeperCup

      *sigh*

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I don’t see how calling ahead saying he’s too sick to come in today warrants a suspension.

    • MattHat121

      Doesn’t want to face his teammates, coaches, or answer for his actions. Can’t bring himself to apologize. Small. Selfish. Dumb.

    • SwagDaddy330

      What a cry baby.

      Grow up Martavis.

    • MattHat121

      If he’s actually too sick for meetings and practice, he won’t play on Sunday.

    • Joe Craig

      He needs to be careful. I think the league is still watching!

    • mem359

      Or maybe he is taking a day to tell his agent and friends to stop spreading rumors that are making his job difficult.

      Probably better for fans to wait & see how it plays out, instead of jumping to conclusions and maybe driving away a player with potential. (Remember that Harrison was undisciplined and impulsive in his early years, and he turned out okay.)

    • MattHat121

      If he was actually at the doctor, will be a valid reason. Doesn’t excuse his social media statements, which while perhaps not suspendable, are going to invite questions/concerns from teammates, coaches, media.

    • Rocksolid20

      You are very nieve my friend .

    • Bradys_Dad

      I think that subject/topic needs to be changed to: who should we entertain as a trade partner and what would you be willing to trade for (keeping it to draft position) ?

    • melblount

      For those who think we can’t win without him…we made it to the AFC Title Game last year without him, and we’re 5-2 atop (albeit via tie-break) the AFC this season with him producing in 7 Games a whopping

      18 Rec, 234 Yds and 1 TD on 36 Targets.

      For those who think trading MB is absurd, ain’t gonna happen, we won’t get in return what he is really worth…consider that TODAY may very well be his high water mark for value, tomorrow may be less, the day after that even less, and so on, and that MOST of his value is potential.

      Some cancers are treatable, some are not. He has brought upon himself the look and feel of the latter.

      His Steelers days appear numbered, and he only has himself, and perhaps his girlfriend and/or agent, to blame for that.

    • Jones

      Continue to give him two targets per game that he can’t run a route/find the ball on & watch him slowly tank his own value by underperforming AND being a locker room cancer.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Depends how long the illness is. I’ve seen people miss a Wednesday or Thursday practice due to illness and then suit up for the game on Sunday.

    • Rocksolid20

      If Debo can sit , so can Bryant .

    • MattHat121

      It’s not jumping to a conclusion at this point; between last week’s reports, and yesterday’s social media comments, he’s driving HIMSELF away.

    • melblount

      Sounds about right.