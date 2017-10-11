Browns Bench Kizer, Continue Factory Of Sadness

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be playing the Cleveland Browns for quite some time, it’s possible they won’t meet DeShone Kizer again this year.

Head coach Hue Jackson announced Kizer has been benched for this weekend’s tilt against the Houston Texans. Kevin Hogan, who has come in for Kizer tree times, including last week, will start.

“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week,” Jackson said, via CBS Cleveland.“We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will ‪start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time.”

Jackson attempted to stress their optimism surrounding Kizer hasn’t changed but actions always speak louder than words. So does the tape. And the numbers don’t look pretty for the rookie. Through five weeks, Kizer has barely complete more than 50% of his passes and thrown a league-high nine interceptions. Four of those have come in the red zone, leading the league.

Things have gotten progressively worse for him after a narrow loss to the Steelers in Week One. Since, he’s had a pair of three interception games, thrown only two scores, and hasn’t completed half his passes in any other game. In last week’s loss to the New York Jets, he went 8/17 for 87 yards and a pick.





Comparatively, Hogan has been downright sterling. He’s near a 70% completion clip and thrown three touchdowns to just two picks.

Pittsburgh will take on the Browns in Week 17, their usual second meeting place. It’s been common for Pittsburgh to face a new face the second time around. A list of those quarterbacks from recent memory.

Robert Griffin III

Austin Davis

Jason Campbell

Thad Lewis

Seneca Wallace

Yuck, yuck, yuck. Come the season finale, who knows who the Steelers will be facing.