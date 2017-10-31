Hot Topics

    Browns Bungle 11th-Hour Trade For QB AJ McCarron With Bengals

    By Matthew Marczi October 31, 2017 at 05:00 pm


    The trade deadline for the 2017 NFL season has come and gone, and it was a predictably quiet time for the Pittsburgh Steelers—at least on their end, though, reportedly, multiple teams called enquiring about Martavis Bryant.

    Those suitors included the Buffalo Bills, who pulled off a last-minute trade with the Carolina Panthers in order to acquire former first-round draft pick Kelvin Benjamin to bolster Tyrod Taylor’s passing game. The Bills are a 5-2 team, and just got stronger.

    The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, are puttering at 0-8 and just bungled a last-minute trade of their own. Adam Schefter reports that they worked out a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals to acquire Andy Dalton’s backup, AJ McCarron, but…well, I’ll let the Tweets do the talking.

    So, evidently, both sides actually ended up working out a completed trade, but the Browns failed to deliver their end of the trade by the 4 PM deadline. They were close, but it was moments too late, and the league rejected the trade because of that.

    McCarron was one option that the Browns pursued at the quarterback position back in the spring, though he was always their second option behind the New England PatriotsJimmy Garropolo, whom they recently successfully dealt to the San Francisco 49ers—the other winless team—in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

    So not only did they see their top option get traded away right in front of them, they also had their backup plan snatched from under their feet because they were too late. Meanwhile, rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer can’t be feeling too great.

    Head Coach Hue Jackson said when he named Kizer his starting quarterback that the team would be sticking with him through the ups and downs as a 21-year-old. But they have already benched him twice.

    It’s clear at this point that the Browns are not committed to him in the future, though for practical purposes this should always have been assumed in the first place. It’s not as though Cleveland has not had a carousel of failed quarterbacks, including high draft picks, over the course of the past two decades.

    So what’s the next step? Was the trade pursuit a result, at least in part, of their evaluation of the upcoming quarterback class? Not that their dissatisfaction of the next group of passers should be seen as much of an indictment.

    The Browns were in position to draft Carson Wentz last year, and traded back. They were in position to draft Deshaun Watson this year, and traded back. They could have traded up a year ago for Jared Goff, but they instead chose to trade back—twice—for an oft-injured wide receiver.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Silly Brownies!

    • Chad Weiss

      Is he a free agent after this year or no?

    • Spencer Krick

      oof.

    • melblount

      I’ve felt bad for Clowns fans many times in my life, but I gotta say, I feel some genuine sadness for them today.

      This one, err two as it were, GOTTA hurt, especially while the city is still licking its wounds over the Indians AND staring down the barrel of a winless season.

      Not sure about Garoppolo, but I’ve always thought McCarron is/can be the real deal.

      SO close, but they came up empty…AGAIN.

      Trick or treat indeed!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Hopefully Mike Tomlin will not be contacting the Browns front office for their list of clock management best practices.

    • Zarbor

      We should have gone out and got Kizer from the the Browns. Trust me they would have sold him for a bucket of chicken. He is way better than our third string……way better.

      I said the same thing about Kirk Cousins when he was behind RG3 and came in relief and three a ton of INTs. Not getting Kizer was the same mistake. That dude needs to be coached up and sit behind and learn

    • Bill Wood

      A geography professor told me in college that God hates Russia. When it comes to football, I’m beginning to wonder if He hates the Browns too. Sheesh!

    • nutty32

      Blessing in disguise for the Browns. AJ wouldn’t have made any difference. AJ is already on their roster – his name is Cody Kessler. Don’t tell me that Hue doesn’t realize that he’s there to oversee the tank job?
      Bills trade is interesting. They shipped Sammy Watkins out and replaced him with another under performer. At least Benjamin doesn’t publicly complain, I guess, but Watkins is much more explosive when he wants to be. Watkins & a 3rd for Benjamin & a 2nd, more or less.
      I probably would have moved MB for a 3rd & a 7th, but gotta assume the Bills weren’t offering that for MB(?)…

    • Timothy Rea

      Business as usual for the browns. Too bad for them but hey least Bengals got screwed out of whatever they were getting too so that’s good

    • deuce_seven

      On November 23, 2014, the Browns were 7-4 and led the AFC North. Since then they have gone 4-41.

    • Bill Wood

      On a somewhat related note, I wonder how the Jimmy G trade to SF might impact the draft- -if we indeed look for Ben’s heir next year. With the status of Cousins and Smith in the air and a strong QB class coming out it might be the perfect time even if we are (hopefully) drafting 32nd. Aside from Cleveland, are there many QB needy teams?

    • Lambert58

      That really is par for the course with these guys. Pathetic.

      Have to agree, I think McCarron could end up being a starter somewhere. Surprised it hasn’t happened yet.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      Kizer is not better than landry.

    • Nolrog

      The sun comes up in the morning, water is wet, and the Browns will be Browns.

    • francesco

      Garoppolo trade is interesting. If Brady gets hurt they have no back up. But how or when will Brady ever get injured? Its a risk but is it really? And for assuming that risk the Pats get a second round pick! Brilliant.

    • EdJHJr

      I get it stop complaining about the steelers and look at the brownies.

      Ok I did , I’m done.

      Steelers should be 8-0

    • Paul RK

      no. he will be an restricted FA after this year. only about 4 million to guarantee a 1st RD pick in return.

    • francesco

      As for AJ McCarron trade or non trade the Browns were offering a 2nd and 3rd round pick! Imagine what the Steelers can get for LBell?!

    • melblount

      Patriots are reportedly one of three teams trying to obtain Hoyer.