Chiefs 2017 Week 6 Injury Report: Houston Sits Again Thursday; Hill Added As Limited

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Week 6 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows that four of the ten players listed on it failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Chiefs were wide receiver Chris Conley (Achilles), outside linebacker Justin Houston (calf), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) and safety Steven Terrell (concussion).

Conley won’t play Sunday against the Steelers because of his injury and he’ll likely be placed on the Chiefs Reserve/Injured list on Saturday. We’ll have to see what ultimately happens with Houston, Duvernay-Tardif and Terrell, however. Not having Houston on Sunday against the Steelers would obviously be a big loss for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs added wide receiver Tyreek Hill to their injury report on Thursday after he was limited during practice with a hamstring injury. Hill is the Chiefs second leading pass catcher behind Kelce entering Week 6.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (concussion) practiced fully on Thursday and that means he’s probably likely to play Sunday against the Steelers. Center Mitch Morse (foot) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (knee) were both limited during the team’s Thursday session after not practicing on Wednesday. Morse has missed the Chiefs last three games with his injury.





After being limited during the Chiefs Wednesday practice, defensive tackle Bennie Logan practiced fully on Thursday. Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford (back) practiced fully for a second straight day on Thursday. He’s missed the last two games with his back injury but it looks like he’ll return to the field on Sunday against the Steelers.