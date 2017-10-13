Chiefs 2017 Week 6 Injury Report: Kelce, Houston, Hill Expected To Play Against Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their final injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it includes some encouraging news on it for the undefeated team.

Sitting out Friday’s practice for the Chiefs were wide receiver Chris Conley (Achilles), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee) and safety Steven Terrell (concussion) and head coach Andy Reid said all three players will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Conley is expected to be moved to the Chiefs Reserve/Injured list on Friday.

Reid also said on Friday that center Mitch Morse (foot), who was limited earlier in the day, will sit out Sunday’s game as well. This will mark the fourth consecutive game that Morse has missed and thus Zach Fulton will start in his place again on Sunday.

After being added to the Chiefs injury report on Thursday as limited, wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) was limited in practice again on Friday and he ends the week without a game status designation. Reid said Friday that Hill will play Sunday barring any kind of a setback with his hamstring injury.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (concussion), outside linebacker Justin Houston (calf), defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee) and outside linebacker Dee Ford (back) all practiced in some capacity on Friday as well and all four players are expected to play Sunday against the Steelers, according to Reid. Kelce suffered his concussion this past Sunday.





In closing, only four players were given injury report game designations on Friday by the Chiefs and they are Conley, Terrell, Morse and Duvernay-Tardif and all four are listed as out.