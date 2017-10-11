Chiefs 2017 Week 6 Injury Report: Kelce, Houston Sit Out Wednesday’s Practice

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs will host the 3-2 Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium and their initial injury report for Week 6 that will be released Wednesday afternoon will show that several key players didn’t practice today.

According to Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, tight end Travis Kelce (concussion), outside linebacker Justin Houston (calf), wide receiver Chris Conley (Achilles), center Mitch Morse (foot), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), safety Steve Terrell (concussion) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (leg) will sit out Wednesday’s practice.

Kelce, the Chiefs leading pass catcher entering Week 6, is still in concussion protocol after being injured in the Sunday night win over the Houston Texans. Should he ultimately not play Sunday against the Steelers it would obviously be a huge loss for the Chiefs.

“He’s doing very well,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Kelce on Wednesday.

Like Kelce, Terrell is also currently in concussion protocol.





As for Conley, who also was injured Sunday night, he won’t play Sunday against the Steelers and might even be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list later this week.

Morse has missed the Chiefs last three games with his injury while Duvernay-Tardif missed the Chiefs Sunday night game against the Texans. With those two lineman out, Cameron Erving has been playing at right guard in place of Duvernay-Tardif while Zach Fulton has started in place of Morse at center.

Houston, who currently leads the Chiefs in sacks, left Sunday’s game against the Texans late in the fourth quarter with a calf injury, which several believe is just a strain. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the week holds for him from a practice perspective.

As for Wilson, who is expected to now fill in for the injured Conley, Reid said Wednesday that he sprained a knee in Sunday’s victory at Houston.

“He’s making progress every day,” Reid said. “He feels better today than he did yesterday. We’ll have to see how it works out.”