Chiefs Vs. Raiders Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready to watch some Thursday night football?
The Oakland Raiders will host the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night to kick off Week 7 of the NFL regular season and being as it’s sort of a key mid-season AFC matchup, I figured an open discussion would be appropriate for those of you who would like to chat about the game.
Should the Chiefs lose to the Raiders Thursday night and the Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately beat the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field, the Black and Gold should enter Week 8 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Raiders are currently 3-point home underdogs as of the time of this post going live. Raiders new linebacker NaVorro Bowman will also reportedly start tonight against the Chiefs and it will be interesting to see him play.
I’ll try to add some video highlights to this post as the game goes on.
Chiefs inactives:
RB Charcandrick West
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
C Mitch Morse
QB Tyler Bray
LB Ramik Wilson
CB D.J. White
DL Roy Miller
Raiders Inactives:
CB Gareon Conley
QB Connor Cook
LB Cory James
LB Marquel Lee
T Marshall Newhouse
DE Jihad Ward
T Jylan Ware
5 questions to answer in the comments:
1 – Over or under 46½ total points scored in this game?
2 – Which player will score the game’s first touchdown?
3 – Will Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith throw his first interception of the season in this game?
4 – Over or under 1½ penalties for Chiefs guard Cameron Erving against the Raiders?
5 – Will Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt have double the rushing yardage of Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch?
