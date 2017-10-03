Colts Release Ex-Steeler Sean Spence

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly released ILB Sean Spence, according to Pro Football Talk, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Spence lost out on a chance to be the team’s starting inside linebacker and had played 51 special teams snaps this season. He had yet to record a tackle.





He was drafted in the third round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2012 draft. He suffered a horrible knee injury in the final preseason game of his rookie season, missing all of 2012 and 2013 before returning in 2014 to make an impact on the team. He recorded 90 total tackles over two years with the team.

Spence signed with the Tennessee Titans after his rookie contract was up last year. He made six starts for the Titans, recording three sacks and forcing one fumble. The Colts signed him in the offseason.

While the Steelers are comfortable with Tyler Matakevich being the top backup at both ILB spots, they have been rotating Steven Johnson and L.J. Fort on and off the roster throughout the year. That would seem to suggest, on the surface, they’re not completely happy with that final spot. That could open the door for Spence, who would continue his special teams role here in Pittsburgh.

But there’s a question of if the injuries he’s suffered in his career is just too much at this point and getting cut by the Colts certainly isn’t a good sign.