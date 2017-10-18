Colts Shut Down Andrew Luck, May Not Play Vs Steelers

I know we’re still a couple weeks away but news worth passing on, especially in light of the Aaron Rodgers’ injury Sunday. The Indianapolis Colts announced they’re shutting down Andrew Luck’s rehab due to persistent shoulder soreness.

“He’ll continue to rehab,” Colts’ GM Chris Ballard said, via ESPN’s Mike Wells. “We’re just going to shut down the throwing right now to get this thing calmed back down.”

Ballard didn’t put a timetable on Luck’s return and did not rule out the possibility of eventually having to place him on injured reserve, which would end his season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to play the Colts on November 12th, three weeks away. It would seem highly unlikely Luck will be cleared to play by then. He’s the face of their franchise and with the team struggling, there’s no compelling reason to rush him back.

“We want to get to a point where he can practice every day. His long-term success is at what we’re looking for,” Ballard said.





Assuming Luck is out, Jacoby Brissett should continue to start. In five starts this season, he’s completed 60% of his passes for three touchdowns and three interceptions. But he’s been sacked 14 times behind a patchwork offensive line also hindered by injury.

The Steelers have gotten away from playing some talented quarterbacks this season. Sam Bradford missed the Steelers game, thrusting Case Keenum into the lineup. Rodgers is likely done for the season, meaning Brett Hundley will take over. And now, the Steelers are good bets to avoid Luck. There’s also Marcus Mariota, dealing with a hamstring injury, who will play the Steelers in a month.

Luck has faced the Steelers just once in his career. In 2014, he threw for 400 yards, three touchdowns, and a pair of picks in a 51-34 shootout loss to the Steelers. He missed last year’s game as well, forcing the hopelessly inept Scott Tolzien to bumble his way to a 28-7 loss.