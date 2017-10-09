Hot Topics

    The End Of Ben? Roethlisberger’s Struggles Continue

    By Alex Kozora October 9, 2017 at 08:30 am


    “Everything that could leak, burn, snap or rupture did so with the regularity of the Anvil Chorus. The collected service advisories would look like the Gutenberg Bible.”

    That was how Time Magazine reviewed the 1984 Maserati Biturbo, including it on their list one of the 50 worst cars ever produced.

    And that’s how you could describe Ben Roethlisberger’s performance yesterday. Heck, the whole season. But yesterday reached its zenith. Five interceptions, the most of his career. A pair of pick six’s, only the second time that’s happened to him. In a year where expectations were as high as ever, the offense continues to falter in spectacularly frustrating fashion.

    We know the symptoms. The interceptions, bad reads, locking onto his primary target. But the cure, the underlying cause? I don’t have a clue. And I don’t think the Steelers do either.

    It’s not as if Roethlisberger has fallen apart physically. The big arm he’s had since breaking into the league is still there. The 49 yard pass to Antonio Brown on yesterday’s first play was beautiful and in camp, he made those plays with both regularity and ease. There was no Robert Griffin major injury that sapped mobility in an instant. There wasn’t even a Johnny Manziel problem, floating on a flamingo as his proverbial white flag.


    Weirdly, the issue with him seems to be on the mental side, the last thing you would think would be an issue with a 35 year old QB closing in on 200 career starts.

    Post-game, Roethlisberger didn’t offer much of an explanation.

    “I’m not playing well enough,” was his go-to line throughout his six minute interview with the media. Irritation was high, solutions low.

    Truthfully, there wasn’t one.

    Except that this could be a sign of the end of Roethlisberger’s career. I’m not calling the time of death, Roethlisberger has always seemed to work best when flying under the radar, but it’s become much more than a whisper among Steelers’ fans. It’s a shout, a scream, and the hot topic among the media.

    If the issue was something physical, it could be fixed or schemed around by Todd Haley. But when it’s beyond that, the solution is much more fleeting. The playbook shouldn’t have to be scaled back like Ben is a rookie. He’s Roethlisberger, not Dennis Dixon.

    AC/DC has never had to play Hot Cross Buns to figure things out. Ben shouldn’t have to be spoon fed, either.

    Do you eliminate the deep shots entirely? Maybe but then you ask this offense to sustain 10 play drives, something they haven’t shown capable of. Or do you emphasize the deep ball, which is still one of the poorest in the league.

    Where does the offense go from here? Up, I suppose, if only because they’re scraping the bottom of the barrel. But will it come close to expectations or the level it has to be to make this team competitive? It’s difficult to be optimistic. The answer relies on Ben Roethlisberger. The offense, and the Steelers, will go as far as he does. And as it stands today, it feels like both are being shown the door.

    Or the like Biturbo.

    Leaking. Burning. Snapping. Rupturing.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • treeher

      He wouldn’t be the first elite athlete to fail mentally while still retaining the physical skills.

    • Big John

      Ben is complacent. Period. He has made his money, and the game isn’t important anymore. It happens.

    • kev4heels

      Let’s be honest; there is absolutely no way for you to know that Ben has become complacent and rests on past earnings. He is reaching the end of his career and simply is not what he used to be. We have to hone this offense into what he does best. But before we do that, every game plan needs to focus on the run game first. Which brings us to another issue; the OL. They have really underachieved this year. Gilbert will help, but we aren’t opening holes for Bell…simple as that.

    • Bobby Lewis

      For me, Ben started declining last year, but I, ignorantly, wrote it off as Martavis being way more important to the offense than I thought he was. Him coming back would move guys like Markus Wheaton, DHB, Eli Rogers, etc. down the depth chart and give everyone else more space because defenses wouldn’t be able to key in on AB anymore.

      Clearly I was wrong. Going into yesterday’s game, Ben had been average, at best, through the first month of the season and we had three wins because of some combination of AB being awesome, the D being better than I’d anticipated and a soft schedule.

      Yesterday felt like a culmination of all Ben’s bad play. He certainly wasn’t the only problem, but he was the biggest. Last year after Philly killed us, I wasn’t particularly worried. We were still 2-1 and that game was on the road where we’ve been particularly iffy for a few years now. The next week, Ben had one of his few great games of the year and we killed KC. This feels different. Yesterday was at home, where the Steelers – and Ben – consistently play really well and they couldn’t have looked worse.

      I have 0 confidence we’re going to beat KC on Sunday. I don’t think there are any quick solutions other than Ben simply playing better and that seems unrealistic right now. For three years, we’ve heard how great this offense should be when all the starters are available and how they should average 30 and all that stuff. Other than a stretch in 2015 when everything clicked without Le’Veon, all the potential has been largely unfulfilled and it feels like the window’s closed.

      I don’t mean to overreact, but this feels like the end. Like I said, this wasn’t just one bad game. It’s been going on for almost a year and a half. I came into the season thinking we had a legitimate shot at winning the Super Bowl and now I think we’ll make the playoffs simply by default because the division is so bad. Then Ben will retire a month after the Patriots or the Chiefs kill us.

      But at least Ben showed some real leadership by publicly calling AB out over a non-issue after a win last week.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Ben used to seem on fire…like he couldn’t wait to get on the field. And when he would throw picks in THOSE cases, it came as a result of him trying to do too much—putting the game on his shoulders and taking chances. Is that same Ben the guy under center now? I have my doubts.

    • mem359

      Happens to pro golfers and MLB pitchers. Something goes off, and it can be difficult to get things back the way they were. I remember a few years ago when it looked like Brady was done after a bad start to the season, and yet he is still on top of his game today.

      Alex said that scaling back the playbook isn’t the answer, but it may still be worth trying temporarily. Not for the same reason as Dixon (simplify the game), but to force Ben out of his current mental rut. Anything that will break his current habits might push him out of his downward spiral.

    • I am know that the Mr. Todd no got Jags

    • WilliamSekinger

      wut?

    • Ben Saluri

      When u say you are considering reirement, you have already checked out.

    • Yes

    • Michael James

      A bit of a longer post, but just some of my feelings after yesterday.
      I think yesterday really marked the “end” of the season for me. Not that I wouldn’t watch anymore or anything, I still love football. It was the day though, when I realized that this team has zero chances to actually claim the Lombardi. Zero.

      I honestly think Ben is done. Yep, his problems are mental, but those can’t be fixed easily. To me it looks like he really lost some of the fire he always seemed to have. His priorities have simply shifted towards family (which is totally fine btw) and his game has declined rapidly. He is not the first athlete to experience this (e.g. Djokovic in tennis).

      I have a much bigger problem with Todd Haley. I fullheartedly believe he should be fired as soon as possible and I’m usually the last one who wants other people to lose their job. However, what Haley produces with this much talent on offense is simply unbelievably bad. It has been horrible all season long and even going back into the last 5 games of last season. Jax had the #1 passing defense and the #32 rushing defense. Steelers ran the ball 15 times and passed it 43 times. That’s laughable and can’t even be defended with “but we were trailing for so long”. BS, the Steelers were actually up 9-7 in the middle of the 3rd quarter and still didn’t run the ball. Once they reached the redzone, they completely abandoned the run, too. 1st down on the Jaguars 5 yard line … not a single run. Getting the ball back in the middle of the 3rd quarter while leading 9-7 against the worst rush defense in the league … not a single run. Pathetic.

      Butler should be on the hot seat, too (should have been since the Chicago desaster). Yes, the defense are the last ones to blame, but they still couldn’t stop the run. In fact, they set up another franchise record (a bad one) in franchise history in allowing the longest TD run since O.J. Simpson in 1972.
      Coaching is horrible right now.

      In all honesty: I truly believe the appearance in the AFC championship game last year was a massive fluke, just like the Colts appearance in 2014. Just look at the AFC last year. The Steelers barely made the playoffs and nearly lost out to the much less talented and way more injured Ravens last year. Then in the playoffs, there were the Texans without Watt and without any respectable QB. The Dolphins without their entire secondary and with a backup QB. The Raiders without the one single player (Carr) making them an above-average team. Those are three horrible playoff teams. Then we had the Chiefs, Patriots and Steelers. The Chiefs always tend to bungle in the playoffs (just remember their epic collaps against Indy) and A.Reid has been horrible in the playoffs, too. All stars alligned in allowing the Steelers to advance to the AFC championship game as easy as it has ever been. We all know what happened when they faced their by far most serious test then….

    • Greg Payne

      I was watching KC’s offense last night. Creative, talented, well designed play calling. We are going to see a very clear distinction in the two offenses next week. I think there are only two things that make all the difference – quarterback play, and coaching.
      Smith is hungry, engaged, and understands he needs to play on the edge of his ability. Ben seems to be relaxed, waiting for something to happen, and comfortable trying to stay out of trouble.
      I still believe the talent on the Steelers offense is unmatched in the NFL. The question becomes – how are they being used effectively? The Steelers should have defenses pulling their hair out trying to figure out where they are going to be attacked next. Instead, we are all calling the next play before the snap with an accuracy that would be the envy of Tony Romo.
      I think it’s fixable this year, if anyone really wants to fix it.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Outside of defenses triple covering Brown who does Ben have that is scaring defenses as of today? Bryant…but I am waiting but have not seen anything…who else…NO ONE!!! We do not have a starting TE and no real #2 WR and there lies a huge problem.

    • pcantidote

      I don’t buy that it is anything physical. He’s still too young for that unless he is hiding an injury.

      I don’t believe that anyone can claim to know what is going on in his head, like he is checked out or whatever. Personally, I don’t think that’s it either, but of course I don’t know.

      I chalk it up to 3 things:

      (1) Jacksonville has a really good defense (they’ve proven this wasn’t a fluke). The tide is turning and they are an emerging team.
      (2) Haley’s scheme has yet to show an answer for the 2 deep safety / keep everything in front of you defensive approach, and Ben is usually not patient enough when teams play us that way. The scheme is also failing in the red zone which is just stunning.
      (3) Ben had a bad game. Period. It really isn’t that much different than his game at Philly last year, which oh by the way he followed up with a torching of KC.

      I know it isn’t acceptable in this 24/7 media world, but for me, I’ll wait until the season is over to draw any major conclusions about Ben.

    • Luke Shabro

      That’s a really good point. Not for the same reason but to get him comfortable again. Get him some success again and those successes will start stacking

    • Alex Kozora

      Well I’m not saying it isn’t the answer either. Like I said, I don’t have one. I’m just saying it sure would be strange to have to dumb things down for the guy who should know the system as well as anyone. And the team already said after the Bears game they were simplifying things.

    • Alex Kozora

      Well, he is 35 and he’s taken a lot of abuse over the years. So something physical wouldn’t be a shock. Though like I said, I don’t see a lot there.

      Sure, the Jags are a good defense but it’s been more than just one game of woes, even if yesterday’s was the worst of them all. And to win a Super Bowl, you’re going to have to beat some good defenses. Wasn’t too long ago that Ben torched Denver’s top secondary.

      Jacksonville didn’t run much 2 deep yesterday. Lot of single high. And the team still struggled.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Ben is human. Not a machine. To quote Tony ‘Duke’ Evers: “…You cut him! You hurt him! You see?! You see… He’s NOT a machine, he’s a man!!!”

      Ben has been cut. And now with Steeler Nation, they are attempting to inflict death by a million cuts. But I’m gonna tell Ben exactly what Duke finished by saying: “No pain. No pain. NO PAIN!”

      Ben won a Super Bowl with 2,385 yards and 17 TD’s and 9 INT’s. 62% completion percentage.
      Ben won another with a 59.9% comp and 17 TD’s and 3,301 yards and 15 INT’s.

      Yes, the Defense was good. Some would say great. Others would say very great. But his numbers were still his Offensive numbers.

      I’m just not ready to proclaim the dream dead, with a division that is supremely winnable, a home playoff game potentially on the horizon, a Patriots team that looks totally beatable, and a ton of games left in the season to be played… BY A TEAM THAT IS MORE HEALTHY THAN ALMOST ANY OTHER!

      Will Big Ben, the Offense, and the Steelers, rise like a mighty phoenix out of these fan and pundit-created ashes?! Only time will tell. But if I had a chance to bet my house that it wouldn’t happen, I’d take a hard pass.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think this sums it up beautifully.

    • CountryClub

      Look, I’m not going to sit here and say he wasn’t bad yesterday. He was. But, one ball was tipped at the line , 2 more he got hit as he threw and another the WR fell down. I know nobody wants to read this, but there was a lot of bad luck involved yesterday.

    • srdan

      You have a point, but in my opinion the AFC championship game was the best I’ve seen him play in years. He was on point like a worrier.

      As for the chiefs, what about them scares you? Or are you saying we don’t have potential to beat them?

    • Darth Blount 47

      Travis Kelce with a concussion. “He was cleared by the UNC (unaffiliated neurological consultants), but then when he came in at halftime he complained about his memory,” coach Andy Reid said. “He remembered everything in the tent, but didn’t have it once we got inside, so we chose to hold him out.”

      Chris Conley ruptured an Achilles. He was their clear Number 2 receiver on the depth chart and Returner.

      Albert Wilson, their number 3 WR, left the game with a leg injury.

      They are down an O-Lineman. Obviously no Berry.

      Maybe we can get them as a wounded duck?

    • pcantidote

      That’s why a put a slash between 2 deep / keep everything in front of you. Irrespective of what they were running, my takeaway (maybe I’m wrong) was that they were trying to force us into throwing everything short/underneath and then rally to the ball. It felt very similar to what Cincinnati does, but Jax has the speed and talent to implement it better.

      I don’t disagree at all that our level of play now will never get through the playoffs (cue Jim Mora). My gut sense is just that it is more about scheme (which btw includes how best to play Ben’s tendencies), than anything physical or mental with Ben.

    • pcantidote

      What you are saying definitely needs to be pointed out. It snowballed. It happens. It was one game. It won’t get any easier at KC.

    • pcantidote

      In case it is helpful to remain optimistic here, Peyton Manning had a 6 interception game in 2007. It happens.

    • srdan

      As a fan base, if I have to be 100% honest, I don’t get that excited for regular season games. Especially this year in a horrific division. I know they’re getting paid, but it’s human nature. We are going to make the dance if BB is healthy.

      We as a fan base were sold on this potent offense. Which they are. But the potential hasn’t been realized yet. It will.

      The best Ben I’ve seen in years was last year in New England. That gives me hope that we will realize the potential. And I’d rather hit our stride later.

      I’m not ignoring the problems, there are plenty. I honestly like where this team is. Yes I wish we wouldn’t have lost, but I’m feeling optimistic.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Optimism? Optimism?! How DARE YOU, sir.

    • Hagen Rinde

      Bryant is overrated. JuJu will be #2 Receiver soon. Speed isn’t everything. Ben seems to trust him more and more. I think the next QB will like him too 😉

    • melblount

    • srdan

      Just like the AB tantrum last week. We aren’t reacting to one game. Yesterday was an exclamation point.

      If you look at the season as quarters, he got a “C” in teh first quarter. The second he is off with a “F”. You can understand the concern. But usually there are 4 quarters, and hopefully extra credit. It’s a long season, and I’m optimistic, just like you.

    • Jason Scott

      I really wish this was getting talked about more. It was 9-7 with a few minutes left in the 3rd quarter. Bad luck is a natural part of football. Look at the GB ATL game in week 2. GB got stomped because of bad luck. However I doubt many people will sit here and say they aren’t superbowl contenders.

      There are going to be ups and downs and the team is going to improve over the season. Expecting that this team is going to mimic the 07 patriots is ridiculous. Looking at this team from the big picture… The defense has significantly improved from the last few seasons, the team is healthy, and we should be able to stroll into the playoffs because of our division. We need Ben to give a Rodgers response… RELAX

    • melblount

      It’s all about perspective with Ben.

      For quite some time now, I and many others have thought/felt Ben’s performance and attitude about the game were in decline, and posted about it here (and elsewhere), citing what we saw in him that confirmed our thinking. His stinky at best 5-game performance this season has sealed the deal for me and others that his storied career is virtually over at this point, and any future, major success stories for him at this point are highly unlikely.

      For others who are just getting on board with this line of thinking, I trust there must still be hope and denial present in their minds, and those emotions take some time and more horrific games like yesterday to clear up.

      The only thing at this point that I think could turn the tide for his declining performance and attitude would be something fresh, new and exciting. The only suggestion I have in that regard is the long overdue dumping of Haley or Haley relenting on his jackarse offensive philosophies, and simply letting Ben fly by the seat of his pants.

      Given the history of this organization, firing Haley seems highly improbable. Given Haley’s history with the team, him relenting on the imposition of his offensive philosophy seems equally unlikely.

      So that leaves us all perilously floundering on the sinking ship that is the 2017 Steelers season. A team that appears to have the talent to be something special, but with a captain who has eroding talents and crew chiefs incapable of taking the appropriate actions, or worse, any actions at all.

    • falconsaftey43

      For sure all those picks weren’t on Ben. More like srdan said, it was the exclamation point. Ben hasn’t looked like he can carry this team for awhile, and last night really showed it. team got down, needed Ben to respond, and it just kept getting worse.

    • srdan

      In my opinion the solution is stupid simple. Treat him like it’s 2005 again. We have the defense and offensive line to execute those game plans. You make people respect the run, and things will look waaaaaay different. It’s a team game.

    • Jim Foles

      At least activate Dobbs and de-activate Landry.. Landry will win nothing. The defenses see Ben can not run, so he is already minus that weapon. His deep ball is off, there goes another.

    • Alex Kozora

      Eh, Jacksonville plays things tight. They play a lot of man. If anything, it opens up the deep ball…like the first play of the game. Ben just struggles a lot against man-heavy defenses like the Jags.

    • Nathanael Dory

      Mehh I think he will be fine and we will be fine. I have a strong belief that we have a chance to win the SB

    • jason

      I would like to think Ben will figure this out and find his rhythm again but if this happens to be his last season then maybe Steelers sign Alex Smith in the off season if he becomes available.

    • Rotten Sircus

      I hope you’re wrong but you might be right !!!

    • Bradys_Dad

      It’s a sad day when the Steelers become someone-else’s potential trap-game.

    • Bobby Lewis

      You’re probably right about the Championship game. To be clear, I tuned out at some point in the third quarter when it started getting ugly, though.

      There isn’t anything about the Chiefs that really scares me. But they’re easily the best team on the Steelers’ schedule thus far, we’ve struggled to beat some of the bad teams we’ve played and this game is on the road. I’m having trouble mustering up any kind of optimism with all that in mind. Any given Sunday and all that jazz, but there are way more scenarios that end with a Kansas City win than not.

    • pcantidote

      Alex Smith — I can already hear the cries of “he’s a game manager”, “he’s getting too old”. With this fan base you are either Rodgers/Manning/Brady, or you stink.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I said last year that if the Steelers won a Super Bowl I thought Ben would retire. The season ended and he said he was considering and a lot of people scoffed at it with the main thought being that he is still healthy and has a great team to return to. Most people looked at it as a football issue and not a human issue. I remember talking to David Todd about it and pointing out how people do just walk away including a semi recent Steeler in Jason Worilds. He was young, healthy, and getting paid and still chose to walk away. But back to Ben.

      Consider the team Ben grew up with. It was chalked full of leaders and/or Steelers greats. Hampton, Farrior, Bettis, Ward, Polamalu, Clark, Smith, Keisel, Miller, etc etc…..At that time Ben was the troublemaker and distraction on the team and he had a locker room full of great people to help overcome it and keep everything steady. How many on that list remain? Harrison is leftover from that team but is more lead by example leader than vocal and has now been relegated to cheerleader. When Heath Miller retired Ben lost his best friend and maybe the best example ever of what it means to be a Steeler. Now Ben is left as one of the few leaders on this team and he has multiple Bell and Bryant suspensions, AB locker room fiasco last year, the sideline temper tantrum, Bell holdout, and the kneeling vs standing issue all over the course of 3 years. I would be willing to bet 10,000 dollars that if you hooked Ben to a lie detector test you would find out that this stuff bothers him a lot.

      I know a lot of people will still scoff at this idea all while ignoring that these players are still people. Do you enjoy your jobs if you have co-workers you don’t like? In my opinion the scales are shifting and Ben is simply having less and less fun playing the game. He is rich and seems very dedicated to him family so if he isn’t having fun or not wanting to deal with all of the extra stuff why would he not be willing to just hang it up and walk away? I think people are incredibly naive if they would be even a little shocked by that.

      Anyway those are my thoughts. If you want your answers to why Ben is having the kind of season he is having you will find it there. Ben earned his reputation playing backyard football and now his backyard fun has turned into suspensions, politics, and immaturity from teammates that I don’t think Ben wants to deal with.

    • Michael James

      They have a better RB than all our opponents so far (yes, I would take Hunt over Howard or Fournette all day long). They are 5-0 and play good offense and very good defense. The Steelers on the other hand struggled beating horrible teams (Browns, Bears) and haven’t looked right all year long.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      Start Dobbs and have Ben as the back up. See what the young man can do. If he screws up. You Have your vet ready to step in

    • Darth Blount 47

      All you can ever do is play the hand you’re dealt.

      Unless you are Belichick. In which case you fix a cold deck, hire the dealer, and wear really long sleeves.

    • mem359

      I was trying to agree with you. If they did change the playbook for the next game, it wouldn’t be to “dumb things down” (conventional idea), but to shake things up.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      We go on and on about balls being tip but football is all about heart. Ben heart is not in it. It’s time to move on. I hate to move on but when guy says he don’t have it anymore….its over.This game is played with a lot of passion. Thanks Big Ben for the 2 Super wins but the time has come.

    • Dennis Nevinsky

      Everyone is saying Ben’s problems are all mental. He wants to be retired. That is true. But he has received more physical abuse than many QB’s over the years. A couple of years ago, it was reported that he had a torn rotator cuff that he could play through. That has never been repaired. I used to worry that Ben would retire. Now I hope that he retires.

    • srdan

      All valid points.

    • Michael James

      You have a knack for instilling confidence in me with those speeches, but this time I really have a hard time buying in. Ben and the entire offense (looking at you, Todd Haley) haven’t looked right for a long time (save for one quarter against Baltimore last Christmas and the playoff game against a Dolphins team without their entire secondary). The record down the stretch last year is a least fluky, since they mostly played horrible teams and backup QBs after the Dallas game.
      I just haven’t seen a really good and consistent 4-quarter-effort from this team for a long while now. You don’t win a Superbowl playing like they play now, as sad as it is.

    • Jason Scott

      I agree with you. The start of the season has been rough. I do want to see how he responds over the whole season tho. The team has had an incredible resolve after bad streaks the last few seasons. I expect that to happen again this year and the patience will pay off.

    • Kevin78

      Is Ben really a leader? What part of his actions actually makes guys what to follow him? The guy gets voted captain, but doesn’t get voted MVP. Ben creates extra stuff more than he needs to do.

    • Joseph DeFazio

      I think perhaps he best thing to do is to put more of the offense in his hands – Manning like. He should know his limitations better than anyone and make calls accordingly. Forget 30 points a game – just get one more than the other guys.

    • Michael James

      Haha, well said. I wonder how being a fan on the dark side of the force feels like.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Well lets say for a second we agreed he isn’t a leader. That only furthers my point. Ben grew up on a team chalked full of them and now there doesn’t seem to be many like that, or at least from the outside looking in. Heyward for sure seems to be one but there aren’t many guys outside of him I can readily name with confidence. I don’t think he likes being apart of it.

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree, I think he is slightly overrated as well. But, he’s still my guy, I’m pulling for M.B.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I disagree on the overrated. We have seen Bryant be way better than this. Not that I think he is the next Randy Moss or anything but we have definitely seen him come alive and just dominate. His current performance is definitely off of expectation as is most of the offense.

    • Jeff Dudash

      During the game, CBS put up a stat showing that Roethlisberger is the least (or second least) pressured QB in the NFL this season. That wouldn’t suggest the OL has underachieved.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I try.

      I also try to think of it in the longer term, rather than the scalding hot-take of recency bias. You can only play the teams they pick for you to play, when they pick you to play them. Personally, I actually think we are getting the Chiefs at the best time, literally right now.

      Our bye week appears to be well-placed for us.

      The Bengals will be an easy “get up” game since we loathe them. I can’t wait to get on the fast track of Detroit and Indy and really take this Offense for a spin. And then 5 of our last 7 games, are played IN Pittsburgh. Yes, yes… I know that didn’t do much for us this week. But generally speaking, even you’d agree that historically that has been a net-positive.

      Also, there is almost no way Ben can play like that again, right? So we got that going for us. Gilbert should be back. Hopefully during the Trump administration. And we are a healthy bunch, who have some ridiculously young players who should in theory, be growing by the game, even if the results aren’t always glaring by the recent vintage performance. Truthfully, there is plenty still to like. No, LOVE, about this team.

      Like you and others, I am not overly pleased at all by Haley and the gameplans. But whether it is because we are getting run-gashed, playing bad QB’s, or whatever, the Pass D has really been solidified. Not to a gushing degree, but we all thought coming into the year that it was the part of the D that needed the most help. Turns out, we need to shore up the Run D. Which, I think, is doable. I’d rather be having to worry about fixing that leak than if the Secondary was again getting torched up and down the field.

    • Ed Smith

      Alex, yes he is 35 yrs old – and trying to play in the NFL, where fractions of a second determine success/failure, wins/losses. We saw him at camp. I’m not sure he ever did enough to break a sweat. Ben is NOT in NFL game shape. Period. Why at 35-yrs old is he carrying all the weight he is? Look at his contemporaries (Brady, Rogers, etc.) – guys Ben’s age yet could run circles around him. I was at the game yesterday and watched that debacle. Have mid-tier end zone seats so can see plays developing. Ben’s movements are slow, he barely escapes minimal pass rushes, unlike the Ben of past years where he would roll out and get away from pressure. Now he takes a few steps and tries to throw in a crowd. Instead of being (my guess) 250-260+ lbs, what if he were 235-240? How much quicker would he be? More elusive? Able to scramble some? To play at an ELITE level one must be in elite shape. He appears to simply have not put in the time and effort to do so, relying on his experience to get him through. Well, we see how that’s going…
      And Haley is a whole other discussion… 55 pass attempts against the #1 Pass/#32 Run defense? INSANITY. Someone needs to tell Haley and Ben – in the No Huddle, you are allowed to run the ball… your VERY frustrated Steeler Fan.

    • Jeff Dudash

      On paper the Steelers have plenty of options that should scare people. Brown, Bryant and Bell alone are as talented a trio as any trio in the league. Juju and the other receiving options are fine for #3s. And the TE situation isn’t ideal, but that’s the closest thing this offense has to a “weakness”.

      At some point, the QB has to execute. I love Ben as much as anybody, but we’ve made a lot of excuses for him over the years as the team has underperformed in the red zone and hasn’t been a high-profile offense. This season is entirely on him. If he’s going to stare down receivers, miss on long throws, refuse to throw to the TE … you just can’t blame it on the roster. Not this year.