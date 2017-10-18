Hot Topics

    Film Room: Artie Burns Struggles To Keep A Lid On Things

    By Alex Kozora October 18, 2017 at 12:10 pm


    We’ve written how the Pittsburgh Steelers’ secondary got a little lucky throughout the season and Sunday, they finally got burned on the stat sheet. Artie Burns in particular, as has really been his whole career so far, was up and down. He had some legitimately excellent plays and is showing better technique to play the ball. But there was also some bad. One that resulted in a touchdown, another that should’ve. Let’s look.

    The first is De’Anthony Thomas‘ 57 yard TD in the fourth quarter. Big play the Steelers can’t give up. This is all on Burns for falling asleep at the wheel. Thomas, the #2 receiver, runs a literal wheel route. Should be a clear alert. Something the Chiefs do a lot, like we wrote in our scouting report, and when #1 stems inside, you have to be alert for him being replaced by #2.

    Burns is in zone, identifying #1 coming inside and pointing him out to make sure he gets picked up. But Burns totally fails to match #2 vertical and Thomas gets behind him. Misses the tackle and Thomas scoots away for the touchdown.

    Got worse later in the game. Steelers running their Sam Fire Zone with the nickel corner, Mike Hilton, blitzing off the edge. By far, their most popular fire zone. Here’s a look at it drawn up.


    When things go wrong, it’s hard to know exactly what the issue is. But everytime the Steelers run this, the corners have deep third responsibility. Instead, Burns just…leaves and drifts to the middle of the field. The #1 receiver has a free path to the end zone.

    The only saving grace is the pressure Hilton got off the edge, forcing a bad throw by Alex Smith. It’s incomplete and the Steelers get away with it.

    I will say that things did look a little wonky across the board. The buzzing safety to the flat and dropping OLB get too bunched up and I don’t like how the Steelers replaced Hilton on the other side. Doesn’t look like Ryan Shazier is getting enough width. So there’s a lot of weirdness that maybe creates confusion.

    But here is how it’s supposed to look. Against Jacksonville, Burns matching #1 with the safety buzzing.

    Unfortunately, for as immensely talented as Burns is, we’ve seen him break down too often when asked to think. When it’s all instinct, the guy can play. When he has to think: crack/replace issues, matching the new ##1 (Thomas’ TD), or juggling the responsibilities in his fire zone, we’ve seen him break down too often. It has to get corrected in order for him to become the #1 corner he has the potential to be.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • WilliamSekinger

      It’s a little scary to think that the Steelers can have these kind of wholesale breakdowns from an outside corner and still be the #1 passing defense in the league. Man, what happens if they get these issues cleaned up? The second half of the season after the bye is not looking good for opposing offenses.

    • PaeperCup

      I guess I’ll hold off on calling him Smartie Burns

    • will

      @Jones……..well what do you think of Artie’s play now???? Alex summed it up quite well IMO.

    • falconsaftey43

      He plays well overall but has mental mistakes a few times a game. He’s young and he will learn. He was only a part time starter that came out as a junior, and is still learning in year 2, not surprising he’s not always in the right spot.

    • Steve Johnson

      I wish Artie would focus on improving his craft and control his emotions. I think he’s been hanging around Mike Mitchell.

    • Dorian James

      Agreed, to much showing off after doing his job.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      And he can’t tackle

    • Steel Realist PAul

      We all knew Burns was a raw prospect and would take time to develop. That has definitely been the case. His positioning has been problematic since day 1. He’s not being marked as missing tackles at times because he’s in such poor position, it simply doesn’t count as a missed tackle.

      I didn’t like this pick at the time and while I get asked regularly if that has changed, I really see no reason to think Burns can be a #1 corner right now. He was a liability at the end of the game – I was yelling for them to get him off the field before he gave up another TD.

      His celebrating any time a throw to his side is incomplete shows he doesn’t understand how this larger thing works yet. Give him time, but don’t cast your vote for Pro Bowl just yet, like the many I’ve seen so far.

    • DoctorNoah

      In that first play, looms like he was working towards the flat, then realized he was caught between two places. The wR realizes too and then converts to a wheel route maybe, seeing Burns’ back turned. If Burns follows the wheel, that flat is wide open with no black jersey withing 15-18 yards. Where was the breakdown?

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s not Burns’ problem. He’s telling the safety to take #1 in, he’s gotta match #2 on the wheel. Rather throw the flat then let anything behind.

    • Xclewsive

      One of the pluses Joe Haden can provide. Artie is young, but he reminds to much of others i.e Scott/Figures great athletes but never put it all together

    • 6 ring circus

      I wonder do they celebrate like that on Belichek’s team after routine plays. I know they have fun with it after touchdowns and big plays, but c’mon guys…routine plays, stop running 15 yards down field celebrating. Get back to the huddle and concentrate on the next down. This is why some call the Steelers unbuttoned and lacking discipline, lol.

    • dillon degroot

      He’s been getting noticeably better…I don’t see the problem with him showing some emotion and hyping himself and the team up when he makes a play.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      If you mean hanging around Mike Mitchell who is one of the film room hounds and communicates the defenses – that may actually be a good thing.

    • dillon degroot

      The Patriots celebrate routine plays, just like other teams do…It’s an emotional sport, so anytime you do something that helps your team, you celebrate…Because…you know…you’re happy.

    • 6 ring circus

      Yea, but I see it as excessive. You probably see it differently, and that’s ok.

    • John Noh

      The blown coverage on the DeAnthony Thomas play reminded me of Otto Porter’s appearance on “Shaqtin’ the Fool”.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      I disagree. I love when I see defensive players get seriously pumped up after a good play. That’s what I like to see in my defense…some swag! Just make sure it happens after a good play….a good play doesn’t = when you tackle offensive player, but he still makes a first down. Don’t celebrate that.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      I’m good with the celebrating after a good play. Show me some swagger on defense, I love that and felt like our defense has been missing that for a long time.

    • 6 ring circus

      Well, unfortunately, that’s pretty much what I’m talking about. Tell me Mike Mitchell didn’t look like a toy jacka$$ that got wound up too tight and the spring broke, when he got run over by Fournette after a 12 yard 1st down run