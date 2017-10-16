Hot Topics

    Film Room: James Harrison’s Rip Move Dominant Again

    By Alex Kozora October 16, 2017 at 12:20 pm


    In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was punished by having to a roll a boulder up a hill, only for it to fall back down whenever he reached the top. Over and over again, a personal hell he was forever bound to. Sunday, and in every such matchup, Chiefs’ left tackle Eric Fisher is Sisyphus. The boulder? James Harrison.

    Harrison again toasted Fisher in the game’s biggest moment, using one of two moves that has made Deebo’s career the immense success that it is. Great pass rushers don’t need five moves. Most need only two. For Harrison, it’s his speed bull and rip. The latter has is what he’s used for Fisher again on Sunday. Let’s take a look.

    In his rip move, Harrison wants to take the tackle’s best asset, his hands, away. He uses his inside arm to rip under Fisher’s outside arm, hooking his elbow and taking away the tackle’s power.

    He then rips and dips under. Harrison has the leverage advantage, over six inches shorter, and Fisher’s hands are useless. Outside hand neutralized, inside arm no use with Harrison swapping hips.


    At this point, Fisher is just along for the ride. Harrison keeps Fisher’s arm hooked as he swaps hips and corners the edge. He sacks Alex Smith, creating the 4th and 18 that gets the Steelers off the field and win the game.

    It was the same story in last year’s Divisional Game. Same matchup, Harrison v Fisher. Same move, the rip, and only a slightly different result. Here, Fisher gets called for the hold, negating the would-be tying two-point conversion.

    Sunday, all Fisher could do was help pick up his quarterback. I’m guessing he was pretty tired. After all, he just had to try and push a boulder.

    • Chris92021

      For me, greatness is defined by doing something so well that even though your adversary (and everyone else in the room) knows what you are doing and does everything to stop you from doing it, you still succeed. James Harrison’s sack yesterday was the best moment of this season thus far.

    • Alex Kozora

      Mine too, Chris. Really well said.

    • colingrant

      ……….while overcoming and uncalled hands to the face violation. If Dupree can learn this, his potential is unlimited.

    • Rob

      I had no doubt that that play was going to end in a Deebo sack.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I really wish Tomlin would consider more platooning in games. This performance is more evidence for my case. Guys just need a chance. Harrison will have his way with some guys obviously. But Watt also needs to play and his speed might work out better against some other left tackles. The same thing with certain WRs against certain opponents. More matchup based.

      There is so much talent on this team, and they should be using it. It can’t hurt for these guys to get just a little less work but be able to go 100 mph on every play.

    • KingDale300

      My eyes were on Deebo from start to finish on this play. Never doubted for a second that he was delivering on 3rd down there. There are some incredible narratives, talents, and feats of unbelievable abilities in sports. But the number one thing that I will carry with me forever and describe to my kids someday, is the story of how James Harrison worked harder than every football player on Earth to have a hall of fame career and still be absolutely feared and respected as an NFL linebacker pushing 40

    • KingDale300

      Also Harrison is like our ultimate Ace in the hole against the Chiefs. It’s a really weird luxury to have, but at this point, we can essentially rush Harrison against Fisher when we see the Chiefs again and know we’re winning one battle on the field almost every play. Fisher is physically and mentally unfit to stop Harrison and everyone knows it

    • Michael James

      Unfortunately I doubt he will. It’s his third year and he still gets consistently run up the arc. It’s incredibly hard to consistently do the kind of stuff like James does. That’s why he has a HoF career, something incredibly rare and special.

    • Sam Clonch

      Love him, would love to see him in the hall, but it’s going to be tough for him. Leading Steeler sacker of all time, but he doesn’t have the numbers compared to other guys out there. Sadly, stats matter more than impact to a lot of HoF voters.

    • PapaJuju

      Meanwhile, Dupree just runs the arc over and over and over.