Hot Topics

    Film Room: Joe Haden A Stabilizer In Secondary

    By Matthew Marczi October 27, 2017 at 06:20 am


    I don’t think I was the only one who had mixed feelings about the Pittsburgh Steelers signing cornerback Joe Haden a couple of months ago. Coming off of years of injuries, and mixed reports about the current state of his health and play, it was hard to know just what they were getting for their $10 million.

    As we approach the midpoint of the season, however, it seems to be an investment that is paying off, and he has gotten better and better as the season has worn on and he has adjusted more to his new team, new scheme, new city, and just a new phase of his life.

    The Steelers’ new left outside cornerback did not allow much against the Bengals, typified by this early four-yard flat route on second and nine given up to Brandon LaFell, though Cincinnati was able to convert on the subsequent third down and five. But a four-yard reception on second and nine? You generally take that.

    Early in the second quarter, Dalton looked in LaFell’s direction again on a go route on second and eight. The throw was influenced by Cameron Heyward’s hit, providing pressure up the middle, but Haden stuck with the receiver all the way down the field with solid coverage.

    Of course, the highlight of the day for him was his opportunity late in the third quarter to claim his first interception for the Steelers, which was also the 20th interception of his career. I don’t even know who was the last Steelers corner with that many…Rod Woodson? Of course, this one came off an errant pass and a deflection.


    On the Bengals’ next drive after that, Dalton targeted Cody Core deep down the field. Haden did a great job of using the sideline as a second defender, pinning the second-year wide receiver to the outside hash marks and giving him no chance to bring the ball in within bounds.

    I don’t know if Dalton would have looked his way on this fourth-quarter play, but Haden had tight coverage here on LaFell. That helped rub Vince Williams from making a quick run at the play, though, yet it was still just for six yards on second and nine.

    Haden hasn’t done anything particularly spectacular since his arrival to Pittsburgh, but he hasn’t had to, either, and that’s part of what he loves being here. The Steelers don’t need him to be a superstar. They just need him to do his job, and he is.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Deshea Townsend had 21 interceptions mostly at CB; his last was in 2009.
      Great article Thanks!

    • Jim McCarley

      the team is playing solid right now…keep it up!

    • Lambert58

      Good stuff, Matthew. Totally agree, he’s been rock-solid. Something we haven’t been able to count on for a good long time.

    • capehouse

      At this point I’d say he’s locked into that 3 year contract. No way we’re letting him go. It’ll be tough with that $12 mil cap hit next year, and extending Shazier and franchising Bell again, but it seems totally worth it to me.

    • NW86

      It was only $7M this year, but yeah, I was skeptical whether he would prove worth that, like many were. The next 2 years are essentially $10M option years with nothing guaranteed, but it looks like he might be on his way to earning that first one!

    • WB Tarleton

      One of the most underrated CBs in our team’s history.

    • WreckIess

      He’s been awesome and it kinda makes you wonder if this team finally has a top 10 corner on their hands? He definitely hasn’t made a lot of splash plays, but just in terms of consistency, I don’t think there are too many guys you can put ahead of him.

      Ike thinks so, but he also says we have a top 3 CB unit(which may be true, but I’m iffy on that).

    • hdogg48

      To say that Joe Haden is a HUGE upgrade over Ross Cockrell
      gives new meaning to the term understatement.

    • The Tony

      We should have plenty of money to spend when Ben retires this year 😉

    • John Noh

      LMAO

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man, he’s been on point and that int was clutch! Truly a great signing!

    • DangZone

      What is Hadens history playing against the Top Tier QBs in the league? Especially that one in New England.