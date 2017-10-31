Hot Topics

    Film Room: Mike Hilton A Force Against The Run

    By Alex Kozora October 31, 2017 at 01:17 pm


    Mike Hilton’s strong season continues, a topic we broach pretty much on a weekly basis. He’s become the full-time starting slot corner and done about as well a job as you could hope for in coverage. That continued in Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

    But his impact in the run game has arguably been just as impressive. Carnell Lake has compared playing in the slot to playing strong safety because of their run fit responsibility and importance. Hilton has excelled as much there as he has in coverage and it showed up again Sunday. He recorded two tackles against the run, giving him nine on the season, easily the most of any corner (the next closest has four).

    Today, we’re going to take a quick look at both of those.

    The first comes on 3rd and 16. Where you know a draw is a possibility, but still, as a corner, most are focused on the pass. Not Hilton. Beats the slot corner to the inside on the draw and makes the tackle on the back for just a two yard gain. Forces a long field goal for kicker Matt Prater.


    The second was even bigger. The Lions’ final drive. 3rd and goal. Lions surprise with another run but Hilton isnt’ fooled. Comes flying in off the edge, fits his gap, and is the first to make the tackle. Forces 4th down, which Detroit fails to convert.

    Hilton’s physicality has always been one of the top things that’s stuck about his game. He isn’t athletically gifted. He clearly isn’t a big guy. He admits he’s easy to overlook. But when he straps on a helmet, and is coming downhill to play the run, he’s one of the most effective in the league. That’s been huge for the Steelers in a world where nickel is the dominant package.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Bastiat

      The UFA needs to teach the first round pick how to play the run.

    • StolenUpVotes

      My guy

    • Considering how much of a blow it is for a team to miss on 2nd round draft pick–and Senquez Golson was a miss even though he may have been as talented as the team hoped he’d be since he never produced–it was literally a gift from heaven for Hilton to fall in their lap. GREAT pick-up!!! In fact, if Hilton had been the 2nd rounder we couldn’t have asked for more.

    • Mark

      OC’s have to game plan for Hilton now, he is running a lot of plays and his pass coverage has been outstanding. I want to see what Cam can give us. Because Sensabaugh is horrible and Cam deserves his spot and number #24

    • Dshoff

      Alex, I think it’s pretty clear that Stafford was giving a clinic on how to beat the cover 2 zone. Is there any way of knowing how much zone and how much Man we have been using in games?

    • Spencer Krick

      What a fantastic find he’s turned out to be

    • srdan

      Man it’s nice seeing that. I also like Hargrave in that second gif. Dude is playing at an elite level right now.