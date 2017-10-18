Hot Topics

    Film Room: Roosevelt Nix Runs Through Chiefs

    By Matthew Marczi October 18, 2017 at 07:30 am


    I think it’s fair to say that the most unfortunate byproduct of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles in the running game this season prior to Sunday’s contest is the fact that it had essentially deprived us of highlights featuring fullback Roosevelt Nix.

    But that changed in Kansas City amidst an active and aggressive strategy committed to running the football, especially early in the game, and late—though in the early portions of the game, they did so primarily out of 11 and 12 looks, with much of Nix’s playing time devoted to closing out the night.

    And the funny thing is—well, at least I find it amusing—that his first ‘highlight’ of the day actually came on a passing play. in the middle of the second quarter, with the offense backed up at their own one, they set up out of the 22 personnel as though they were going to run.

    Of course, they didn’t. Vance McDonald recorded his first reception of the season for 26 yards, but that didn’t stop Nix from committing to selling his run block up the middle. While he remained composed because overaggressiveness could open up a rushing lane, you can see his typical demeanor here.

    Pretty much the rest of the highlights come in the fourth quarter, and they start with the Steelers again backed up in their own end. On second and nine, they just shot him up the B Gap, completely levelling off the inside linebacker, sealing him outside of a running lane for a 12-yard gain.


    They kept at it on the next play, incorporating a false step left before both Nix and Le’Veon Bell peeled off to the right edge. The fullback sent Marcus Peters spilling to the ground with authority on the perimeter, opening up the right sideline for a 27-yard gain, a season-long.

    There were other, longer gains on which he played a less prominent role, but there are still two later plays I want to look at. On a four-yard run on first down one play later, he really did the same thing—just through the opposite gap—as the play two above, sealing off the inside linebacker through the hole.

    Later, on the start of the next possession, he met the linebacker through the gap yet again, this time off the right side. Nix let him win the leverage battle, getting lower than the fullback, but that just more easily enabled him to put him on the ground.

    I don’t know how he would fare as a fan favorite on some other teams, but in Pittsburgh, the fans remember the power running game quite fondly, and Nix is a throwback in that regard. He is fun to watch, and is only getting better and better as his job in year three.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Ralph Wagner

      Haley has to much talent on this team and he doesn’t know how to take advantage of said talent. Why wouldn’t he use Nix as a fullback in front of Bell at the two yard line, for example? It’s time for Mr. Rooney to once again express to Haley his concern about the poor red zone play. Just say’n

      Go Steelers
      .

    • David Shoff

      Nix imo is a pro bowl fullback. He makes numerous great blocks like this every game when they USE him. The guy is just a road grater.

    • srdan

      That is tough. Similar to Hayward and Tuitt. You need stats, and Nix will struggle to get them.

    • srdan

      hmmmm, on those gifs from our 2 yard line I thought the calls were good.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Extra TE and FB for the run game. Even when the opponents look ready to stop the run. Who knew this might work? Dominate!

    • razaard2

      Definitely has the talent. Lacks only the snaps. Never misses a block

    • razaard2

      Rosie is a marvel to watch. Poor Peter’s
      And to think this guy was a DT at college. Great job by the coaching staff (as they did with Villanueva, Chickillo and to a smaller extent Sean Davis)

    • Steelman72

      Amen, BGB, I was screaming for that this past Sunday. Bring in Nix and an extra TE and blast away inside the 5. Please, no more empty sets with Bell in the slot, you are telling the defense what you are doing!! Seems like play calling 101 to me. We have all seen how Ben struggles once those windows get tighter in the redzone.

    • pittfan

      Just a real hard nosed ballplayer.

    • Paddy

      Yes they must make it difficult so they can say we did it another way.

    • Dorian James

      Good things usually happen when Rosie is in the game. I’ve been calling for this all season

    • John Westbrook

      Cut moats, bring back David Johnson. Great run blocker