    Film Room: Ryan Shazier Robs Joe Flacco For Play Of The Day

    By Alex Kozora October 2, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Over the last nine games, Ryan Shazier has as many interceptions as the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. Combined. That’s five apiece, putting Shazier in probably a rare category not only in franchise history but around the league.

    There’s been a ton of impressive plays over that span but I honestly think his pick on Sunday was the best one he’s made. It showed off his physical traits and ability to finish the play but just as importantly, his football IQ and ability to read the route. And it stopped one of the most popular concepts that have killed the Steelers.

    The Baltimore Ravens ran one of their best concepts. Playaction, boot to the field, and the Jon Gruden famous Spyder Y Banana concept. Two crossing routes coming across. Usually they get one frontside and one backside but here, they’re both backside. We showed it in last week’s scouting report.

    So the Ravens run their crossing (also called “over”) routes that has killed the Steelers in the past. I’ll always remember Jordan Cameron destroying the Steelers that way, like this near-TD back in 2014. An over route where everyone forgets about him.


    To stop those plays in Cover 3, you must “ROBOT the dig.” Pete Carroll uses that term (courtesy of James Light), to indicate the weak hook defender has to work under the crosser and take it away. Here’s an example of it from Seattle.

    Sunday, Shazier did similar. Looks like the Steelers are in a different version of their Cover 3 but you ultimately get three deep defenders – two corners and the safety, JJ Wilcox. Tight end Ben Watson came first on a shallow cross. Shazier saw it, recognized what the route was going to be (the boot to the field is a dead giveaway) and matched Watson underneath. That’s football IQ to anticipate the route concept even when it’s behind you. He’s the weakside hook defender and “ROBOTS” the dig/crosser.

    Shazier finds it, plasters to the receiver, and makes the play. Really well done by him and in a critical moment, stopping a Ravens’ drive when they were down just ten with plenty of time left.

    Great scheme. Great recognition. Great execution. More of that please, Keith Butler. And those crossing routes won’t haunt the Steelers anymore.

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • srdan

      I never put 2 and 2 together until you said it on your analysis alex. This defense goes as does Shazier. If he plays well the whole defense plays well. If he doesn’t, Da Bears happen.

    • pcantidote

      It looks like Sean Davis is actually telling Shazier to turn around and take the crossing route. If so that is incredible communication.

    • Brenton deed

      Great analysis … great post thankyou

    • Charles Mullins

      look at dupree bump the first crosser and pick up the second… Pretty stuff. VW is also Yelling his brains out it looks like.

    • srdan

      I saw that a lot from him yesterday. I like timmons ability better, but it never seemed like he was communicating visibly out there. But what the heck do I know.

    • The Tony

      Alex,
      Is Shazier the most athletic Steelers linebacker over the past two decades?
      I was trying to think of a list of more athletic linebackers and really struggled. Maybe Timmons early in his career?

    • Nunya

      Besides Shaz, look at the rest of the field. Everyone else is blanketed. That was a thing of beauty to see from a Steelers secondary!

    • RickM

      Great explanation, thanks. You’re right, in addition to recognizing it he has to have the physical skills to react quickly and catch up to the crossing receiver. Not a lot of ILB’s could have made that play.