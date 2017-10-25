Hot Topics

    Film Room: Steelers’ Stunts Take Over In Second Half

    By Alex Kozora October 25, 2017 at 04:54 pm


    Quick film room for you guys today. The Pittsburgh Steelers sacked Andy Dalton four times this weekend. Two of those came off identical concepts, T/E stunts that sent the outside linebacker crashing up the middle and into the arms of the quarterback. Let’s look at the two, one by T.J. Watt and the other by Bud Dupree.

    The first by Watt. T/E stunt between him and Cam Heyward. Watt crashes down the B gap first with Heyward looping over. There’s no stunt to the other side, they play it straight up. This is a little sloppy but Watt’s athleticism lets him shoot the gap and the tackle isn’t sure if he’s trading him off or not. Watt barrels into the guard as he’s falling down but manages to wrap Dalton up and drag him down.

    The second sack, by Dupree, is a little more conventional. Same idea, T/E stunt with Tyson Alualu while the other side plays it straight up. Alualu, the looper, goes first and acts as the contain player. Dupree rushes second, they do that so the two don’t get bunched up, and crashes in from behind to target the A gap.

    The right guard and right tackle don’t communicate the stunt effectively, both sliding towards Alualu when the guard has to pass him off. Dupree is free up the gut and chases Dalton down. Another sack.


    Two effective playcalls. Good contain on each side, that’s really critical anytime you run one of these “games,” and the crashers do their job. Another effective way to get home with just a four man rush, maximizing pressure.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • derp_diggler

      I think some of the credit for the second one has to go to Heyward. The center chooses to dbl up on him instead of waiting to see if Dupree loops in, and that’s probably because Cam is damn disruptive

    • colingrant

      The right guard brought back memories of Chris Kemoeatu. Kemo had trouble with stunts. Mauler inside though. Could hang with the stoutest nose and defensive tackles. Back then everyone had a monster on the defensive line.