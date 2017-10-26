Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Bengals Game Notes

Game notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers AFC North victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

First Half

– Kick return unit. Front five. McDonald-Watt-Matakevich-Chickillo-Fort. Golden behind. Walton/Conner/Nix on the wedge. JuJu/Watson as the returners.

– AB touchdown. Stack release gets Brown free off the line.





– Kick coverage left to right. Sensabaugh-Golden-Williams-Fort-Watson-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Nix-DHB-Hilton

– Ryan Shazier playing the run so much better than he used to. Square to the block. And later in the game, the second clip, reverse pancakes Tyler Kroft.

Ryan Shazier showing strength, technique in the run game. Used to duck around these blocks. Now, he just runs Tyler Kroft over. pic.twitter.com/rX6ld7BaFH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 25, 2017

– Looks like Bud Dupree screws up here. Doubt he has a two-way go. Has to contain this rush. Gets caught inside. Andy Dalton able to escape.

– Punt return unit. Sensabaugh/Artie jammers. On the line. DHB-Watson-Chickillo-Fort-Golden-Matakevich-Wilcox-Nix.

– Punt coverage team. On the line. Watt-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Davis the wings, Golden the upback. Wilcox/DHB the gunners.

– Still think the big run by Joe Mixon was Mike Hilton’s fault. Didn’t keep the cup and let the back bounce it. Not on Sean Davis, who was just filling his gap.

– Jesse James solid block here. Coming across the formation to seal the LB.

– Cam Heyward. What a beast.

Cam Heyward is stupid good. Stack, vision on the ball, prevent RB from bouncing it, shed, one-armed tackle. He's an All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/OosQtA8Ku0 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 24, 2017

– Danny Smith seemed to be mad at Jesse James for his poor punch on the edge guy on the end-of-half field goal. Bengal player was able to knife in so easily.

Second Half

– 3rd and 9 for the Bengals. Steelers in Cover 1 Robber. Great coverage, plaster, ball thrown away.

– Antonio Brown so good in scramble drills. Covered initially, Ben rolls, keeps the play alive, Brown breaks his route off and hauls in a 19 yard completion.

– T.J. Watt taking a page out of James Harrison’s book. Nice rip.

– Nice pull by Chris Hubbard on this Dart scheme. Square on contact and then sets his hips to turn the linebacker inside.

– Can’t believe the Bengal player didn’t hit Golden’s arm on this fake punt. Never saw it coming.