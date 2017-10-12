Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Jaguars Notes

Notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

First Half

– Kick coverage. Golden-Fort-Williams-Nix-Sensabaugh-Boswell-Hilton-Watson-Matakevich-Chickillo-DHB

– Steelers in Cover 1 on their first third down.





– Steelers are going to get another blocked punt. Came close several times Sunday.

Danny Smith has done excellent job scheming his kick coverage/punt block units. Three guys come free on 1st punt. pic.twitter.com/yIUq33dq3o — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2017

– Punt return team. Chickillo-Watson-Fort-DHB-Matakevich-Nix-Wilcox-Golden. Sensabaugh and Burns the jammers. AB your punt returner.

– Nix and Maurkice Pouncey with a couple of key blocks on this Lead Strong run. 10 yard gain.

– Ryan Shazier is probably better in man than zone. At least, shallow zone. Too easily leaves his window, like here, opening up the hank concept in the middle.

– Williams and Sean Davis overlapping their gap here.

– Strong side B gap uncovered here. LB asked to fill but tough play. FB and RB follow through it and Leonard Fournette scores. Don’t know why the weakside was covered instead.

– Kick return unit. McDonald-Moats-Matakevich-Wilcox-Fort your front five. Robert Golden behind. Walton/Conner/Nix the wedge, JuJu/Watson the KRs.

– Cornerback flat footed, sitting on this out cut by JuJu. Breaks on the ball and the Jags’ defense gets off the field.

– Alejandro Villanueva not perfect but looking like his old self. Healthy, probably has his weight back to normal.

More from Villanueva. Intensity, physicality that makes him thrive. Telvin Smith mosquito on the windshield. pic.twitter.com/D2QqUHd75f — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2017

Villanueva handling speed rushes better. Not trying to catch. Back to being aggressive. Has one of the nastiest chops of any OT. pic.twitter.com/g8N5Y7tQ1B — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2017

Second Half

– Tough assignment for Jesse James. Asked to reach the MIKE and can’t do it. Play blown up.

– Not sure what the goal was here. No threat of Rosie Nix getting the ball in the backfield. A time where it’d be smart to use a Pony backfield and bring in a second running back.

– AB out ‘n up. Bad idea, bad execution.

– No force defender. Steelers struggled with that in their over fronts. In it three times, gave up 31 yards on the ground.