    Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Ravens Notes

    By Alex Kozora October 5, 2017 at 08:30 am


    Brief notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week Four win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    First Half

    – Kick coverage. Sensabaugh-Golden-Nix-Fort-Vince Williams-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Watson-DHB-Hilton

    – First run of the game. Looks like Sean Davis is at fault. Alley defender and does a poor job taking on the block. Easily turned out.


    – Punt return team. Nix/Fort/Matakevich/Watson/Golden/DHB/Chickillo. Burns and Wilcox/Sensabaugh as jammers. Antonio Brown your return man.

    – Punt coverage team. On the line. Moats-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Grimble (replacing Sean Davis) as the wings. Golden the upback. Wilcox/DHB gunners.

    – 18 yard completion to Le’Veon Bell. Benefit of a vertical attack. Expand the defense as well and opens up Bell underneath. Get your playmakers in space.

    – Split dig (vert + dig) concept to open Martavis Bryant over the middle. Good route scheme.

    Second Half

    – One note on these power/counter trey runs. Can’t outrun your puller like Bell does here. Same with zone schemes. Center/running back must be on same track.

    – Good technique by Shazier. Near leg/near shoulder, head across, bring the arms and drive.

    – Steelers going super old school with three pullers. Not the biggest fan of it though because it’s tougher to wash the frontside defenders.

    – Steelers ran some Cover 6. Quarter/quarter/halves.

    – Ben throwing to a blanketed AB. Honestly think he was just hoping to draw a flag.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • CP72

      I’ve been giving it to Sean Davis for not seeming to the leap forward that Burns and Hargrave have made. I will say I thought last Sunday was the best game he’s had this year.