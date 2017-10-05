Game Rewind: Steelers Vs Ravens Notes

Brief notes from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week Four win over the Baltimore Ravens.

First Half

– Kick coverage. Sensabaugh-Golden-Nix-Fort-Vince Williams-Boswell-Matakevich-Chickillo-Watson-DHB-Hilton

– First run of the game. Looks like Sean Davis is at fault. Alley defender and does a poor job taking on the block. Easily turned out.





– Punt return team. Nix/Fort/Matakevich/Watson/Golden/DHB/Chickillo. Burns and Wilcox/Sensabaugh as jammers. Antonio Brown your return man.

– Punt coverage team. On the line. Moats-Fort-Canaday-Matakevich-Chickillo. Nix/Grimble (replacing Sean Davis) as the wings. Golden the upback. Wilcox/DHB gunners.

– 18 yard completion to Le’Veon Bell. Benefit of a vertical attack. Expand the defense as well and opens up Bell underneath. Get your playmakers in space.

– Split dig (vert + dig) concept to open Martavis Bryant over the middle. Good route scheme.

Second Half

– One note on these power/counter trey runs. Can’t outrun your puller like Bell does here. Same with zone schemes. Center/running back must be on same track.

– Good technique by Shazier. Near leg/near shoulder, head across, bring the arms and drive.

– Steelers going super old school with three pullers. Not the biggest fan of it though because it’s tougher to wash the frontside defenders.

– Steelers ran some Cover 6. Quarter/quarter/halves.

– Ben throwing to a blanketed AB. Honestly think he was just hoping to draw a flag.