Hot Topics

    Imbalanced Play-Calling A Contributing Factor To Imbalanced Scoreboard

    By Matthew Marczi October 8, 2017 at 04:00 pm


    There is no good reason that I can come up with the explain the vast disparity in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ play selection on Sunday, which featured a paltry number of rushing attempts in comparison to the 55 passes attempted by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, with even more dropbacks than that number.

    Le’Veon Bell had just 15 carries on the day, and he did reasonably well with them, rushing for 47 yards. But six of those 15 carries came on just the first two drives of the game in the first quarter. Unsurprisingly, that was the last time the Steelers would not be trailing in the first half, because that drive ended with a turnover that led to a touchdown drive.

    Bell did carry twice on a four-play drive that followed, ending in a punt, but the runs ran dry after that. Despite trailing just 7-6 to start the third quarter, their first possession of the half featured 12 dropbacks from Roethlisberger, with two of them being negated by penalty, and just three carries from Bell. It gave the Steelers their final lead of the game after it ended in a field goal.

    On their next possession, Roethlisberger threw the ball on first and second down, the second pass being intercepted and returned for a touchdown. What followed was a six-play drive in a one-possession game that featured five dropbacks, including a sack and another interception that was returned for a touchdown.

    It was just 13-9 prior to that, yet they still felt that they needed to keep throwing the ball in spite of the fact that, since the first play of the game, which was a 49-yard bomb, they have been inefficient utilizing it to move the ball down the field.


    Even after the second interception that was returned for a touchdown, it was an 11-point margin with 19 minutes left to play, but what we got next was a nine-play drive that featured seven dropbacks, including one that resulted in a sack.

    Until after they went down by three possessions with less than two minutes to play, every other offensive play was from that point on a passing play. It’s somewhat unclear why the offensive game plan, against the top-ranked passing defense, turned so heavily to almost exclusively throwing the ball a week after the running game was finally looking as though it was effective.

    What is even more perplexing about the imbalance is the fact that, for the most part, the passing game was only yielding marginal results, and the offensive line was giving up quite a bit of pressure. Roethlisberger even had two passes tipped at the line of scrimmage.

    Most of the second half was run out of the no-huddle, even including the opening possession when the score was still just 7-6. Making yourself a one-dimensional team against a passing unit allowing 5.7 yards per pass attempt is less than ideal. Even in a distant age of the game, 5.7 yards per pass was the benchmark that Dick LeBeau wanted to hit.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Chris92021

      I think we’ve seen enough from this offense to know it will never be the juggernaut most people imagined it to be. I think we’ve also seen enough from Todd Haley to know this is more the norm than the outlier. He flat out has to be replaced this week. I don’t care if it is James Daniel, Randy Fichtner, Mike Munchak, whoever. Anyone but Haley.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Wasn’t J-ville ranked #1 against the pass but near the bottom against the rush? It wouldn’t be Haleyesque unless you focused on attacking a team’s strengths. Ultimate responsibility lies with Tomlin, as he has to sign off on these “game plans”.

    • melblount

      “Le’Veon Bell had just 15 carries on the day, and he did reasonably well with them, rushing for 47 yards.”

      If our standards are 3 YPC being “reasonably well,” we’ve got bigger problems that I thought.

    • DarthYinzer

      Haley’s an idiot. Simple as that.

    • Edjhjr

      Offense is bad let me count the ways , again.. Ben is poor, line is less than average, Bell is of no use, Brown only wants to know he will get the ball, Bryant can get open or catch, or run, James, ….well he does not rank high enough to be considered, Haley…what does he do?. Tomlin, at least needs to tell everyone who they are playing and ask what the plan is.

      And non of that is any exaggeration.

    • WARisHELL

      Haley and Ben are mediocre decision makers. Who gets the ax first? I think we all know that answer.

    • Edjhjr

      I really don’t see an extreme difference between this team and the Browns. Mostly because the Browns play like they have been planning on it. Maybe not that good. But steelers look like they just found out an hour before the game that they have to play today

    • 2020_Vision

      Does anyone know if Ben was checking out of the run plays??? 🤔

    • The Glenn

      If he checked out that many run plays he should be benched.

      And it also wouldn’t explain the empty sets. Or passing three straight times from the 5.

    • falconsaftey43

      Point being it wasn’t a reason to abandon it.

    • James Lee

      Bare minimum should be for the equipment manager to remove every Rooney patch from every jersey. They don’t deserve to be wearing it.