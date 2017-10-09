Hot Topics

    Have An Issue? Take A Number And Get In Line

    By Matthew Marczi October 9, 2017 at 06:20 am


    I can’t think of a fan base that is less tolerant of platitudes after a loss than that of the Pittsburgh Steelers, many of who will accept nothing short of a bloodbath. Everything needs to be labeled terrible at the same time—that is, immediately, and vigorously—or else you are, at best, missing the big picture, if not explicitly an apologist.

    To be blunt, this is an article directed toward those who are looking for a cascade of blood. Not just today, but after every loss. This is an evergreen article.

    When a team loses, there are always many reasons for it. There will always be multiple contributing factors that work into a loss. When a team loses by three possessions, of course, as happened yesterday, there is no shortage of things at which to point the finger.

    So please, during your hunger for blood, be patient. To be frank, we can’t get to every complaint immediately. When we write an article in the hours after the game, or the day after the game, that is not directly addressing one particular issue that you feel needs to be addressed, understand that, chances are, there is already another article being worked on talking about that as well.

    There is no need to recite the chorus of the ever-popular song, “Fire Todd Haley”, whose only lyrics are an endless repetition of the title, in an article about shoddy tackling on the defensive side of the ball. Yes, chances are they were both problems. But the article is only about one of them. The other problem will receive its own article to address that problem.


    It is honestly astonishing the sort of comments that beat writers and bloggers have to face on a weekly basis from fans, as though, if we write about something expressively enough—perhaps press down on the keys extra hard—then maybe it can actually induce change and fix the issue.

    There is nothing that we or anything else outside of the team are in a position to do that will make the team better. We don’t do this to try to help the Steelers’ coaches or players realize what they are doing wrong.

    We do this to try to bring the team closer to the fans, through the perspective of fans, who happen to have the luxury of the time to go over the game in closer detail, and generally follow the team more closely than the average fan who quite simply doesn’t profit off of doing so.

    But we can’t get anybody fired. We can’t help anybody make better reads, or catch the football better, or show better hand usage to shed blockers.

    And we can’t talk about every issue all at once. So you don’t need to remind us of what goes wrong after days like yesterday in every article. We’re going to get to all of it, in time. It’s a long week of misery ahead of us. Let’s pace ourselves.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Pat Knotts

      Not going too work today i just dont have it

    • AndyR34

      Not sure what prompted this, Matthew, but I think most fans are just venting…not at you guys, but publicly airing their frustration over what Jaybird mentioned in another post as a “squandering of talent”. You are correct that in this specific loss, there are many reasons for it. But there is a pattern of bad losses and as someone else said “the fish rots from the head”. I think many fans are tired of the inane comments from Coach Tomlin and the apparently poor game plans from the coordinators. Couple that with inept and uninspired effort from our HOF, “franchise” QB, fans are rightly testy. They expect more from this group of players.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Well, the D soiled the bed against Chicago and the O replicated that yesterday. Still a lot of ball to play but yesterday was reminiscent of the 2 other losses vs the Jags at home…Fred T for 220+ and T Maddox throwing a Pic 6 in OT I believe.

    • kakello34

      Ben needs to grow a beard and try to get his man card back. He has one leg out the door ready for the soccer dad lifestyle.

    • Jose F Bilbao

      It’s time to take a collective breath. Yesterday’s game sucked. Big time. But 1) every team (yes, even the Patriots!!) has issues; 2) as much as we shout / scream, we are not going to change yesterday’s game, nor recover the time and brain cells lost watching it) and 3) this is all about having fun, if not watching the game (there was no fun whatsoever in yesterday’s game) at least, sharing thoughts together. No point in increasing the frustration because [insert coach or player name] is not listening, because that’s not going to happen.

      Plus, surprising as it might seem, it’s still October and we are 3-2. Forecasting doom based of the next opponents is all well, but this team has that nasty habit of being completely unpredictable so we cannot have much of a clue about what version will show in Kansas. Just remember last year after Philadelphia …

    • Lil Smitty

      This has been an upside down year. Many of the Super Bowl picks are struggling. Pat’s were supposed to be undefeated, Giants were a top pick from the NFC along with the Cowboys. The Steelers are in there too. I don’t think anyone picked the Chiefs to be undefeated.
      Oh well, that us why they play the games.

    • Luke Shabro

      People claim to be tired of the same tropes or inane comments from Tomlin. What do you want him to say? He said Ben was not playing good. He was perfectly frank about how bad the team was. He wasn’t making excuses and it’s not like he was smiling on the sideline. I’m not excusing yesterday’s horrific performance whatsoever. No excuse at home against a pretty one dimensional team. But we’re 3-2, same as the NE Patriots if you hadn’t noticed.

      If we’re 8-8 or 9-7 at the end of the year then I think it’s time to start wondering about the future direction of the team and its coordinators. But let’s not put the cart before the horse just yet

    • Brandon Watson

      AMEN AND AMEN.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Thank you, Matthew. Just… thank you.

      I was so exhausted yesterday by “Fire Haley,” “Fire Tomlin,” “Fire Butler,” “Ben is retired and washed up,” “Play Dobbs,” “Start Landry,” “Dupree is awful,” “Mitchell is garbage,” “Burns is a bust,” that I had to just walk away last night. Sure, I expect this week and on here to be root canal after root canal, but at least allow us true fanatics who ride or die no matter what, a little anesthetic in them first. I feel like I’m constantly surrounded by 1,000,000 Chicken Littles.

      Sure, did I think we’d win yesterday? Of course. Did I even think that at 6-7 at halftime? Yep. Was I as wrong as wrong can be? Yes. Do I tend to see most things with yellow-tinted glasses? Indubitably. But does it in any way further a conversation, which may I remind people that is ALL this is beyond catharsis, to scream for the blood of the very people who we HAVE to rely upon and who any objective observer knows, isn’t going any damn where, 5 games into a season where we have a winning record?! A WINNING RECORD. No. No it does not.

      It’s not as though I can’t spend a little time to fend off the trolls, the naysayers, and the actual “never-was-ers.” But man, the numbers around here have become decidedly shifted to one side over the other, and it feels like the Gremlins are running the asylum. Will someone quit feeding these things after midnight and getting them drenchingly wet?

    • 695hoops

      I’m personally tired of the “played down to a bad team’s level again” narrative. The Jags are 3-2 as well and I never thought it would be an easy game. That argument would hold more weight if the fan base didn’t go berserk after every loss.

    • John Noh

      I was at the game yesterday and we the fans seemed to lack energy as well, with the joint clearing out in the early fourth quarter. Yeah OK it was sprinkling but it wasn’t that bad. It was just clear that there was no real home-field advantage at anytime that game. So I say that this loss was on everyone yesterday including the lackluster fans.