Jaguars 2017 Week 5 Injury Report: Lee Sits Out Again On Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now wrapped up their Thursday practice ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and judging by their daily injury report, it looks like two of their players are in jeopardy of missing that contest.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Jaguars were wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee). Lee had also sat out the Jaguars Wednesday practice while McCray was previously listed as limited.

Limited on Thursday for the Jaguars were safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder), wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle), center Brandon Linder (illness), guard A.J. Cann (hand), and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (groin). Linder and Wilson had both failed to practice on Wednesday while Strong, Ramsey, Cann and Jackson were all listed Wednesday by the Jaguars as being limited.

Practicing fully for the Jaguars on Thursday were Blake Bortles (wrist), fullback Tommy Bohanon (knee) running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) and linebacker Donald Payne (hamstring). All four players look like they’ll be good to go for Sunday and will probably all be removed from the Jaguars final injury report on Friday.



