Jaguars Downgrade One Starter, One Backup To Out On Saturday

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without their starting center against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Jaguars downgraded starting center Brandon Linder (illness) and wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring) from questionable to out on their injury report.

Linder will be sidelined for his first time this season and one would think Tyler Shatley will be asked to start in his place. Shatley has played less than 30 offensive snaps thus far this season and not all of them came at center.

The Jaguars signed offensive lineman Chris Reed from their practice squad on Saturday and released quarterback Ryan Nassib from the 53-man roster in a corresponding move.

As for Strong, hes yet to dress for a game this season since joining the Jaguars.





The Jaguars ruled out linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) for Sundays game against the Steelers on Friday while wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs), safety Jarrod Wilson (shoulder) were listed as questionable along with Linder and Strong.