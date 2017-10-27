Hot Topics

    James Conner’s Struggles In Pass Protection Keeping Him Off The Field

    By Alex Kozora October 27, 2017 at 12:12 pm


    It’s already going to be tough for a running back to get on the field when Le’Veon Bell is the starter. It’s going to be even tougher when you struggle in pass protection. That’s the situation James Conner finds himself in right now and Todd Haley talked about during yesterday’s interview with the media.

    “James has shown some good things as a runner,” Haley said via Steelers.com. “Protection wise, he’s had a couple little slip ups. Things we can’t have happen. The quarterback is the number one thing and these guys have to be 100% sharp from a protection standpoint. But he’s working everyday, working hard, and getting better.”

    That biggest slip up came against Jacksonville, where Conner failed to pick up a blitzing linebacker, creating pressure that helped lead to a Ben Roethlisberger interception. Conner didn’t log any more snaps that game until the final moments of an already decided contest.

    For the year, Conner has played just 35 snaps. He’s done well running the ball, as Haley pointed out, with 17 carries and averaging a healthy 5.2 yards per pop. But he hasn’t shown the well-rounded ability of Bell, which, to be fair, is understandable and expected, or the niche ability that even Terrell Watson has carved out as a short-yardage back.

    Although Bell’s workload has been heavy, it’ll be tough to justify Conner’s involvement until he rounds off the edges and proves himself as a reliable option in every phase of the job. Even if some would like to see a rotation and reduce Bell’s snap count, which Haley commented on during the interview.


    “We as a staff, with Coach T, talk about it all the time. We talk to [Bell]. Monitor how he’s doing. He’s a young guy who doesn’t have a lot of wear and tear. That’ll ultimately fall in Coach’s hands, when he wants to take anything from him. As for Le’Veon, he never wants to come off. You like that, love that about a guy who gets stronger as the game goes on.”

    Haley said it’s an organizational effort to determine Bell’s workload from himself, Tomlin, and even Kevin Colbert when he watches over practice.

    • Av232

      It seems like the other rookie running backs we’ve faced have had some trouble in pass protection as well.

      I’m thinking about Kareem Hunt and Joe Mixon getting trucked. Who knows about Fournette… They never had to throw it.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      Makes sense. Fans say use him and on’t understand why he is not getting many snaps and get upset with Bells usage. Coaches are not idiots and usually if a guy is not playing it is for a reason. If you can’t protect the QB…you are not going to play much.

    • Jeff McNeill

      I agree. Many fans however believe they could do the job better than our coaches ans GM.

    • MP34

      This kind of goes to the point that there’s a difference between seeing and doing. He was great in training camp at pass-pro drills, because you know it’s coming. He’s apparently having difficulty knowing who his guy and his responsibility is. He’s a bright kid, he’ll figure it out.

    • Intense Camel

      Explain why D-will and Blount never got reps as the backup then.

    • Intense Camel

      Vince absolutely destroyed those guys.

    • falconsaftey43

      Well, to be fair DWill didn’t play many games with Bell. One or the other were usually hurt. They played a total of 4 games together last year in the regular season. Bell had 75 carries, DWill 9. In 2015 it was 6 games with 113 and 22 carries respectively. 2014 with Blount it was 11 games with 195 and 65 carries. This year Bell has 169 to Conner’s 17. So DWill got 11% and 16% of carries in his two seasons. Blount got 25%. Connor so far has 9%.

      But we all know Tomlin doesn’t spell his RBs. Just doesn’t do it. Steeler’s RBs under Tomlin usually at the top of league in carries.

    • Intense Camel

      Exactly, to pretend like pass pro is the reason Conner doesn’t play is foolish. They simply don’t believe in spelling their RBs.

    • falconsaftey43

      I’m sure it’s a part of it. Why he’s only at 9% and not in the 15-25% range. But yeah, Bell is a great back and Tomlin doesn’t spell his starting back much.

    • Intense Camel

      You would think he’s learned his lesson by now. We’re the only team in the nfl that does this. Best RB or not.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      amazing how stats can clear up misconceptions. I would say D will was a bit lower than optimal, but then d-will has always been a fragile guy so he was old and fragile. Not the guy you ideally want getting 20-25% of the carries. IMO though 20% is a good benchmark. Thats 1 for every 5 carries. That may seem low but long scoring drives most likely amounts to 8 carries or so. No way is Tomlin going to pull a hot Bell on a marching scoring drive just to meter his reps. He will not get pulled on short drives either. In the end the backup is going to get more like 10-15% and would be extremely fortunate to get 20% of the carries. I also do not understand this new fascination with teams using 2-3 RBs (saints) on a regular basis. Great RBs do not share carries. It just doesn’t happen.

    • falconsaftey43

      He did rotate heavy in 2011 with Mendenhall and Redman.
      I don’t know that it’s an actual problem. Last year was the only “wear and tear” affect on Bell. I think it’d be good to rotate some more, but I’m not overly worried about it.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      Not true. Steelers,Dallas,San diego,Jacksonville,Chiefs,Minnesota,Cardinals..teams with workload type pro bowl type ball carriers do not pull their backs very often. They may if they do not have a quality 3rd down back. Bell is an excellent receiving back so he stays on the field often gets carries or catches out of an audible that would have gone to the 3rd down back. Again,great and hof potential backs do not get pulled. LT,Faulk,Martin,James,Johnson,Elliott,Thomas,Bell, etc….

    • falconsaftey43

      well they do it to the extreme
      right now Bell has 81.3% of all team carries.
      last year highest was Gurley with 74.1% (Bell didn’t play all games so he was lower)
      2015 it was Latavius Murray with 71.9%
      2014 was high with DeMarco Murray getting 82.7%
      2013 Forte 71.5%
      2012 Doug Martin 76.7%
      2011 MJD 70.1%
      2010 CJ2K 77.8%
      2009 Steve Jackson 78.8%

      So a bit higher than the most used RB typically is. This only accounts for carries.

    • Intense Camel

      All of those teams rotate RBs. Bell is the only RB in the league consistently getting 30+ carries. It’s not about pulling him, it’s about other guys getting reps. If there was no viable option behind him then I’d understand, but conner has shown he can produce given the opportunity. Yea we need Bell of course, but it isn’t wise to depend on him as much as we have. What happens if he goes down? Now we have to start a rookie or an udfa that have barely even played.

    • Intense Camel

      It is on two fronts.

      1. Wear and tear on Bell
      2. Having backups that are prepared to play.

      It’s not a huge problem, but can easily be rectified imo. At least give the guys some garbage carries near the end of the game. No reason Bell should still be in the game when we’re up 2 possesions with less than 3 mins left.

    • falconsaftey43

      I agreed, especially with him being a rookie, I’d like to get Conner more experience.

      Your end of game situation happens less than you think. This year Bell has 3 carries in that scenario, Conner 1, Watson 1. Bell only has 17 career carries in that scenario.

    • falconsaftey43

      playing around with profootballreference win probability calculator, I think 3 minutes is the right time to start subbing with a 2 score lead.

      Interestingly, 9 point lead in the 4th quarter with 15 to 6 minutes left sees a steady increase in win probability from 90.9% to 98.2%. But at the 5 minute mark it drops to 85.7% before rising to 95.2% at 4 minutes and 98.6% at 3 minutes. Seems to indicate that if a team is able to get the ball with 5 minutes and a two score deficit, there is a decent chance at them making a comeback.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      That I do agree with

    • ATL96STEELER

      Obviously when you’ve only had 35 snaps, your bad ones are going to stand out…okay, he’s not complete yet and certainly that should hold him back, but I still think he can be used as a runner more than he is now…sure Bell never wants to come out, but too many times I think Bell is getting the call on a 3rd play in a row, or right after a big run…for negative or minimal gain because he’s tired.

      Those are opportunities to slide Connor in there and pound him if a running play was the call.