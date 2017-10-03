Hot Topics

    JJ Wilcox Making Early Impression On Tomlin

    By Alex Kozora October 3, 2017 at 03:25 pm


    JJ Wilcox was the last Pittsburgh Steeler on the boat before they set sail on the 2017 season. And he’s proving to be capable of keeping the safety group afloat.

    Wilcox earned his first start last Sunday, filling in for an injured Mike Mitchell, missing the first game of his Steelers’ career. Asked how he performed and Mike Tomlin sounded impressed.

    “Glad we acquired him,” Tomlin said. “He’s a solid veteran guy who knows how to play. Has played a lot of football. He’s been helpful to us. We’ve had some injuries at that position over a short period of time. Last week, as we sat here, I wasn’t sure if we were going to have Mike Mitchell or Sean Davis. Glad obviously JJ is apart of us and doing what he’s doing.”

    Through the first month of the year, Wilcox has 10 tackles, a pass deflection, and key interception against the Chicago Bears. It hasn’t always been pretty, Wilcox has taken some bad angles and missed some alley fills, but he’s been true to his nature as a reckless, hard-hitting player. That fits in well with the Steelers’ culture so it’s no surprise to hear he’s fitting in well.

    Tomlin said he believed Wilcox is able to play both safety spots but cautioned the sample size is small, making it hard to believe so with complete confidence.


    On the field, though, Wilcox has stepped in at both safety spots when Mitchell and Sean Davis have missed time. He’s clearly forced Robert Golden into a reserve, special teams role, and that’ll probably remain that way for the rest of the season.

    Not only has the starters in the secondary been upgraded but the depth has as well. Coty Sensabaugh is a steady vet who can play anywhere and the Steelers will get Cam Sutton back in a little over a month. Wilcox, as Tomlin said, has plenty of experience and has shown the ability to wear multiple hats.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • H.K. northern cali

      Welcome aboard. Like ur style.

    • steelcityinny

      Glad they signed him to fill a gap. But I am all for finally drafting a high round safety next year. Hopefully the Steelers are drafting 32nd and if so I say take the best available safety (hopefully one from the SEC) with that pick.

    • srdan

      Agreed. His body looks clumsy, which makes him look slow. But he is actually pretty fast.

    • srdan

      Yeah it’s a shame we couldn’t score one of the many hybrid safeties this years draft (Budda Baker…). Those guys add a new dimension to defenses. But i’m with you, I think that and TE are highest priority. Depending on which way the wind is blowing with Big Ben.

    • Rusted Out

      He’s not a game breaker, but as mentioned, he’s keeping Robert Golden off the field where he belongs. Now with solid safety depth, a #2 corner, and even a new slot corner, this secondary looks the best it has since a young Polomalu was running around back there. Tickled pink.

    • Big Joe

      Whether they resign him next off-season or not, I believe they’ll draft a safety for added depth or pick up another value in FA. Same goes for OLB, ILB and CB. Defense is shaping up nicely. Another upgrade at TE and maybe OT and we have a pretty stable team.