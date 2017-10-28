Hot Topics

    Joe Flacco’s Injury Reminds Why Defenseless Players Get Special Protections

    By Matthew Marczi October 28, 2017 at 05:40 am


    Remember back in week one when some—quite frankly I don’t remember how many—people were upset over the unnecessary roughness penalty that Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier drew when he hit Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer after having given himself up motioning into a sliding position?

    Thursday night’s game in London between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens showed us just why that type of rule is being enforced. And for the record, I entirely agree with the league in placing the onus on the defender to avoid the contact, even if it might be difficult to do so if the quarterback’s slide is late.

    The dazed and wounded expression on quarterback Joe Flacco’s face should be enough for anybody to see why this type of rule matters, and why the league has within the past decade begun to take the positions of defenseless players more seriously.

    Sure, it has drawn the ire of a number of traditionalists, many of whom claim that they no longer even watch the game because it has been ‘sissified’, and other iterations of the same idea that include language that would probably be better left out of this column.

    But it’s a small price to pay for the long-term survival of the game, and, more importantly, for the health of those who actually bring you entertainment on a weekly basis for several months out of the year. A player who is giving themselves up is not in a proper position to protect themselves from injury as a result of a collision; that is why they are afforded special protections.


    The shot that Flacco took to the head from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso was a tough one to watch, to be sure. But the good news is that he has not had any prior documented concussions, which is beneficial to both his short-term recovery and his long-term cognitive health.

    It’s also beneficial, provided that he is able to make a reasonably quick recovery, that the Ravens happened to play on a Thursday, so Flacco will have extra time to work through the concussion protocol in the event that he is ready to play for the next game.

    Should he not be ready, then he will have even more time, because Baltimore will be on their bye after their next contest, meaning their quarterback will have had several weeks’ worth of recuperating time if he should miss next Sunday’s game.

    Let me just end by saying that if you take any joy out of seeing a player in a jersey whose color is different from the team that you root for get injured, then you have no place in fandom. That is just unacceptable.

    Fortunately, I must add, that is something that in my experience has very very rarely ever been an issue on our boards. That’s on you guys, and we’re thankful for it.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • pittsburghjoe

      You have to ensure player safety. Unfortunately, the rule changes make the game less watchable. Probably one of several reasonings for the decline.,

    • Hypo Cycloid

      I disagree about the onus being on the defensive player in this type of play. The onus is on the qb in this case. Flacco is playing chicken with this defender. Flacco was risking getting this type of hit. If a qb doesn’t want to be hit, he needs to slide in a timely fashion. By running full speed with the intent of picking up that first down, the defender trying to prevent the first down, Flacco is going to get hit unless he slides before the first down marker. Any fair minded person would realize Alonso was committed and had zero chance of letting up due to Flacco’s poor decision to attempt to pick up that first down and slide way too late. He was sliding as the hit was coming. I agree with Marci that these types of hits don’t belong in the game. But that only would matter if for example Flacco slid about 2 yards earlier in this play. If he did and Alonso still hit him like that, then Alonso should be ejected. In this case, Alonso shouldn’t even be fined, (although the league always fines) and Flacco’s punishment was the concussion itself.

    • Conserv_58

      I disagree with you, Matthew because its just too darn easy and convenient to blame the defensive player in that situation. Yeah, yeah, yeah they have to consider player safety, but as we’ve also seen, way too often, there is never any consideration given to the defensive player for already being fully committed to making the play thereby being unable to redirect their course. In that situation, Flacco was no longer a defenseless player because he then became a runner. The defender was trying to prevent Flacco from getting the first down. The onus in that situation fell on Flacco. There is no question that Flacco had to know and even see that there was a defender bearing down on him. That’s when he should have slid sooner than he did. There is a fine line in that scenario between being a legitimate play and a penalty and almost always the call goes against the defender.

    • Michael Putman

      Here are my thoughts… I agree that the QB needs some protections behind the line of scrimmage when they are purely a passer. Once you start running you lose all your protections and you become a running back. If you don’t want to get hit, you clearly throw the ball away before a defender can get to you. If you don’t want to get hit you clearly slide before a defender can get to you.

      None of this nonsense like Harrison’s hit on Colt McCoy a couple years ago when he was running, running running… then suddenly pulled up and threw the ball. Once you are a runner, you are able to be hit. I feel for Alonso a little bit in this case. Flacco is running for the first down, Alonso is paid to prevent the first down. Flacco literally waited for the absolute last possible second to initial his slide, then didn’t do much to protect himself (keep your head down!). Alonso has to worry about Flacco as a protected person, even though he has clearly passed the LOS and cannot be a passer, and he has to worry about making the tackle. A slight hesitation by Alonso and he can give up even more yards.

      I really think the rule should be changed and the QB has an obligation to slide LONG before the defender could get there to lay the wood. That way, the typical late hit rules would apply. If Flacco had been a running back, he would have had zero protection on that play. I think the current rule protects Flacco, as such Alonso is at fault. I think that needs to change though… especially if the NFL is being real about their desire to protect against injuries. Flacco should have the majority of the blame…

    • melblount

      “Thursday night’s game in London between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens…”

      London?

      Dolphins vs Ravens
      NFL regular season
      Final – Thursday, October 26, 5:25 PM
      M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

    • francesco

      I agree totally or else change the rule where if the QB starts running just give him an automatic first down.

    • CountryClub

      I understand the flag, because he ultimately did hit Flacco in the head. But he shouldn’t be fined (he will be) and he definitely shouldn’t be suspended.

    • falconsaftey43

      See a lot of people suggesting this hit is on Flacco and that Alonso could do nothing to prevent the hit because he was “already committed”. This is absolutely 100% false if you watch the play closely. Stop trying to see how long it was between the slide and hit and trying to judge if that was enough time or not, and just look at the hit. Alonso continues to lower his aiming point as Flacco slides so that his shoulder hits him in the head, and with a downward trajectory at that. If a defender was actually coming in for a clean hit and the QB slid late, significant contact would be avoided if the defender did not adjust his trajectory to hit the moving Target.

    • Jaybird

      I politely disagree Falcon. Flacco is a a decent runner and he’s a big guy as well . Flacco was real close to that 1st down marker and Kiko was was just trying to prevent the 1st down . Flacco should have slid sooner if he wanted to prevent a hit.
      Let me just throw this out there: what if a big QB like Cam Newton goes and dives head first for an important 1st down late in the game or even dives head first into the end zone, and the defender let up at the last second becuase he was trying not to make contact with the QB? We would all blast the defender for a horrible attempt at a tackle.
      It’s not like when a punt returner waives his arm in the air when he calls for a fair catch. Defenders have no way of knowing when or even if a QB is going to slide. I think Kiko was just trying to prevent a first down.

    • falconsaftey43

      Let me put it this way. A 6’6″ QB running fully upright slides and a forceful hit to his head is made a foot above the ground (see above picture), and that’s because the defender couldn’t adjust his aiming point? It is an avoidable hit. It is on the LB. End of story.

    • Jaybird

      I absolutely agree with everything you said. Well said Hypo.

    • falconsaftey43

      Then why was contact made so low? You suggesting Kiko guessed that Flacco would dive head first and that is why he took such a low target? You are not giving these athlete’s enough credit for how fast they can adjust. Just look at it man, you are not coming in for a hit like that on a runner, you would barely hit his ankles. He adjusted to hit him as he slid.

    • Jaybird

      Flacco has to slide sooner and has to learn how to slide in the first place- he literally has problems trying to slide . Kiko has to tackle better – he does not wrap up and uses his shoulder to try and ” knock down” runners WAY TOO much. I saw him do that a few times in the Ravens game alone .
      But here’s my take – if you are going to make a rule which helps protect QBs like ” sliding” then they have to do it in a timely fashion. They can’t try and take advantage of the rule and get that extra yard for a first down and expect not to get hit.

    • falconsaftey43

      So what is timely, he is like 4 yards away when he starts. Does it have to account for the speed of the incoming tackler? Bottom line is Kiko can avoid that hit. He intentionally adjust to ensure he hits the sliding player. That is the problem.