    Joe Haden Says Steelers’ Coaches Have High Degree Of Confidence In Secondary

    By Alex Kozora October 26, 2017 at 11:22 am


    The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t shadowed their corners this year. They’ve kept it simple. Joe Haden on the left. Artie Burns on the right. And they haven’t budged from that mindset. It’s even a slightly different approach than last year, when Burns and Ross Cockrell did some moving around and in Haden’s mind, a testament to the confidence the coaching staff has in their corners. Sitting down with Missi Matthews, Haden explained why they don’t shadow.

    “The biggest thing with me is that I don’t follow the best receiver anymore,” Haden said via Steelers.com. “It’s more left and right. We have really big confidence in Artie that he can cover everybody that’s out there the same way they have it with me. So just being able to know that whoever comes to my side, that side is contained, nobody gets over the top, trying to prevent touchdowns.”

    The duo shut A.J. Green down Sunday, holding him to three catches, all coming in the first half. In the game, Haden was targeted three times, not allowing a completion and recording his first interception. Burns was targeted just twice, allowing one catch for a meager ten yards.

    Haden tipped his hat to Keith Butler’s gameplan, saying the Steelers used “roll” coverage to double Green, an idea we talked about already, and to the Steelers’ pass rush for forcing Andy Dalton to quickly get rid of the football.

    His interception came off Green, who tipped a slant that was thrown too far in front that Haden managed to come down with. As you may have seen during the broadcast, Haden ran to the Steelers’ bench to give the ball to someone in the stands. That someone was his mother, who Haden says is his biggest fan.


    “It was really my mom. My mom is the best. She doesn’t let me get her tickets. She goes on StubHub to make sure she gets tickets right behind the bench every game. So she comes to every game, gets tickets behind the bench. So I know when I get a pick, I look behind the bench and I get immediate contact from mom.”

    The Steelers have one of the league’s best pass defenses. They’re tied first in yards per attempt with 5.6 after allowing 7.0 last year, which ranked middle of the pack. Opposing QBs are completing less than 60% of their passes, top ten in the league, and their QB rating against is fourth best.

    • The confidence is justified as the unit has player very well thus far this year. Sure, some things could be better (Artie and his run support), but they are the numeral uno pass defense and for good reason!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      The fact that I don’t find myself holding my breath every time an opposing QB drops back and lets the ball fly definitely says something—both about where this team is now and where they have been recently.

    • Bryan Ischo

      It’s so incredibly awesome to have a pass defense that is not a liability. I griped about coach Lake quite a bit over the past few years but this year is proof that he is not a weak link in the defensive coaching scheme.

      Also there have been times in the past where I said that I thought that a lot of Mike Tomlin’s success was due to the carryover of players from the Cowher era, but I will never say that again. This is Tomlin’s team 100% and it is up there with the better teams of the Cowher era. If Roethlisberger was close to his prime, this team would probably be as good as any team Cowher ever fielded.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Without a doubt, it must be said that this is Tomlin’s team. I haven’t been this excited for a Steelers defense in a while—Dupree, Watt, Tuitt, Heyward, Hargrave, Haden, Burns, Davis. It’s so much fun to watch them come alive.

    • Brian Miller

      Very true statement, I can identify!!