Hot Topics

    John Harbaugh: Joe Flacco’s Concussion ‘Symptoms Are Zero’

    By Matthew Marczi October 31, 2017 at 05:40 am


    It is not very often that I write a ‘good news’ article pertaining to a team other than the Pittsburgh Steelers. I think, however, that this one is warranted, and I would imagine that anybody who saw the play would agree that what Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had to say was encouraging news.

    Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco took a hard hit to the head while attempting a slide following a nine-yard scramble on Sunday night. The blow—delivered by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso—was powerful enough to dislodge the quarterback’s helmet with ease, and also cut his ear, requiring stitches.

    Most disturbing, however, was the immediacy of Flacco’s seeming awareness that something was very wrong. As soon as he possibly could, he attempted to signal for aid, trying to raise his finger as his eyes unfocused, attempting to do so twice before he was successful.

    He was exhibiting all of the tell-tale visible signs of a concussion, and it is no surprise that he was taken out of that game. But just four days after the hit, his head coach reported that Flacco’s “symptoms are zero”.

    This is of course just the beginning of the road back. There is a long way to go before he can be ruled eligible to return. Concussions are tricky, and routinely defy neat categorization, as different individuals are affected differently, and exhibit different symptoms, and different triggers.


    Harbaugh expects that Flacco will return to practice this week, and if he does not have any setbacks, then we might see him back on the field sooner rather than later. “I think there’s a good chance he’ll play”, his head coach said.

    Ordinarily, I would not be overly ecstatic about the Ravens getting their quarterback back—even if he has been among the worst quarterbacks, statistically, in the league this year—but when doing so means that he is asymptomatic of concussions after taking a nasty hit, I’ll admit that it makes me happy to see.

    Baltimore has had very little luck of the good variety this year, and a few extra helpings of its counterpart. That even extended to Flacco missing training camp and the preseason with an injury. Seeing him take that hit was something of a cherry of misery on top of the sadness sundae.

    For what it’s worth, Jamison Hensley reports that he was told by former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta that Alonso communicated with Flacco on Friday to offer an apology for the hit. Immediately after delivering it, he was actually somewhat confrontational, arguing with Harbaugh on the field.

    He was also shoved hard to the ground by a Ravens lineman, and even today many in internet discussions are still debating on whether or not Flacco slid too late to afford him the protections that go along with the action. But either way, it’s good to hear that he is on his way back, and that Alonso has shown remorse.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • razaard2

      Flacco didn’t slide, he sit. If he slides Alonso would not hit him. Alonso didn’t lead with the helmet, he did what everybody does in qb slides. Unfortunate play, but qbs need to know how to slide to avoid this kind of thing

    • Av232

      You’re victim blaming.

      Alonso took two steps from when the slide easy initiated, and he made zero effort to let off. Eyes on the target as he’s sliding, eyes off last second, forearm/shoulder to the head. It was an effort to exaggerate the blow, not lessen it.and don’t play the split second decision card. Split second decisions are football. If you can’t make them well, don’t play.

      It’s not 1977 anymore.

    • dany

      Geez he looks like he saw his life flash before his eyes, I hope they’re right he has no symptoms

    • razaard2

      Well I think that Alonso couldn’t have avoided the collision and that he didn’t do anything to try to harm flacco. That’s my opinion of course.
      I also think flacco could have protected his head, and he should have. If saying a guy should get his head out of a collision to avoid concussions is victim blaming then be it. That’s why the slide exists in the first place. By your logic if the qb jumps head first and also get a concussion it would still be the defenders fault? I’m honestly curious

    • Av232

      Feet first slides are a special play, no doubt. You’re putting your faith in the defense to not light you up. You can’t defend your head in a feet first slide aside from holding the ball up as a barrier. That’s why the ball is dead and spotted at the instant the slide is initiated.

      If he slid head first, then yeah, he’s trying to squeak out yardage. Hit him like a running back.

    • EdJHJr

      My chance to say a few things. Players on defense, no need to lead with the crown, just not fundamentally required at all. Although that’s not what happened in this one

      As far as any other hit goes, if you don’t like it don’t throw it or run it. Defenseless receiver is nonsense, sliding is for pee wee, football

    • Tone Bone

      I dont believe he doesnt have any symptoms. Shoot I woke up today with concussion like symptoms and I work a regular job.

    • JohnB

      Unfortunate collision.

    • The Tony

      I am finding it difficult to believe that there is zero symptoms when you get your brain rattled that hard. The complete dazed look in his eyes would suggest otherwise. Concussion protocol really needs to be revisited this off-season. There are far too many times when players come right back into the game after a major collision. Most notably last season vs the Dolphins when Moore was lit up, then came right back in. Good for Joe if he is indeed symptom free, but I am not buying it just yet.

    • AndyR34

      1) I do hope Flacco is OK.
      2) Harbaugh is a liar and I don’t believe anything that he says.