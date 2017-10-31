JuJu Smith-Schuster On Pace To Break Steelers’ Rookie Receiving Records

It is safe to say that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had some great rookie wide receivers over the years. Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace, Troy Edwards and Martavis Bryant are just a few of the endless bunch of young talent that has come through Pittsburgh over the franchise’s history. While all the receivers listed were able to spark the franchise during their rookie season, many of their accolades are being threatened by a new rookie receiver- a rookie receiver, who is still not yet old enough to legally drink.

Through the first half of the 2017 NFL season, 20-year old rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has dazzled with his dance moves and football moves. Smith-Schuster currently leads all rookie receivers with 424 receiving yards and four touchdowns, putting him on pace to break many of the Steelers’ own rookie records as well.

Below are the top ten seasons for a Steelers’ rookie wide receiver, sorted by receiving yards.

Holmes tops the list totaling 824 receiving yards during his 2006 rookie year, though that accolade may not be safe should Smith-Schuster continue his torrid pace. Smith-Schuster is currently on pace to accumulate 848 receiving yards, which would just surpass Holmes’ record.





Smith-Schuster has also scored four touchdowns, thus putting the rookie wide receiver on pace to tie Bryant’s rookie record of eight receiving touchdowns, which he set during the 2014 season. Not only has Smith-Schuster replaced Bryant on the depth chart for the time being, but he is now in contention to replace Bryant’s name in the record books as well.

Smith-Schuster may have a favorable shot at reaching his projections as the receiver continues to grow his way into the offense. Sunday’s performance, in which Smith-Schuster recorded seven receptions for 193 yards, including a franchise record 97-yard touchdown reception, showed why the Steelers are eager to continue incorporating the rookie receiver into the offense.

The 20-year old rookie receiver has played over two-thirds of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in five of the last six games, showing incredible maturity for his age. Smith-Schuster is making the most of his opportunities, scoring touchdowns in consecutive weeks and earning Ben Roethlisberger’s trust on third down. Smith-Schuster currently has 12 receptions for over 200 yards on third down with nine of the 12 receptions earning a fresh set of downs.

It is obvious that the Steelers have a rare and outstanding talent at their hands in Smith-Schuster. And while rookie wide receiver talent has seemingly grown on trees during the Steelers’ recent history, Smith-Schuster is no ordinary rookie. The rookie wide receiver may be the most complete package both on and off the field that the Steelers have ever seen from a rookie wide receiver, giving him a favorable shot at many franchise rookie records.