    JuJu, Steelers Use Kamehameha To Blast Away Ravens 26-9

    By Daniel Valente October 1, 2017 at 03:25 pm


    It seemed to be too good to be true but the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to be cruising to an easy road victory over the Baltimore Ravens. In a battle of two halves, the Steelers were able to hold off a late Ravens resurgence to scrape out a 26-9 victory.

    The Steelers got on the board first, capping the longest drive in the NFL so far this season with a Boswell field goal. A 15-play drive that began at their own three-yard line, the Steelers took 10:23 off the clock before settling for a 30-yard Boswell field goal.

    Le’Veon Bell promised the team would “go nuts” earlier in the week and the running back delivered, adding two touchdowns, with one coming in each half. Bell was worked all afternoon, finishing with 38 total touches for over 180 yards of offense.

    While the first half was dominated by the Steelers, the third quarter was a different, more familiar tale. Filled with lackluster execution, penalties and a questionable officiating call, the Ravens were able to sneak their way back into the game.

    It all began with the Steelers up 19-0 early in the third quarter, when a questionable call turned the tide in the Ravens favor. In what looked to be catch by Antonio Brown was overturned into an Eric Weddle interception. The controversial interception was Ben Roethlisberger’s only interception of the day and would lead directly to the Ravens’ first points of the day, cutting their deficit to 19-3.


    Though Roethlisberger would have that controversial interception alongside his name, the Steelers quarterback put together a fine road performance, finishing 18/30 for 216 yards and a passing touchdown.

    The Steelers’ brutal third quarter was not finished yet as a Chris Boswell missed field goal would lead to a Ravens touchdown, coming from the hands of former Steelers wide receiver Mike Wallace, now cutting the Steelers lead to 19-9. Heading into the fourth quarter, it seemed that the Steelers were about to get into their usual fourth quarter dramatics against the Ravens.

    Though the Steelers’ offense seemed to be giving their best effort to allow the Ravens to scratch back into the game, the defense was not ready for a repeat of last week. With secondary leader Mike Mitchell inactive, it was Ryan Shazier and Cameron Heyward making sure that the Steelers would emerge victorious.

    Heyward was in Joe Flacco’s face all game long, finishing with two sacks and a fumble recovery. Those two sacks by Heyward were half of the Steelers’ total of four on the day. That pressure caused by Heyward and other Steelers’ defenders rattled Flacco, leading to the quarterback throwing two fourth quarter interceptions – one to Shazier and the other to Mike Hilton. The latter being an interception that would come with just over five minutes remaining, sealing the Ravens fate.

    In the victory, the Steelers do what they have not done in five seasons – get a hard-fought road victory in Baltimore. Now at 3-1, the Steelers will look to build off their divisional victory and return home next Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1pm.

     

    Daniel Valente
    Steelers fan from birth, spending majority of my free time looking up statistics. Had the honor of meeting Mike Vanderjagt shortly after his infamous missed field goal in the 2005 Divisional Round. Currently pursuing a Journalism degree. Follow me on Twitter @StatsGuyDaniel
    • Crashcrash777

      I’m so happy right now

    • Reginald Pippin

      Great win, Steelers, way to bounce back from that inexcusable loss in Chicago last Sunday! An argument can be made that the defense, specifically the secondary, has played better than the offense in the first quarter of the season.

    • Daniel Valente

      Very hard to fight against that argument. Even without Mitchell, the secondary held their own for the most part. Will be more interesting to see how they hold up against better QBs though.

    • WreckIess

      That argument would be absolutely correct too.

    • Jakobson

      I watched this game with my dad and when JuJu did the Kamehameha move he asked “Did Smith just do that thing the guys with golden hair do in that dumb anime you used to watch?”

      I didn’t have the heart to tell him I still watch it…

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Heyward was a beast today. In fact, the whole D played very well overall.

    • Alex Kozora

      lol – you’re in a safe place now.

    • Michael James

      Juju is greatness. That DBZ TD clelebration was hilarious.

    • RickM

      The O critics will be there as they are every week. Nothing ever changes with them. But we put up 19 in the 1st half and then Haley took the air out of the ball as usual when we have a lead.

      A good all-around effort with a relatively easy 26-9 win…and a Patriots’ loss! The only bad part of the day will be the fans who whine about another 17-point win. If they would prefer N.E.’s 30 points and their loss, they can have it. I’ll take the (only) 26 points and the easy win.

    • MP

      We all love wins. Some bright spots today, but as you say Haley had his own little deflate-gate.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I would have did a Big Bang Attack, myself.

    • MP

      I thought that was Ryu from Street Fighter. I guess these young guys all bite off the originals.

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      There is nothing wrong with watching DBZ. You are not alone. I repeat, you are not alone lol.

    • JohnB

      Heck I’m not complaining! That I formation was a sight. More Nix. Better screens..kind of… I’m happy.