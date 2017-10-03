Hot Topics

    Justin Hunter Not Locked Into Keeping Gameday Helmet

    By Matthew Marczi October 3, 2017 at 09:00 am


    Some of you got your wish on Sunday. Those of you, that is, who were demanding to see Justin Hunter on the field. The fifth-year wide receiver made the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster as the sixth wide receiver, initially, but after three games, he was given his first gameday helmet, and he saw nine snaps against the Ravens.

    So what did he do on those nine snaps? Well, he caught one of two targets for five yards, though the play actually gained 20 yards because 15 more were tacked on for a roughing the passer penalty. The incompletion came on a deep target that he was unable to bring in on third down.

    For the most part, the Steelers used him as an outside wide receiver, although he did receive two snaps lined up in the slot. One of them was on a 15-yard run in which he actually gave the appearance as though he might care about trying the help the play succeed.

    While he was predominantly used as a third receiver—most of the time coming on the field in favor of Martavis Bryant rather than JuJu Smith-Schuster—what is interesting is that on three of his nine snaps, the Steelers lined up in the 22 personnel, with the veteran as the lone wide receiver.

    In the early portions of the season, the Steelers were actually giving Smith-Schuster some snaps out of the 22 personnel, but on Sunday, he go no work at all in any packages as the lone wide receiver, and only a few of his 57 snaps came outside of the 11 package with three wide receivers on the field.


    But the question that is left to be answered is this: did Hunter do anything that deserves a continued helmet on game day, at Eli Rogers’ expense? After the third-year wide receiver muffed a punt, and caught another one off a hop, his role as the punt returner became a moot point, which allowed the coaching staff to make the switch.

    But nobody said it was permanent, and he did not exactly make an impact that would suggest that they can’t sit him again. Not that he was given all that many opportunities, but I can’t help but wonder if this is going to become the two-dogs, one-bone hypothetical for a helmet that the slot position was supposed to be between himself and Smith-Schuster.

    While Rogers did not do anything spectacular either in the first three games—he did not even see a target in the third game on about 20 snaps—he didn’t do anything that was deserving of a benching either.

    What could hurt the Louisville product is, somewhat ironically, his lack of flexibility, now that he was taken off of punt duties. With Hunter’s ability to play both outside and inside, Rogers is somewhat one-dimensional as a slot presence at a time that the Steelers appear to be gravitating a bigger presence in the middle of the field.

    • steeltown

      Boy I just dont know… still think I dress Rogers over Hunter at this point. If anyone is injured he is obviously activated.

    • francesco

      I think JuJu should be seen as an hybrid TE and alternate with JJames regarding reception duties. And ERogers should play the slot.
      At this time not sure if Vance McDonald is worth activation.

    • falconsaftey43

      McDonald is doing a really good job blocking, which James is still struggling with.

    • Grant Humphrey

      Agreed, Rogers still feels like a better option than Hunter at this point.

    • Zarbor

      You won’t hear me say this too often when it comes to our Steelers but I think Rogers is getting a raw deal. No way Rogers should not have a helmet. No way he should not be on offense playing. I’m not sure if all the doubts about Rogers is based on ONE special teams flop but its absolutely ridiculous.

    • dp4

      I dont understand the Rogers love. He doesn’t deserve to be given a helmet either. He is the 4th receiving option on team with AB, Bryant, and Bell. All three draw much more focus. Teams plan around them — not Eli. He has never been explosive. He does not make people miss. He cannot block. He cannot play outside. He is not a special returner.

      Rogers should be killing with his opportunity and he is just blah. JuJu offers more from the slot. I don’t like Hunter… but thinking that Rogers deserves ANYTHING is amazing to me.

      Even his college stats dont pop. He is just an okay player. Nothing more.

      I get the whole – Everyone loves an UDFA and they become a fan favorite. But ever since the off-season he has been considered a “lock” for the roster and now he “deserves” a helmet….why? Because he wore a hard hat to practice a year after he was benched for being late to meetings?

    • falconsaftey43

      Fans were excited, because he averaged 3.7 rec, 45 yards per game last year. Posted 11 20+ yard plays (more than Bryant has ever had in a season FYI) and 3 TDs. Was he great? No. But he was very good last year (which was his first year every playing in the NFL). There was plenty of reason to be excited. Last year was very good start to his career.

      I’m not saying he “deserves” anything. I like what JuJu is doing so far, but it doesn’t mean that Rogers isn’t a quality starting slot WR. Right now it’s a battle between Hunter and Rogers for a hat. Neither has much ST value. Hunter has a little more versatility.

    • Zarbor

      Finally someone with a brain…

    • gdeuce

      it’s the combination of a special teams flop and being outperformed by a rookie on offence

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think we’ve seen Rogers’ ceiling. Let’s find out what Hunter’s is…

    • dp4

      2013: 46 Rec, 602 yards, 10 TD
      2014: 53 rec, 644 yards, 2 TD
      2015: 44 rec, 749, 5 TD
      2016: 48 rec, 594 yards, 3 TD

      Those are the stats for the past 4 years for the Steelers primary slot receiver. So is it the player or the opportunity? My key point is that the stats you have shown are nice…but the player is extremely limited. I think that if you put any slot receiver in the NFL in this offense that his numbers are at least the floor of what you will see them produce….and they may be able to offer more as a 46 on Sundays.

      My point isn’t to say that Rogers isn’t qualified to be a receiver in the NFL, rather that he is no more than average and absolutely replaceable. Kind at least a dime a dozen scenario as far as slot receivers go. The idea that Rogers deserves anything or is a lock for the roster is just baffling to me. I wish Ayers wouldn’t have gotten hurt in pre-season so he actually would have gotten competition.

      The coaching staff drafted a kid that immediately took his position…that doesn’t scream to me that they think very highly of a guy they worked with for an entire season.

      For being a slot only, no special teams playing, meh return guy…you would think he would at least be special at SOMETHING….but he isnt. And judging by his college stats (which all 4 years are eerily similar to his first NFL stats) he never will be.

    • falconsaftey43

      Don’t think I’m disagreeing with you much. I don’t think Rogers is “special” he’s not going to more than a slot WR. But many (not saying you) seem to think he’s not worthy of a roster spot. They wanted him gone from the end of the season, which is kind of silly. He performed very well in his role as a starter last year, and there was reason to believe he could get better with another year in on the team. That said, they drafted over him with JuJu who offers a more diverse, and potentially higher upside skill set. Nothing wrong with any of that. Rogers, if not the starter, has limited value because he lacks versatility and ST impact. (kinda like Cockrell, he was either going to start or be gone, although Rogers is a better WR than Cockrell is a CB IMO). There are tons of players and starters in the NFL that aren’t “special” at anything, they’re just good at their job, and that’s ok.