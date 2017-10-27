Lions 2017 Week 8 Injury Report: T Greg Robinson Ruled Out For Sunday; WR Golden Tate Questionable

The Detroit Lions have now released their final injury report for Week 8 and it shows that three players will miss the team’s Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Steelers on Friday were tackle Emmett Cleary (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and tackle Greg Robinson (ankle). Robinson is the team’s starting left tackle and that now means former Pittsburgh tackle Brian Mihalik will make his first career start in his place.

Golladay will now miss a fourth game with his hamstring injury and as for Cleary, who has been playing right guard for the Lions, he will be replaced Sunday night by normal starter T.J. Lang (back) after he practiced fully all week. Lang was not given a game injury status on the Lions Friday injury report.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Lions were wide receiver Golden Tate (shoulder) linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) and defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee). Many who cover the Lions believe that Tate, the teams leading receiver, will play against the Steelers even though he was limited in practice all this week. Ansah was also limited all week during practice while Worrilow has practiced fully the past two days.

Running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and safety Glover Quin (concussion) both practiced fully once again on Friday and both players should be healthy enough to play against the Steelers.



