Lions 2017 Week 8 Injury Report: T Greg Robinson Sits Thursday, WR Golden Tate Still Limited

The Detroit Lions will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at Ford Field and their second injury report of Week 8 that was released Thursday afternoon reveals that a few starters could indeed miss that game.

Sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Lions were tackle Emmett Cleary (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and tackle Greg Robinson (ankle). Robinson is the team’s starting left tackle and if unable to play Sunday night, former Pittsburgh tackle Brian Mihalik would likely make his first career start in his place.

As for Golladay, who has missed the Lions last three games with his hamstring injury, he’s moving in the wrong direction as he was listed as limited on Wednesday.

Limited again on Thursday for the Lions were defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and wide receiver Golden Tate (shoulder). It’s still unclear if Tate will play Sunday night against the Steelers because of an AC sprain he suffered in Week 6. He’s the Lions top wide receiver and thus he’ll be missed if he sits out.

Linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee), guard T.J. Lang (back), running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and safety Glover Quin (concussion) all practiced fully on Thursday and all four players are likely to play Sunday night. Lang has missed time recently with his back injury.



