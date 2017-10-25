Lions 2017 Week 8 Injury Report: WR Golden Tate Limited On Wednesday

The Detroit Lions will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at Ford Field and their first injury report of Week 8 that was released Wednesday afternoon includes the names of eight players.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Lions were tackle Emmett Cleary (ankle) and tackle Greg Robinson (ankle). Robinson is the team’s starting left tackle and he injured his ankle during the team’s Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Should he ultimately fail to play Sunday night against the Steelers, former Pittsburgh tackle Brian Mihalik would likely make his first career start in his place.

Limited on Wednesday for the Lions were defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), wide receiver Golden Tate (shoulder), and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee). Tate, the Lions leading pass catcher this season, reportedly suffered an AC sprain against the Saints and as of Monday he was still wearing a sling. As for Golladay, he has missed the Lions last three games with his hamstring injury.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Lions were guard T.J. Lang (back) and safety Glover Quin (concussion).

As things stand right now, Robinson, Tate and Golladay are three players to watch closely the rest of the week as they’re probably considered the most questionable to play against the Steelers.



