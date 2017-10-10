Hot Topics

    Many NFL Insiders ‘Not That Worried At All’ That Big Ben Is Done

    By Matthew Marczi October 10, 2017 at 07:00 am


    It probably shouldn’t be very surprising that a 35-year-old quarterback who spent much of the offseason talking about potentially retiring—and even after returning refusing to comment on possibly playing beyond the current season—would draw attention after having a terrible performance in which he threw five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

    That is the current reality for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is now subject to wild speculation about whether or not his skills have suddenly diminished, and even whether or not he is not already mentally retired.

    But there are many who are not buying into the early obituary on the two-time Super Bowl champion, and ESPN’s Mike Sando talked to a few of them recently, asking them, among other things, whether or not there should be worry about how he is going to play out this season.

    He cited one former general manager as saying that he is “not that worried at all” about Roethlisberger still being able to play as he always has based on his first five games. “He has been doing it long enough. I don’t think his skill set has evaporated. I just think he is on a bad little roll right now. Maybe I’m dead wrong, but that is kind of what I feel”.

    The key in his comment I think is in the third sentence. His skill set hasn’t evaporated. There really isn’t anything that we are seeing on the field that tells us that he can no longer do physically what he is accustomed to doing. He is still launching the long ball with distance and velocity; he is still avoiding rushers with his size; he is still threading balls into tight windows.


    Sando also spoke to a coach who has worked in the AFC North who told him that he believes ” Ben is going to end up being better than he is right now and back to his normal self”. In fact, he seemed to have broader concerns about the team as an outside observer,

    “I just don’t think the team is in sync at all”, he told the ESPN reporter. “It doesn’t feel right from the outside”. Another source, an evaluator, said, “this is what happens when your guys hold out. What they really need is to stop the run and stop turning the ball over, and things will calm down”.

    The former general manager quote above said that he has been wrong before about predicting the Steelers’ early demise, or taking a step back, as he put it. He said he has seen them go through “little slumps”, but the bottom has never fallen out.

    At least among a select group of those around the game, they are not anticipating the bottom falling out of Roethlisberger’s game. I’m sure all who are reading this are hoping that they are right, though many, perhaps even most, will remain highly skeptical until they are shown otherwise.

    • Abed Medawar

      Ben will get it together, and the team will be fine. Team always peaks late under Tomlin and as long as there isn’t a major injury, will make a deep run in the playoffs. Having said all this, I think it’s more likely he’ll retire in the offseason.

    • falconsaftey43

      I don’t think Sunday was representative of who Ben is as a player right now. But I do have serious concerns that he is no longer that difference maker at the QB position. It’s been too long since he had a great game. I don’t expect greatness everyweek, but it’s been awhile since we saw it.

    • francesco

      The bright side is that Ben can’t get worse than what he has been.
      What would help would be listening to classical music and watching a symphony orchestra and stop listening to a three man country band.

    • NinjaMountie

      I keep swinging back and forth on my opinion of Ben. I still think a lot of the problems stem from play calling and the complete abandonment of the run or the threat of a run. I also think he caught more than a few bad breaks last game. IMO, at least two of his ints (one a pick 6) shouldn’t have happened. VM should have at least made sure that first INT fell to the ground and that 1st pick6 was an absolute stroke of luck for Jax.
      I think Ben can absolutely come back and be the great QB he’s always been but I also think there is something off about him this year. He’s obviously in a bad streak but like all streaks they come to an end.

    • Jones

      Well put. He might not be the guy that can put the team on his back anymore, but he’s not as bad as what we saw yesterday.

    • Av232

      His most successful years have relied heavily on the run game. Ben steps in and steps up in big moments of tight games. We’ve never been successful slinging it around the yard 30+ times.