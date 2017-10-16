Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Denies Report He Requested Trade

    By Dave Bryan October 16, 2017 at 12:50 pm


    Besides the Pittsburgh Steelers big road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, we’re sure to be talking about wide receiver Martavis Bryant reportedly requesting a trade all this week. Sunday evening, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Bryant had recently requested a trade and since that time several other media outsets have claimed they also have confirmed that news. On Monday, Bryant reportedly addressed that report.

    According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bryant said on Monday that he did not request a trade. He reportedly talked for about five minutes to the media with his theme being that he now wants to move on from the topic.


    After returning from Kansas City late Sunday night, Bryant posted on Twitter that he was now ready to get back to work following the Steelers big win over the Chiefs and that he’s happy to be a Steeler and looking forward to helping the team win a championship this season.

    Since the Bryant trade report surfaced additional reports have stated the Steelers have no intentions of trading the wide receiver and that makes sense. In case you’re curious, the NFL trade deadline this season is October 31.

    Is this just damage control on Bryant’s part? It’s hard to know for sure. It is, however, easy to imagine that Bryant might be unhappy with his cut in playing time over the course of the last several weeks.

    Moving forward into this week you can count on several Steelers players and coaches to be asked about Bryant and if he indeed did ask recently to be traded.

    Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin will both talk to the media on Tuesday so expect both of them to be asked about the trade reports concerning Bryant.

    https://twitter.com/WillGravesAP/status/919981766039035907

    • Spencer Krick

      Well, there ya go.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Straight from the horses mouth…now that we are thoroughly confused it’s time to play ball

    • Michael James

      Why do we have to discuss a new drama every week? I swear they could make a TV show out of all the drama we had this season and it’s only week 6.

    • colingrant

      Doesn’t matter what he says. The narrative is he’s a rich, spoiled, disgruntled, NFL wide receiver, and from this point forward he will be labeled as such. Those that thrive on such narratives will run with it, despite his rebuttal.

    • Roberto Vaquero Bazán

      Well if indeed The declaration of his “girlfriend” is false, I hope Bryant won’t get another suspention but now for domestic violence, because that girl has to shut up!

    • JohnB

      Too late..all the “real fans” got rid of their Bryant jerseys last night.

    • Michael James

      You don’t have to believe everything somebody says, especially not when it’s clear that every public statement from Bryant that goes along with the trade rumors would hurt him. True or not, declining those reports is literally the only thing a sane person could do in his situation.
      In this case I actually tend to believe the rumors. Multiple sources reported it and Bryant has come across as not really mature in the past. He has also lied in the past and he’s a real diva (becomes obvious if you follow his social media accounts). The posts from his girlfriend actually point toward the rumors being true, too.

    • jl9744

      Ya know, one thing I will say and I might be alone in this but with all of the drama created around this season, mostly from the Killer B’s, I gotta hand it to Martavis, with everything he’s been through and in the midst of all this drama, imho, he has been the most mature about handling these adverse situations…

    • Steve Johnson

      Yep! Is this the Dallas Cowboys or what? It seems like that team is turning into a bunch of Drama Queens.

    • Steve Johnson

      Not me. And I’be been a Steelers Fan for over 20yrs.