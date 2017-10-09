Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant On How To Fix Steelers’ Offense: ‘I Have No Clue’

    By Alex Kozora October 9, 2017 at 01:03 pm


    If you’re just as dumbfounded as to why the Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling as much as they are, join the club. So are the players.

    Jeremy Fowler’s article from ESPN today has a couple extra quotes from players. Who are having just as much a tough time determining the fix to get this offense back on track. Martavis Bryant essentially threw his hands in the air when asked about the solution.

    “Honestly, I have no clue, man,” Bryant said when asked what’s missing from a few years ago. “We’ve just got to get better, period.”

    David DeCastro said similar, only offering that if they knew the fix, “it’d make their jobs a lot easier.”

    It’s in part with what I wrote this morning. Ben Roethlisberger is struggling, that’s clear as day, but the fix is much more fleeting. Is it scheme? Is it mechanical? All of the above?


    Either way, it’s one of the worst stretches the Steelers have been in. Through five weeks, they’re averaging under 20 points per game. They’re the only team in the NFL not to have scored more than seven points in at least two separate quarters; they’ve done so only once, the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Even the lowly Miami Dolphins, who went two games without a touchdown, have done it twice.

    The Steelers are far away from their typical lofty goal of 30 points per game. They haven’t hit that mark in the first five weeks. Since 2001, it’s only the third time they’ve gone this long. In 2001, it took them until their sixth game and in 2013, it took until game number eighth.

    Outside of just play better, I doubt we’ll hear much from the Steelers’ locker room on what exactly they need to do in order to fix things. Maybe that’s because they’re playing things close to the vest. Or maybe they genuinely have no idea.

    • Mister E

      Bunch of lollygaggers.

    • CP72

      This is Le’Veon Bell’s offense now. Don’t get cute. Run the ball and play defense.

    • William Weaver

      Football is a physical game. Stop trying to out think your opponent or out scheme them. Keep everything very simple and just hit them in the mouth as hard as you can for 60 minutes. Battle of wills. If you get out-willed, then you need new players and or coaches. Can’t make the Bears or Jaguars beat you over the top? Couldn’t even make them try? Wow

    • NCSteel

      I know there’s some frustration in these comments but maybe some truth as well.
      Perhaps there’s so much talent that the simple things are being overlooked. Run the ball and stop the run.
      The Jags are keeping it simple and they sure looked good doing it. Ran it right down the Steelers throats. Yea, smash-mouth.
      Anyone remember smash mouth.
      I mean, being on the giving end, not the receiving end of it.

    • srdan

      Yup, 2005 football. My favorite kind anyway.

    • CP72

      Yeah it’s not as pretty, but this team needs an identity. I think working the running game and challenging teams occasionally with vertically to keep them honest is what we’re best at.

    • Edjhjr

      I still think it was bad plan. After the big completion to AB, early they really should have been running and playing field possession.

      They most likely would have won the game, I’d say 12-6

    • John Volpe

      Right do the same thing Cowher did with Bettis and take the pressue off Ben for now. The mistakes will stop. And Ben will get his confidence back.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Oh, good. Glad to hear the offense is as lost behind the scenes as they are on the field. Since they don’t know what to work on, I guess we can expect they won’t be fixing their issues anytime soon.

    • walter

      The coaches better know. If both the players and coaches dont know, we are in trouble.

    • walter

      Sounds like they need coached up.

    • Tobi Ge

      Involve Eli Rodgers!

    • Chris92021

      Winning is pretty. I don’t care if Big Ben never throws for 300 yards in a game again. We cannot rely on 7 to lead us statistically. 26 has to be it.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I know in the other thread I made it about Ben being somewhat checked out and not having fun so this time I will take more of a football look at it. For me it is actually kind of simple. Do what you are good at, and stop doing what you are not good at.

      1. I believe they showed a stat during the game that Ben was 4/20 on balls he throws with more than 20 air yards (might have been 10 air yards but I am pretty sure it was 20) and it only got worse after this game. So STOP letting Ben do it. I don’t care if it is 1 on 1 and AB is up against Valentino Blake…..the risk just hasn’t been worth the reward. Until we get back on track and actually put up 30 in a game, shorten the passes up.

      2. Justin Hunter needs to lose his helmet. He is the same receiver as DHB and Bryant. Take his helmet back and give it to Rogers. Rogers hasn’t been perfect but at least he has flashed as a possession threat and a good chain moving option. We don’t need another deep threat in Hunter when Ben isn’t completing those passes anyway.

      3. Clean up the playcalling. I know it isn’t all on Haley but there were 2 standout plays that to me are unforgivable. So regardless of whether they are on Ben or Haley, someone needs to slap whoever is to blame. The AB double move in the endzone was abysmal. Even if it wasn’t a double move why is he trying to corner AB when we have guys like Bryant, Hunter, and James who are much bigger targets? AB is made for slants and comebacks in that area.

      The other call (and I am not sure if was a broken play or not) looked like a kind of delayed screen to Jesse James. Jesse James has the mobility of Stephen Hawking so why on earth would we be throwing a screen to him? Get the ball into the hands of your playmakers on those types of plays. Don’t mind the play at all but no way James should be the target.

      4. Really stress the high percentage plays. This kind of connects with the not throwing the deep ball but lets get more of the underneath shovel passes to Bell and AB or more stuff where James and Rogers are sitting down in zones for 4 or 5 yards. It seems to me like we are doing things kind of backwards. When it is 2nd and 6 we throw a 30 yard pass and when it is 3rd and 8 we are throwing it 3 yards underneath. On 3rd we have to be trying to move the chains a bit better and on 1st and 2nd we should be aiming to make that 3rd down task easier.

      So yeah, there you have it. Nothing there is rocket science but they are all things that should help. Obviously players have to actually execute as well but seeing as how they are not currently executing, lets make it as easy as possible for them to do so.