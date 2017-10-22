Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant: ‘JuJu Is No Where Near Better Than Me’

    By Alex Kozora October 22, 2017 at 08:50 pm


    Martavis Bryant and the Pittsburgh Steelers just can’t get through a victory without some drama. After last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Bryant requested a trade. Those reports were downplayed and generally swept under the rug. But this time, it might be tougher.

    On the fantasyfootballcounselor Instagram page, depicting the following play of a Ben Roethlisberger incompletion to Antonio Brown, Bryant got into a back-and-forth with fans.


    One commenter said “JuJu is better,” prompting the following response from Bryant. The comments have now been deleted but captured by several people, including Matt.

    In it, Bryant’s official account writes.

    “juju is nowhere near better than me fool all they need to do is give me what i want and y’all can have Juju or who ever else.”

    Bryant attempted to walk back those comments a little while later with this response I have screenshotted. But he reiterates that he “wants his.”

    Here, Bryant says JuJu Smith-Schuster is “the future” but writes “I just want mines period point blank.”

    We will continue to update this story.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • PaeperCup

      *sigh*

    • WARisHELL

      Fantasy football players complaining about who’s getting targets. There are few things on this earth I could care less about. As for Bryant, they should trade him to the Browns.

    • HiVul

      He needs to get off of social media point blank period

    • Reginald Pippin

      It is telling that he’s not getting the football as much as he should.

    • mape_ape

      What a loser.

    • Steelers12

      As the commenter said below this sounds like a good man posting this stuff

    • Ray

      As a side note, this fantasy football guy says why would Ben force the ball to AB?? How about he’s the best WR in football and will be a lock HOFer

    • Joseph DeFazio

      How about a nice ride on the pine #10? Usually, I don’t care what these guys say, winning takes care of most problems. This guy, however, is just rubbing me wrong this year – all the way back to his comments at the draft. 19 is just a better football player right now for this team.

    • Reader783

      Gotta be honest, his frustration seems to be justified. I’ll admit I can’t see him running his routes downfield, not sure if he’s getting open or if Todd is just making him run streaks all the time, but he’s clearly not getting anywhere near the reps he used to get. Personally, I think it’s because he’s more or less in the same spot as Vance McDonald, a new player with no mini-camp this year.

      Regardless, MB is best to stay off social media if he cares about keeping the locker room on his side….they clearly love Juju.

    • Gluebucket

      Alright, time to trade him. I was so excited to have him back but his play has been just okay, and now he’s becoming a distraction we don’t need.

    • WARisHELL

      Gotta love that guy that suggests NE at a trade partner. If there’s one team on this earth they’d NEVER trade him to it’s NE…

    • JT

      Not only is Juju performing at a higher level now….he’s just a better person than you are. Grow up.

    • Big Joe

      Ok, so what’s the bottom line? Was he open either on that 3rd and 1? Was he open most other times? He got exactly 1 less pass thrown to him than did JJSS. Does B.B. still throw too much to AB, yes, but he comes through more often than not because he has the route and move details down to create space. Unless someone plays off of MB, he generally doesn’t get open if B.B. doesn’t have a lot of time for deep throws or to wait for MB to get open. He should just do what he can to help the team win and stop complaining.

    • CP72

      Just another guy who’s production will never match his talent. I almost think this offense would be better off with DHB.

      He’s deep ball throw Ben didn’t look very happy. I wonder if he quit running again.

    • SfSteeler

      is it because the season is humming along…5-2, no injuries, but we gotta have every other week locker room sheit…?

      1 catch 3 yards, id be kinda tangled bout it!

    • JohnnyFootball

      It had to be an imposter posting that after he was hacked.I was told all week it is impossible that he wanted a trade and that Rapaport was just making stuff up, even after his GF basically confirmed it in comments. Nothing to see here.

    • PaeperCup

      Yup. And for this play..it was going to AB the whole time.

    • melblount

      Like my mama always used to say, “A dope is as a dope does.”

      Earth to MB: JuJu is the present and the future. You conversely are a blip of the past, with a chance to be part of the present and future. But it ain’t looking good for you right now.

    • Zarbor

      Agreed. Get off social media during the season. If he has any complaints about not getting the ball…see the loser of the game Haley. My hand is on the handle ready to flush Haley down the toilet. His play calling has been a steaming pile.

    • Jason Vancil

      Martavis is only hurting himself with this nonsense. You effed up kid. And you are still suffering the consequences. Such is life. Sack up, shut up, cash your paycheck, keep working hard and take advantage of your opportunities when they come.

    • 太阳三联

      He’s honestly getting no looks whatsoever tho.

    • Stay tuned for “As the Steelers Turns!”

    • Big Joe

      Despite your point, which I understand because it is frustrating to listen to, I wouldn’t go that far regarding Hamilton or Ayers. He keeps this up, Hunter may find himself getting more playing time

    • Stevie D

      I agree Big Ben does force the ball AB to much. I don’t recall seeing AB open to much in this game and Big Ben still throw the ball to him. You can’t tell me Martavis not open on some of these plays when AB is getting double coverage. I even seen pass thrown to Ju Ju and he was covered, but Ben gave him chance to make a play. Don’t see this with Martavis.

    • Chad Sanborn

      No one helped him? He wants his? Lol all signs of a very selfish person who lacks self confidence and seeks it through rewards and accolades. Better just cut our losses on him in the off season. I hear the Browns are hiring.

    • melblount

      With the Steelers in need of a shot at a franchise QB next year in next year’s draft, you may be on to something there. As for a guy with MB’s ‘tude, it would be poetic justice for him.

    • John Noh

      I really wouldn’t be surprised if he started toking again, the way this is going.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I bet if Gronk was on the table they would consider……

    • JT

      My God. The only person I hate more than Bryant right now than the guy on Instagram. STFU.

    • Justin Warrenfeltz

      I wouldn’t. Not with his injury history.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Team needs to step in and ban Martavis from using social media. Too much nowadays is not staying in house and getting worked out.

    • Joseph DeFazio

      I hear ya – might be a trust issue with Ben. Not sure if 7 trusts him

    • Reader783

      Or at least ban social media for 12 hours after a game…that would solve the live stream fiasco as well

    • JT

      What kind of loser does Bryant have for an agent? Your client is already extremely unstable off the field, and you have all this nonsense going all over social media now? Doing nothing but hurting himself. That big payday he surely wants is looking more and more unlikely.

    • Jacob

      Martavis is his own man but I have to partly blame AB who sets a bad example of whining for the ball. Now Martavis is whining… poor Ben.

    • Darth Blount 47

      HAHAHAHA! That was funny.

    • Shawn S.

      Sadly that’s what I worry about too.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Got a look on that bomb where he channeled his inner Coates and forgot how to track the football

    • Dave D

      This is the thing that pisses me off. Dang fantasy football site bitching about targets. SMFH

    • John

      True. It seems they are intentionally going elsewhere even if it may hurt the team.

    • Dave D

      I was here at the game and the only long attempt to Bryant, he had the most incredibly lazy attempt at a ball to his outside shoulder. Though he would have had to fight through the CB, he didn’t even make an effort. Just kept running straight…then straight back to the huddle. I turned to my wife and said I wasn’t sure I’ve ever seen a lazier attempt. To be fair, it is possible that he didn’t see it in the lights. And to his credit, on Bell’s 42 yard reception, Bryant was blocking the CB 40 yards down the field to help pick up those last 5-10 yards…

    • StolenUpVotes

      Dude just failed to even find the ball. If he does it’s 6…..

    • #7

      In a year that’s been full of dumb stories, this may be the dumbest.

    • Dan

      Eh, the lack of production stems from his own rust from not playing in awhile, the emerging Juju, and this team turning more into a running team. Still though, he’s not making it easier on himself.

    • pcantidote

      He’s gone. This is on par with Blount walking off the field. Bryant has played his last game as a Steeler. Time for DHB to step up.

    • Jason Kelley

      This jumped out at me, too, bragging about coming back from a hole he put himself in. You shouldn’t have had to come back from it in the first place, dummy. The team has invested millions in him. His coaches and teammates have invested time and effort into trying to make him a great player. Dude needs to shut up with the whining and victim complex.

    • #7

      No it’s not and no he hasn’t.

    • Jason Kelley

      AB didn’t whine for the ball until after he worked to become one of the best WR in the NFL. Maybe Bryant should follow that example.

    • Dave D

      This. Exactly. Didn’t even make an effort to the ball. I turned to my wife in our seats and said, “laziest attempt ever…”

    • Reader783

      (and not getting suspended, missing camp, missing a season)

    • pcantidote

      I guess we’ll see. I’ll be very disappointed if he isn’t at least suspended. I actually think DHB is better anyway.

    • #7

      Saying he’s better than a teammate really isn’t that big a deal. I’m sure these guys do it all the time with each other. It’s not in the same galaxy as what Blount did. Bryant will be here through the remainder of the season, as long as he stays out of trouble of course.

    • gentry_gee

      Ben does have major tunnel vision this year. He is stuck on one read for every play instead of going thru his progressions. I’d like to see the all 22 and see what kind of separation he’s getting.

    • SoCal Steeler

      I hope Martavis reads this. I am a fan and don’t know why he’s not getting more targets but it does appear that he’s not kicking in the afterburners until after the ball is thrown. Kick on those afterburners early Martavis and you’ll be so open that Ben will have to start throwing you the ball. Then we’ll see the Martavis we all love, we’ll all get No. 7 and Martavis will end up with a big payday after that.

    • Michael Cunningham

      Just zip it and keep giving 100% on your routes kid .. the ball will start coming your way eventually

    • pcantidote

      Couldn’t disagree more. Blount walked off from his team. So did Bryant. Whether it’s one teammate or the whole team, it can’t happen. I can’t even think of another example of someone trashing his own teammate like that. Not ok.

    • 太阳三联

      Need another look but didnt look like a good pass to me. Trailed out of bounds.

    • #7

      He didn’t say JuJu stinks. He said he’s better. That’s not trashing his teammate. Bryant didn’t walk off, he was kicked off by the league. Blount took his ball and went to NE.

    • Applebite

      Ben and Haley aren’t helping matters here. Outside forces are trying to drive a wedge between Bryant and the team. It’s obvious that these people don’t want to see the Steelers with this kind of potential, almost as if they’ll have to eat their words in the meanwhile.

      But seriously, bubble screens for a WR his size is ridiculous. Bubble screens are for the likes of Eli Rogers, not somebody that’s 6’4″…

    • Reader783

      I mean MB already did this same thing when Juju got drafted and he tweeted “That is Sammie’s replacement”. Tomlin said “Play nice” and that was it.

      Walking off the field in the middle of a game is an absolute disgrace. Have to agree with #7, not even the same universe. Classy? No. As abhorrent as quitting on your team in the middle of a game outwardly and clearly? No.