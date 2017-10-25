Hot Topics

    Martavis Bryant Says He Won’t Play Against Lions

    By Dave Bryan October 25, 2017 at 02:36 pm


    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant went off on a teammate on social media Sunday night after the team’s home win over the Cincinnati Bengals and his frustration carried over some in a Monday interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin indicated that Bryant wasn’t going to be traded. However, Tomlin did give some indication that the wide receiver would receive some sort of discipline for his recent outburst on his Instagram account that included him saying hes a better player than rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    “He was out of bounds with some of his actions in terms of what he said on social media. It will be dealt with appropriately so,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “That ball is in my court. I have not visited with him yet. To be quite honest with you yet because I’ve had bigger fish to fry.”

    Tomlin disdnt stop there, however.

    “I’ll visit with him [Bryant] at some point. When I do, I’ll rain down my judgement and we’ll move forward,” Tomlin said Tuesday of the situation with Bryant. “He is a good guy to work with in the building and has been. We’ve been very clear about this process about getting him re-acclimated to us. Not an easy one but he’s worked diligently. I like his approach but he said some things when he’s not around us that are somewhat of a distraction. I say somewhat because we are having to field questions regarding it. Not because it’s high on my damn agenda but because I am fielding questions. It is somewhat of a distraction so we’ll deal with it as such and move on with it. Again, that will be done a little bit later, let’s move on to Detroit.”

    On Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Bryant was demoted to the scout team during practice and that the wide receiver said after practice was over that he won’t play Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver also reportedly said he was not fined by the team for his actions.


    After his Sunday night social media outburst, Bryant reportedly called in sick on Monday and Tomlin was asked Tuesday if his absence was excused.

    “I think you guys had the correct information. He was at the doctors. So, if someone’s sick, you have the excuse,” Tomlin said.

    With Bryant now set to be inactive Sunday night, fellow wide receiver Justin Hunter will likely dress in his place. Hunter has caught just two passes for 11 yards in the two games he’s played in this season.

    • T R

      what if JuJu is in concussion protocol still. Steelers just roll with Brown, Rogers, DHB, Hunter, oh yea and Bell.

    • Gizmosteel

      I hope the discipline includes an apology to the organization for standing behind him last year, another to Juju for the slight, and yet another to the team for the distraction.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Damn, this is way more drama than I expected.

    • The Tony

      So if we miss JuJu. Looks like another 40 touch game from Bell

    • Reader783

      Guess they feel confident about the concussion…? I hope.

    • Sean Norman

      This hurts the team. I get that MB was being a jerk, but we’re trying to win a SB here.

      I would have hit his pocket book, but kept him on the field. The reality is we haven’t used him properly so he feels (rightly or wrongly) that his hard work in the off season is going unappreciated. And why the hell isn’t he getting the ball in the red zone, where we’re struggling.

      Tomlin needs to get with Haley about MBs role. Benching him does not help the team.

    • nutty32

      10 going on IR for twitter thumbs?

    • Greg Payne

      Wow. I really didn’t see that one coming. But I’m glad the message has been sent loud and clear. Team first.

    • Brian Miller

      Yeah, about that…

    • Reader783

      I think it helps the team in the long run. MB was hurting the locker room, the locker room morale is way more important in the long run this season than 1 game.

    • David LaVeck

      Bryant learned a valuable lesson, it can always get worse…

      Tomlin does not play, this will end any other such distractions going forward.

    • Darth Blount 47

      This is an example of cutting off your nose to spite your face.

    • Sean Norman

      Ok. So we lose this game because we don’t score enough points. This game ends up being the difference between playing NE at Pit or or in Foxborough.

      Think it through. Every game counts. Leaving another playoff game to the refs in NE is not a recipe for a championship. You gotta think big picture.

    • David LaVeck

      You can’t play a guy with his recent and past track record no matter how good he is.

      Plus he wasn’t helping us win games yet anyway.

    • T3xassteelers

      Wonder if this is more of a 1 game suspension or a sign of things to come..

    • David Henderson

      Has he played this year at all?? Trade him to Cleveland!!!

    • David LaVeck

      Maybe if he did this to Bell or Brown, not him, what has he done so far?

      Potential is only worth something if realized.

    • srdan

      Regardless the gameplan will be to run. They are struggling stopping the run, and they lost Ngata.

    • T3xassteelers

      Okay but what really has MB done this year asides from Min game? He was trending downwards and fast too. Hopefully this straightens him up.

    • Reader783

      Ya, I am thinking big picture. We don’t bench MB, locker room notices that winning 1 game is more important than team values and supporting teammates. Locker room morale falls, team implodes and we lose out. THAT is the big picture.

      Obviously exaggerated, but team comes first. We should be able to win anyway.

    • melblount

      This is an example of what a person who was inherently dumber than bag of rocks, then smokes dope for several years, evolves to.

    • srdan

      Classic yinzer overreaction.

    • dany

      Probably. Even when you want to send a message, you gotta be sure you have the depth to win

    • srdan

      I’d love that. Especially if Nix gets to be on the field for those 40

    • Sean Norman

      I agree he’s not helping us. But I disagree as to why. We aren’t using him properly. He’s not getting the ball in the red zone, with his size and our failures there that’s a schematic lapse. More importantly, he’s getting a ton of sky and cloud coverage: deep outside and 8 yards off the ball. And we’re throwing go routes at it. We need to be bringing him back to the ball: comebacks, stop routes, back shoulder. If they’re going to play off, then let him drive on the ball and come back. We’ve done little to none of this.

      I get that’s he’s being an ass. I agree. But he’s right that his talent is being mismanaged.

    • dany

      I wanted to see a breakout game from him but it’s probably for the best. Let it all quiet down a bit

    • SteelersDepot

      Not sure how I managed to put a picture of AB in there. lol

    • srdan

      I personally expected it to be the first quarter

    • srdan

      It’s a great pic of Martavis missing

      Leave it

    • The Tony

      It shows MB helmet but not Bryant, so it works

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Agreed. Been saying this for years. You want to give Bryant that much respect and flip your hips and run? Great! I will take those nearly automatic 10-15 yards all day.

      Why is Ben not doing that? Haley? Tomlin? Come on, guys, wake up!

    • Ike Evans

      There’s no consistency on this team….no wonder they play how they play

    • colingrant

      Real opportunity lost by him. Lions game offered a fast indoor track and Ben probably wanting to start slinging to him, especially if Shuster doesn’t play. This could propel him though. Coach-ability hasn’t been an issue. Desire hasn’t been an issue. Handling unmet expectations are the only issue. That’s solvable. Sitting down is part of the solving.

    • Sean Norman

      I think it’s overkill, but the Lions are beatable. Their D is garbage. If we keep the ball in Bell’s hands and keep he Comeback Kid on the bench, we can win convincingly. We tend to play well on national TV, so this game isn’t a huge worry.

      Going forward, though, we need to rethink our offensive strategy. We’ve got too much talent to have some few explosive plays.

    • T R

      whew I was wondering. I was about to send you some training camp pics of Bryant. LOL

    • John Pennington

      Sometime in life you have to take your lumps and MB is now taking his.Maybe he will learn everything dont always go your way.Take this like a man MB learn and grow from this.It will make you a better man and person.Get rid of bad people whispering in your ear.You dont need them.Just saying.From someone who has been there done that.

    • T R

      the starting QB at Cleveland will make Bryant a HOFer.. oh wait

    • Kick

      I think it’s time to trade him or let him go.

    • Sean Norman

      Also: Wentz and Prescott are having tremendous success with play-action slants. This draws up the linebacker and opens up easy throws against off-coverage. Especially in the red zone. With the threat of Bell, they’d have to respect it.

      Easy yardage all day long.

    • srdan

      I personally think we have the same issues we had last year. Nobody to attack the middle of the field. JuJu will get there eventually, but in my opinion the same struggle we had without Green last year persists.

      McDonald was a really good signing, right now only paying major dividends in the run game. Hopefully he suits up. I thought that catch from our endzone vs the Chiefs would get him going. And it appeared that way until he left.

    • The Tony

      Absolutely. My fantasy squad would too

    • Darth Blount 47

      He hasn’t been totally worthless. But he also hasn’t gotten 84 targets like Brown has. Let that sink in… 84 targets!!

      Playing WR involves more than just catching the ball. By all reports, Bryant is blocking rather well on run plays and still commanding safety help to open things up for other people.
      One has to wonder, what would Bryant’s numbers be if he had 84 targets?

      Also, punishments shouldn’t depend on your hierarchical placement within the team. I disagreed with many on who here who made a huge deal over AB’s locker room streaming, but if social media is the true culprit for Bryant’s apparent “suspension,” one should rightfully wonder aloud why Brown perhaps didn’t sit out the AFC Championship. Perhaps it was because of the game-magnitude? Or perhaps because Brown has different rules? I know that situations are subjective, but I stand by my original comment in that.. the question is simple: Who give you the better chance to win because of their talents? Martavis or Justin Hunter?

    • srdan

      Tell us why please.

    • Matt

      MB is being utilized the same exact way he was before he was suspended. He has gotten at least 2 deep ball chances a game and has only come down with 2 for the entire season.

      He needs to grow up and if the Pats could do it with CHRIS HOGAN we could do it with Justin Hunter against the lions.

    • Sean Norman

      If Mcdonald could only squeeze the ball. He couldn’t catch a cold in SF, and his drops have followed him here. If I was to trade Bryant, TE would be my target.