    Martavis Bryant Totals Just 5 Yards Following Pregame Reports Of Bigger Role

    By Matthew Marczi October 22, 2017 at 07:35 pm


    Coming into today’s game, there were reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers had the intention of using wide receiver Martavis Bryant as a much more integrated piece of their offense than he had been up to this point in the season.

    That is not exactly how things ended up going. In fact, he finished the game with just two touches for five yards, three of them coming on an end-around on the first play of the game. After that play, he was taken off the field. And then he was taken off the field once again a short time later.

    In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he spent quite a bit of the game on the sidelines, rather than on the field, contrary to a report by He Who Shall Not Be Named Who Is Not Tony Romo that suggested he would not be subbed out during the game.

    PFF’s numbers have Bryant logging 36 snaps during the game out of 69 snaps. That is just more than half, and is actually more than JuJu Smith-Schuster this week, who played 32, which is in itself notable. Smith-Schuster had outsnapped the veteran in each of the previous four games.

    But he wasn’t able to do much with the playing time given to him, and it’s really not clear why. Outside of the end-around to start the game, he was only targeted twice for the entire 60 minutes. He had a two-yard reception in the red zone, but later he was unable to locate the ball on a deep throw that fell harmlessly incomplete.


    Where his head is, it’s hard to say. There were reports around this time a week ago that the former fourth-round draft pick had previously asked for the Steelers to seek a trade for his services, looking for a team in which he could be given a larger role.

    Those reports were never substantiated—despite his girlfriend’s social media posts—and he went on the record to deny them himself, while his teammates insisted that they had a good laugh over the whole situation and how absurdly off-base it was.

    But there is no doubt in my mind that he is frustrated, if not with the way that he is being used, then at least with his production. It is unambiguous that he has not broken out this season the way that he and many others expected him to.

    Through seven games, Bryant has just 18 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown, plus three carries for 23 yards. In the meantime, over the course of the past six games, Smith-Schuster now has 17 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns.

    The Steelers have one game left before the bye week, at which point I would not be surprised if Bryant has a serious talk with his coaches about his role in the offense and why he has not been producing. But one thing is for sure, and that is that today’s pregame reports were comically wrong.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • pittfan

      Can I make the suggestion that we forgo reporting on what He Who Shall Not Be Named “tweets” until he starts showing he knows what the heck he’s talking about?

    • StillersInThe6

      It baffles me that he’s not even being used – just a waste of talent. If the guys out there dropping balls, or not blocking (showed some real effort blocking today on a couple of occasions) then I get why he may not get the PT, but he’s not really getting much of an opportunity. We don’t have any other receiver really with his skill set and it’s baffling that Ben forces balls to AB in the redzone and such when you have this freak you could try a fade or two once in a while..

    • T R

      good ole Ian Rappaport reports.

    • The Tony

      On the deep pass the Bryant, there was no reason why even though he didn’t locate the ball that he couldn’t have turned his head and tried to draw a penalty. Poor play all around.

    • Ryan Alderman

      Still not sure what happened on that deep ball, looked like it was there for hi.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      I haven’t seen this kid make a bad play yet.

      The fact that his numbers are bad having nothing to do with talent or him being off from a calendar year. It’s HALEY’S fault and his horrible scheme.

      This kid should be the next randy moss, instead he’s more like sandy loss thanks to todd

    • Ryan Alderman

      Hard to argue…we’re winning games in dominant fashion everywhere but ultimately the scoreboard. Our offense is due for a major breakout, and this guy is certainly one of the keys.

    • hdogg48

      Whether he makes plays or not…because of his big play potential
      presence he takes a ton of heat off AB.

      He’s got to learn to run crisp intermediate routes to
      have more to show on the stat sheet.

    • StillersInThe6

      That will work against the likes of Cinci, Bmore, Cleveland, Vikings without Bradford, etc etc. We need our offense firing on all cylinders though for the POffs and it worries me that this guy is not involved. We have no dependable number 2 receiver right now.

    • StillersInThe6

      One thing I will say is that he seems to struggle getting separation at times. With that skillset you’d think he’d be much more open, more often. Maybe an indication of his route-running.

    • T R

      can be reason he not playing.. not getting open on one on ones and not locating the ball

    • Shannon Stephenson

      was going to say something similar…how do we know that he isnt the initial target but is not getting the seperation.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      not sure about that…Brown is double teamed and at times it seems triple teamed while Bryant cant seem to beat man to man….until he does that Brown will have a time getting open.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Maybe he is a bust? He has done pretty much nothing in the NFL. All we speak of is potential. I think the guy is a Sammy Coates with a little lipstick.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Maybe he is a bust. We need to start thinking about it about now.

    • pittfan

      Haley tells him to run crappy routes.

    • pittfan

      Maybe. He’s shown nothing to lead any rational fan to believe he can play at this level. Being out of football a whole year is no excuse.

    • Stevie D

      It’s seem to me Big Ben force the ball AB all the time when he’s not open. If Martavis not getting open how about giving him the opportunity to make play like AB. Seem like with the way Bell is running the ball some play action should work.

      If AB is getting double team, that should leave one on one coverage for Martavis.

    • dany

      Playing in Detroit’s dome might just be the remedy!

    • SouthernSteel

      Dropped the bomb on first play of game against Bears….

    • SouthernSteel

      Give him until the game after bye…if not producing then …time to allow him some medical marijuana

    • pittsburghjoe

      I think he may be deactivated if he throws a temper tantrum after this win.

    • Michael Cunningham

      He’s still fast
      I think it’s routes AND his route running
      If they are not crisp he will not be open, especially on intermediate routes
      That’s why it’s bubble screen or a bomb
      That is nothing but time and work to fix that

    • pittsburghjoe

      I think he is quitting…..

    • pittsburghjoe

      That won’t fix what’s between his ears. That is the problem.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Yes, indeed. Trade him to Detroit. Lol.

    • Darth Blount 47

      In the words of Vic DiBitetto… “MIND-BOGGLING!”

    • Darth Blount 47

      It will take Sammie Coates 20 years to accumulate as many TD’s as Bryant already has in his short career.

    • newguy68

      His time will come.

    • Mr jack

      Big Ben is holding Bryant back .He has a legit gripe