    Martavis Bryant: ‘You’re Not Going To Hear Me Complain’ Anymore

    By Matthew Marczi October 26, 2017 at 06:42 am


    The words of Martavis Bryant yesterday, addressing reporters for the first time since acknowledging his frustration with his role in the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, indicated that he has no intentions of being a further distraction this year, even if everybody knows now he’s not happy.

    Whether or not that’s ultimately how it plays out is another matter, and we won’t really begin to see for a few weeks, because Head Coach Mike Tomlin, according to Bryant himself, has elected to bench him for Sunday’s game against the Lions, and the Steelers are on a bye the week after.

    It’s worth noting that he is being benched. He is not being suspended, nor is he being fined. Nothing is being taken away from him at this time except for some playing time, and Tomlin has benched players before. Though he was active for the game last year, Eli Rogers was benched. He and others, like Rashard Mendenhall, have responded well to the tactic.

    How Bryant responds is mostly up to him. The quarterback, and the play-calling, obviously has its role here. But the manner in which he conducts himself is all his own from this point forward. He seemed to feel that he needed to express his frustration, and said that he doesn’t regret what’s happened.

    But now he has said what he needed to say and is ready to accept the consequences. He was making plays against the Steelers’ first-team defense yesterday on the scout team, playing angry. He needs to bring that with him on Sundays and make the most of his opportunities.


    While he implied that he wants to be elsewhere if he’s not going to see a bigger role, he did tell Will Graves among others yesterday, “If I’m not traded, I’m going to work my butt off here and whatever happens, happens. You’re not going to hear me complain or nothing no more, I’m just going to be quiet and let everything fall in place”.

    The day before, he told Josina Anderson that he had not really spoken of his frustrations with anybody except Richard Mann, the wide receivers coach, so some of this was new even to his teammates and coaches. He hasn’t been blowing up on the sidelines and attacking inanimate objects. Just stewing to himself.

    He said his plan following the bye week is to “just try to come back and finish up strong”, which is exactly what he should do. “That’s all I can focus on right now. What’s been done is done”.

    I would really love to believe that Bryant means what he says and that he has the willpower and emotional maturity to follow it through.

    I would really love to believe that this is just something that he needed to express and to attempt to address with his teammates and coaches after bottling it up and letting it fester, and that he can now accept whatever happens at this point on.

    It will be up to him to back up his words with deeds.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Mike Lloyd

      I’d like to believe that too Matt…

      I’m inclined to believe that he means…THIS year.
      Next year…
      Well it’s like Apollo Creed told Rocky. ‘There is no tomorrow’
      Sometimes life does imitate art.

    • Steeler Miller

      From what I can tell, his struggles this year aren’t due to a lack of effort. It’s more timing and game flow, and frankly at times sub par qb play. Therefore I’d say if he just keeps plugging along, things should pick up. He’s missed out on a couple of deep td passes by inches. How different is the narrative had he reeled in the deep td passes against Chicago and Jacksonville. He’s that close to this thing possibly being a non issue and having a somewhat productive season.

    • Steeler Nation!

      It would have made so much more sense to talk to his QB, OC, HC….anybody besides Josina Anderson and the media. This is the opposite of being productive. Ben has struggled some early. Some of the WRs have struggled to get open. AB has made a lot of big plays often without getting much separation. That has been an Achilles heel for Bryant. He has to be wide open and make completely uncontested catches most of the time. If there is any contact thru the catch point, it’s rarely a completion.

    • Michael James

      Exactly. That’s why him ranting on social media and running to ESPN crying about his targets was just plain dumb.
      At least keep it in the organization and talk to Ben, Tomlin etc. first.

    • Dorian James

      HE won’t complain, he’ll have his girlfriend and his agent do it for him LOL

    • francesco

      Sure it’s up to MB but it also up to Tomlin Haley and Ben to feed him the ball if they want him around for the future. If the plan is to continue as is then do the young man a favor and let him go. If the Steelers believe they don’t need him then let him go to a team that really wants him.

    • francesco

      Ben’s first read is AB. He will force it in triple coverage if he had to. Plays to MB are just afterthoughts.

    • MJK

      one thing is clear, we have a great group of recievers!! And Bryant will have to earn a spot now and stop leaning on talk, yes he is good ? but is he good enough

    • NinjaMountie

      You know, Ben has struggled this year, no doubt. However, he’s been a highly successful QB in this league for a long, long time. Wouldn’t MB have been better off waiting and seeing if Ben were going to break out of his slump before running his mouth?
      Also, I truly don’t mind honest criticism of Ben’s play this year. It hasn’t been good until recently. However, it is frustrating watching everyone give MB a pass on being a complete idiot and horrible teammate and then try and blame MB’s actions on Ben.

    • NinjaMountie

      Do you know why Ben forces balls to AB? Because he makes plays and catches them. Do you know why he doesn’t do it as often to MB? Because he often doesn’t make plays. If you were a QB which WR would you look to more often?
      You don’t feed a guy just to keep him around.

    • Bryant Eng

      Dumb, but young men learn life lessons the hard way some time. I think one positive is that he is expressing his feelings and frustrations rather then self medicating and abusing drugs.

    • francesco

      AB didn’t wait that long to tell everyone he was angry at Ben (Gaterade fiasco).

    • Blake Majors

      Give it a rest, AB and Martavis are not one in the same, not even close.

    • NinjaMountie

      AB threw a Gatorade container. He had an outburst. He didn’t take to social media to denigrate fellow teammates and the organization. If you can’t see the difference here there is a problem. Also, AB was reprimanded.

    • John

      I recall Troy Aikman says something similar about Alvin Harper versus Michael Irvin when he was the QB of the Cowboys. He threw much more to Irvin because he knew he would get to the right spot and have the timing down.

    • francesco

      I don’t recall AB sitting out.
      So you don’t think that what AB did (including Haley and Organization) was worse than what MB did?

    • Smitty 6788

      I couldn’t agree more.

    • falconsaftey43

      Yes and no. There job isn’t to make Bryant happy, it’s to win games. If the best strategy to win is having MB run deep every play to draw coverage away from AB, then that’s what they should do (not saying this is the best strategy, just illustrating the point). They have to be aware that it’ll upset MB and he’ll leave after his contract, but that’s ok, no everyone needs to be in their long term plans. Is it best if everyone is happy? certainly. But it’s better to win games.

    • francesco

      We are talking about behaviour.

    • NinjaMountie

      In no way do I think what AB did was worse than what MB did. I can’t stress how differently I see the situations. I’ve been around sports a long time and I’ve seen many tantrums on the sidelines. They all result in the coach saying, “Don’t do that again!” Players are never benched for singular incidents of that nature. If they keep doing them….yup, they’ll get a different, more severe, punishment.

    • billrubr

      He’s taken the first step to restore his place on the team. He doesn’t have to reinvent himself, just increase production to gain back the trust of his team and less importantly the fans.