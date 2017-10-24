Hot Topics

    Marvin Lewis Says He Wants More Maturity From Frustrated Joe Mixon, Walks Out Of Press Conference

    By Matthew Marczi October 24, 2017 at 05:40 am


    Even though he is a rookie running back in the middle of a backfield full of running backs of similar draft pedigree, Cincinnati Bengals rookie second-rounder Joe Mixon was not happy with the number of touches that he got in the loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

    Mixon had just seven carries in that game, all in the first half, but he produced 48 yards, or nearly seven yards per carry, for his efforts. Granted, more than half of his yardage came on one 25-yard run. He also had three receptions for another 20 yards, totaling 68 yards on 10 touches.

    Yeah, that’s frustrating”, he said about the scarcity of his opportunities in the second half, in which they opened trailing by six. “I felt like Bell got the ball 35 times. I get it seven. All in the first half then don’t touch the ball again”.

    He did fail to mention that he was averaging just 2.8 yards per carry over the course of his first five games, and still just 3.2 yards on the season after that. Though the offensive line has not been blocking well, either, as attested to by the low yards per carry of all the running backs.

    “Jeremy got one touch in the second half”, Mixon went on, detailing his grievances. “It was frustrating to us running backs. We are in the room and feel like we are a part of the offense. If it worked in the first half why not do it in the second?”


    In response to those remarks, Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis said that the rookie needed to “show a little maturity”. But this is the same person that also just walked out of the press conference after he was asked about going for it on fourth down, so perhaps it should be taken with a grain of salt?

    “I can’t do nothing but tip my hat off to them”, he said of his offensive line, complimenting his teammates while insinuating that the issue was instead the play selection. “They did a great job. Receivers did a great job. We just have to run the ball in the second half”.

    Lewis was asked about why Mixon didn’t see the ball in the second half, and why they stopped running generally. He noted that Mixon was in the game in the third quarter, but said, “whatever plays are called are called”, adding, “we are not going to create a run when we are down by 12 or 15”.

    “I can’t showcase nothing if I don’t get the ball. There’s nothing else I can say”, Mixon concluded. Previously, he stated his believe that he could do more with the 35 touches that Bell got than the two-time All-Pro managed to do. He did not mention that four of his seven carries went for 1, 1, 2, and 0 yards.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • The Tony

      Mixon is not lacking in confidence. He’s completely lacking in self awareness, gratitude, or just being a decent person

    • Taylor Williams

      If a guy is averaging 7 YPC, then you give him the rock. Mixon handled it like MB did. It’s freedom of speech.

    • Jacob

      Another guy whining for the ball. My breakfast is about to..

    • Stop pissing and moaning about not getting the ball, you haven’t even earned your strips yet rook…

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m sick of these guys whining and complaining. Try working a 8-5 job, or being on call 24/7 (Military), then they will have something to complain about. Better yet, try making less than $35,000.00 a year in your first five years. Shut The Hell Up! Be a team player and play some football.

    • He did knock out a girl with one punch.

    • EdJHJr

      At least martavius isn’t complaining about guys on the other team

    • Bradys_Dad

      I see what you did there – stripes – lol

    • will

      He is also lacking command of proper grammar.

    • LgFriess

      Might have something to do with him whiffing on his blitz pickups and contributing to his QBs death. Can’t play if you can’t block junior.

    • will

      Freedom of Speech does not exist in the workplace. Look it up.

    • Conserv_58

      The irony here is thicker than Burfict’s head.

      The kid had run afoul of the law while in college and just like what happened to Burfict, the majority of NFL teams refused to draft him because they didn’t want to deal with the potential headache. Mixon walks into a locker room that has Pacman Jones and Vontez Burfict on the roster and Marvin Lewis has the gall to say the rookie, “needs to show a little maturity”? Now that’s funny right there.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      Show a little maturity? And where exactly would he learn that trait? Certainly not from the team captain who’s been repeatedly suspended for his immature and dangerous behavior. Perhaps from the head coach who defends said player and (as mentioned above) walks out on his session with the press… Nope; not going to learn much there either. Since there seems to be an absence of individuals to learn from on the Bengals, he’s taking his cues from a division rival. He must figure, ‘it worked for Le’veon, why not for me?!’ There may have been better examples for the kid to follow, but try and look on the bright side Marvin: at least he’s chosen to look up to a winner. That should count for something. Lol

    • Conserv_58

      You’re surprised at that?

    • Bradys_Dad

      He should go hump in the Iraqi desert with a full pack for a couple of days for training purposes making a hair over minimum wage (when everything’s adjusted) – then ya can whine.

    • Conserv_58

      So did Ray Rice.