    Mike Mitchell Defends Reputation: ‘I’m Not A Dirty Player’

    By Matthew Marczi October 17, 2017 at 06:20 am


    Over the course of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, safety Mike Mitchell has drawn a lot of heat on different occasions, and seems to be viewed by many outside of Pittsburgh as among the dirtiest players in the league. Both players and coaches on the Bengals have called him out in the recent past while defending Vontaze Burfict.

    He is facing yet another ‘Twitter trial’ of sorts after the ninth-year veteran was seen contacting Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith low on a throw during the Steelers’ victory in Kansas City on Sunday, which has prompted him to once again defend himself against accusations of playing outside of the rules.

    I’m not a dirty player”, he told the gathered media. “The video shows what it shows. I wasn’t trying to take Alex Smith’s knees out”. The play occurred on the final play of the third quarter, on which the safety blitzed, only to have the quarterback duck out of the way and complete a long pass on a dump-off to the running back. It did draw a roughing the passer penalty.

    Back in September, Mitchell talked about his presence as a big hitter and how he has changed the way that he plays as the years have gone on to ensure that he not only hits with an impact, but that he does so within the rules.

    What I’m ultimately trying to do is get a man on the ground if he’s running the ball or break up a pass if a pass is thrown. I’m not particularly trying to hurt anyone”, he said. “If you look at over the course of my career, I think I’m one of the guys that’s gotten exponentially better at not hitting people in the head and KOing”.


    Though he has had a couple of personal fouls called against him—not all of which subsequently ended up receiving a fine, mind you—Mitchell certainly is right that he has played a much cleaner game than his reputation suggests, and honestly, I’m not entirely sure why he seems to be particularly singled out enough to be called one of the dirtiest players in the game.

    “I’m not just a guy that’s out there running around without any control. I’m skilled, I’m aiming where I’m hitting and I’m hitting guys in the body legally”, he said during that previous interview last month. He has maintained that he tries to play the game the right way, and prides himself in doing so.

    When it comes to Sunday’s incident, the currently available tape frankly leaves the matter somewhat ambiguous to me. The replay does show that Anthony Chickillo gave him a slight shove, and he appears to stumble.

    As Mitchell pointed out, Smith was also fading backward, toward the safety, after he threw, backing into his path. But beyond that, it’s really too much speculation for me to make a strong inference either affirmatively or negatively about supposed intent on the play.

    • WARisHELL

      I wouldn’t be upset if this was his last year with the Steelers.

    • #beatthepats

      I have to disagree with him, he cut smiths legs because he was pissed he missed the sack imo, he was lucky he wasnt flagged in the first half for helmet to helmet as romo pointed out that he got away with one. His celebration in the 4th quarter on a tackle of fournette was embarrassing, throw in he stinks in coverage has one interception in a year and a half . And he wAs not missed at all when he sat out his one game.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Any better angles of the play?

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      anytime you have to defend yourself by saying “I’m not a dirty player” usually means your a dirty player but I don’t think that particular play wasn’t necessarily his fault

    • WreckIess

      He’s not lol. He gets a bad rap from Steeler Nation because he hits hard which is funny because guys played exactly like he did just 10 years ago and they were just looked at as physical players. Ryan Clark was putting guys on stretchers and no one called him dirty, same with Harrison. Hines Ward was the king of the crack back block and no one in Steeler Nation would ever dream of calling him dirty.

      The difference is that a lot of Steeler fans just don’t like Mike Mitch (because he shows emotion and the fans don’t like that for whatever reason) so they’re more willing to believe anything negative that’s being put out there about him. It’s clear though. He was pushed, fell, and was even landing away from where Smith was until Smith backed into him where he was falling. He even got up with his hands up like he was saying “It wasn’t my fault” which everyone knows isn’t his MO. If Mitchell wants to hits you on purpose he lets you know about it, he doesn’t apologize.

    • falconsaftey43

      I always think contexts is important, so here are Mitchell’s career penalties along with Chancellor and Ward, two other hard hitting type safeties, ones I don’t believe have “dirty” reputations, at least as far as I know.

      Mitchell
      129 games 75 starts
      24 penalties.
      6 UNR, 2 Taunt, 1 Roughing passer, 1 Personal Foul, 2 block in back, 2 facemask, rest are DPI/Holding

      Chancellor
      105 games 89 starts
      27 penalties.
      8 UNR, 1 rouging passer, 1 personal foul, 3 face mask, rest are DPI type stuff.

      TJ Ward
      98 games 96 starts
      29 penalties.
      5 UNR, 1 roughing the passer, 1 unsportsmanlike, 1 personal foul, 1 disqualification, rest are DPI type.

    • falconsaftey43

      And two guys who had/have “dirty” reputations.

      Burfict
      60 games 58 starts
      29 penalties
      13 UNR, 2 roughing the passer, 2 personal fouls, 1 facemask, rest are DPI/holding type.

      Suh
      115 games 115 starts
      57 penalties
      2 UNR, 1 unsportsmanlike, 1 tripping, 5 roughing the passer, 2 illegal blocks, 1 horse collar, 3 facemask, 1 disqualify, rest are offsides type.

    • Edjhjr

      Not sure what somebody else sees but Mitch is going straight ahead , and then gets pushed straight ahead ,while he is being tripped by chick.

      As that is happening Smith is going backwards into this.

      It’s very clear he did not do this on purpose

    • galerus277

      But he is dirty.
      My least favorite player on the roster. Not because of head hunting, but him being dirty player is one of reasons why.

    • galerus277

      Time’s changing man. Ryan Clark is my favorite player of all-time (yeah, LOL with our history of legendary players :)), but he was head hunter. Yes, he totally was, though he was allowed to “kill” people at the time, that was the rules. He could hit guys in the head without problems that NFL cause to its enforcers now. But time come and go and now there is different rules. I can understand the era difference, I can praise Clark knowing those rules, but I can’t praise Mitchell. Why can’t Mitchell understand the rules?