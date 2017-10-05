Hot Topics

    Mike Mitchell Expects Jaguars To Use Bears’, Ravens’ Rushing Success As Blueprint Against Them

    By Matthew Marczi October 5, 2017 at 07:00 am


    Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Mike Mitchell was not on the field for the defense on Sunday, but he still saw the tape. And he was on the field the week before in Chicago when the Bears put up 220 yards on the ground against them, sending them from among the top run defense through two games to near the bottom just like that, such is the fickle nature of cumulative statistics when the sample size is so small.

    Mitchell is working his way back from a hamstring injury that has been bothersome since the beginning of August and caused him to miss the first start of his Steelers career over four years, but he did practice fully yesterday.

    As he prepares to return to the field in advance of Sunday’s game at Heinz Field, he also knows just what to expect from the visiting Jaguars: power run formations, and lots of outside zone looks. Why? Because those are the bad plays that the run defense has put on tape over the course of the past two weeks.

    They’re for sure going to get off the bus running an outside-stretch based on what we’ve done the last two weeks”, he told reporters after practice yesterday. “They’re also going to come out, like we’ve said, in their two-running back formations and run power, because that’s their personality. But if you don’t think they’re going to try to hit us on plays that we haven’t played right; that’s NFL football”.

    Through the first four games of the 2017 regular season, the Jaguars have relied upon a rather inefficient run game, in which their featured runner, Leonard Fournette, has been averaging just 3.5 yards per carry. But their attrition approach has so far served them generally well, ranking second in the NFL with 148.8 rushing yards per game. They trail only Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs in that category.


    Fournette, the rookie first-round draft pick, has compiled 285 rushing yards on 81 carries and three touchdowns, and he has been supplemented by Chris Ivory, the veteran, who has 118 yards on 30 carries so far.

    Both backs are capable of utilizing the stretch run plays that have hurt the Steelers over the course of the past couple of games, so Mitchell and the defense are wise to be on the lookout for it. And they not only have the personnel to run it, they have been using it.

    The Jaguars have featured fullback Tommy Bohanan frequently, already logging 91 offensive snaps this year, averaging about 23 snaps per game. The Jaguars also do not frequently feature their tight ends as wide receivers, even Marcedes Lewis, who had just 36 such snaps out of 226 on the season.

    “It’s a huge challenge for us. It’s going to be a big game for the front seven. We have to stop the run”, Mitchell said of their upcoming opponent. “I know what my job is. My job is to turn this guy around. I look forward to trying to do that on Sunday”.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Michael Mosgrove

      Mitchell will be gone next year.

    • falconsaftey43

      Have to be careful not to get over aggressive vs. the run because of this and bite hard on play action.

    • Gizmosteel

      There is knowing the path and walking the path. Hope the D rises to the occasion.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Everybody has a job to do on every play…if its a run on your side…as the ROLB for instance, you’ve got to force the edge and keep the play inside your left shoulder…hopefully the DE on that side has beat his man and can cut off any early cut back lane for a loss or minimal gain…if he’s blocked, the play is probably going to get positive yds. The NT & ILB on that side have to be there, to keep that to a 3 or 4 yd gain….that’s if you control the edge.

      I’ve always felt it was easier to run against a 3 DL front because you will often get an OL on at least one of your ILBs.

      Yeah, we can expect the Jags to mimic the Bears power run game…at home I expect a better performance/result.

    • ATL96STEELER

      If they don’t go QB #1, I can see them going FS or SS, and moving Davis to FS….possibly ILB if there is a stud there.

      The natural progression of the DEF over haul, I think it’s time to replace Mitchell.

    • Av232

      JJ Wilcox is a similar style player, younger, and cheaper. It wouldn’t surprise me if you’re right.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I can’t wait for this week! CBS has our game as the marquee 1pm game, so it’s being televised for me. It’s a team I enjoy rooting against. A QB who is known to be extremely turnover-prone. And a matchup where they want to run it at us and we want to run it down their throats. Oh, and it’s in Pittsburgh. Physically, this is going to be a great test to see if we have truly learned anything from the Bears game. It’s like that test at the end of the week on Friday, after you got surprised and failed the pop-quiz, on Monday. In other words… REDEMPTION. And a good chance to go against a young, new RB, the week before we get the beast of the first 4 weeks, Kareem Hunt.

    • Michael James

      Only way I see that is if Wilcox massively improves, Davis finally takes the next step and if they go safety in one of the first two rounds of the draft.

    • Michael James

      Safety should be one of the top priorities in the next draft (alongside TE, QB and ILB).

    • Brandon Watson

      Yes, sir!! … in Pittsburgh. Admittedly, I can’t help but buy into the away vs home trend. I typically subscribe to ‘that’s today’s NFL’ as in … consistency is every team’s problem except that annoying franchise up in NE. But …. I can no longer ignore the trend.

      That said, I do NOT subscribe to the nonsense that says ‘Coach Tomlin doesn’t get the team up’ (I still have yet to have somebody attempt to explain what “getting up” a team of professionals means). To me, nothing. It insinuates that the coach(es) do not want to succeed and that other coaches have it mastered and have some rah-rah secret sauce they dish out. Nonsense. I think it has more to do with Ben’s play, perhaps the in-game play-calling (probably so), and allowing home teams to ride momentum surges created by taking ill-advised sacks and standing looking downfield to much. Momentum at the NFL level cannot be denied. Simply, not excelling at situational football!

      I like Dupree and TJ Watt, specifically Watt given he’s even more inexperienced, to quickly and surely put a stop to these spread run issues, as they both are physical and athletic. I do not feel the issue is personnel based, as it was several years ago when the run defense, eerily similarly, was getting crushed with these same run schemes. That was personnel oriented, in my humble opinion

